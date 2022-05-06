Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) is a large biopharmaceutical company with an almost $80 billion market capitalization. The company's share price is still below where it peaked in mid-2015, as the company's Hepatitis C business continued to expand, but started facing stiff competition. However, as we'll see throughout this article, the company still has impressive assets that can generate substantial shareholder rewards.

Gilead Sciences 1Q 2022 Performance

Gilead Sciences had reasonably strong 1Q 2022 performance, given the company's assets.

Gilead Sciences Performance - Gilead Sciences Investor Presentation

The company saw $6.5 billion in product sales with 3% YoY revenue growth. HIV sales grew 2% YoY with Biktarvy performing well. The company has shown a unique ability to handle the LOE for the its HIV franchise and continuing to generate strong revenue. The company also had an even stronger quarter for its Oncology business with 43% YoY growth.

The company expects additional regulatory decisions that would enable the company's businesses to continue growing. The company spent $10s of billions on acquisitions over the last several years, some of which haven't panned out, however, it's starting to take advantage of growth.

Gilead Sciences 2022 Targets

Throughout 2022 Gilead Sciences has numerous targets.

Gilead Sciences Targets - Gilead Sciences Investor Presentation

The company has numerous milestones through 2022 and only 2 of these have so far hit the subject to change. Most of these milestones are because of an impressive R&D portfolio that the company has built up as a result of its recent acquisitions over the past years. While we can't go back in time and make the company pay fair value for those acquisitions, that's already set in stone.

The shareholder rewards from those acquisitions are yet to come.

Gilead Sciences Financial Performance

Gilead Sciences is focused on continued strength in its impressive financial portfolio.

Gilead Sciences Financial Performance - Gilead Sciences Investor Presentation

Gilead Sciences is expected roughly $24 billion in total product sales for 2022 of which roughly $2 billion is Veklury sales. The company expects margins of roughly 85% with a decline in R&D expects. The company expects GAAP EPS to decrease as a result of impairments from the massive Immunomedics acquisition, however, its P/E is expected to remain <10.

The company's strong cash flow from its assets here with roughly $11 billion in operating income for a company worth less than $80 billion highlights the company's financial strength.

Gilead Sciences 1Q 2022 Returns - Gilead Sciences Investor Presentation

The company generated almost $2 billion in shareholder returns in 1Q 2022, an annualized yield of almost 10%. Roughly half of this was the company's almost 5% dividend yield. However, the company also repaid $500 million in debt to save on interest expenditures and repurchased $352 million in shares at a strong price.

The company can continue generating valuable shareholder rewards here from its cash flow.

Thesis Risk

The largest risk to Gilead Sciences' thesis is two-fold.

The first is continued revenue preservation and ramp-up. The company is continuing to deal with significant competition in its existing businesses along with the loss of equity of valuable large sellers. While we expect the company to continue preserving sales here, there's significant risks worth paying attention to.

The second is the company's new businesses. The company spent a substantial % of its earnings over the past few years on growth and it now has $26 billion in long-term debt as well. These acquisitions are expected to potentially pan out over the upcoming years; however, they still remain potential risks.

Conclusion

Gilead Sciences has a unique portfolio of assets and its steadily built those up over the last several years as the company has continued to invest new capital into growth. The company definitely overpaid for some of those assets and has suffered right downs; however, at this point what's done is done and that's already priced into the company's stock.

Outside of this, however, the company continues to have strong cash flow from its various real estate assets. The company has continued to pay an impressive dividend yield of almost 5% and buyback shares. At the same time, the company has continued to pay-down the debt from its acquisitions. Overall, at its current valuation, the company can continue driving high single-digit shareholder returns.