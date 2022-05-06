David Becker/Getty Images Entertainment

As the domestic economy is fully reopen now, Yelp (NYSE:YELP) is on to generating record revenues. Though, the stock is nowhere close to record prices or valuations with Yelp actually trading closer to the recent lows around $30. My investment thesis remains ultra Bullish on the consumer review site stock following the performance of the business higher.

Full Recovery

The stock market can be a precarious place where a stock trades at a rich valuation after going public and despite years of growth never approaches the same stock price again. Yelp is a prime example of a company back to delivering record sales following a massive COVID hit, yet the stock hasn't moved much in over 8 years.

Data by YCharts

Yelp reported revenues topped $1 billion in 2021 and the company is well on pace to reach $1.2 billion this year for nearly 15% growth. As the above chart highlights, the consumer review site has a strong history in generating solid revenue growth year after year after year.

For Q1'22, Yelp reported revenues grew 19% to reach $277 million. The company reported strong adjusted EBITDA of $48 million, though the EBITDA margin dipped to only 17% as the company invests again for future growth.

The guidance was strong with revenue targets up at $280 to $290 million. The market probably doesn't like the sequentially flat adjusted EBITDA target of $45 to $55 million. At best, the EBITDA margin could hit 19% in Q2'22 while the company was at 24% last year.

Yelp is investing more in product development, such as improving the Android app, in order to expand the product portfolio and marketing to improve retention and attract new customers. In total, the company increased these operating expenses by a combined $26 million YoY with ~$3 million from higher stock-based compensation.

The company grew revenue by 19%, but the net revenue growth was only $45 million with those higher operating expenses eating up a lot of the additional gross profits. Yelp isn't necessarily aggressively spending on these areas to boost the business with new products and additional customers, but the spending is aligning up for a big EBITDA boost to end the year as revenue rises in the 2H.

The company maintained guidance for adjusted EBITDA targets for the year at $260 to $280 million in a very bullish sign. Even if Yelp reaches $100 million in EBITDA for the 1H of the year, the guidance would suggest ~$170 million in adjusted EBITDA in the 2H for $85 million per quarter, or over $35 million per quarter in additional EBITDA from the 1H.

The Q4'21 EBITDA margin was 25% with total EBITDA of only $68 million. Yelp will top those margins this Q4.

Deep Value

The market probably has doubts about the strong EBITDA forecasts to end the year, but the stock is insanely cheap here. Yelp has a market cap of just $2.3 billion with a cash balance of $465 million. The stock only has an enterprise value of $1.85 billion with adjusted EBITDA targets this year at $270 million.

Not many stocks with double-digit growth rates have such a low EV/EBITDA multiple of 7x. The company has even reduced the share counts over the last year with regular share buybacks including 1.5 million shares bought in Q1'22 for $50 million. Very few companies are generating $60 million in operating cash flow in the weaker quarter of the year enabling the repurchase of 2% of outstanding shares.

Source: Yelp Q1'22 shareholder letter

Remember, these massive share buybacks are being done while the company ramped up investments recently for product development and marketing. Yelp has now repurchased $1 billion worth of shares since mid-2017 due to the consistent cash flows and persistent cheap shares, yet the company isn't shying away from spending on the business.

As an investor, the biggest issue with owning Yelp is that it hasn't gone anywhere despite the constant growth and share reductions. The market doesn't appear interested in the stock and the COVID period didn't help with the confidence surrounding the name.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Yelp has a minimal EV of $1.9 billion while the company is on a path to topping $300 million in EBITDA next year. The company can continue repurchasing shares at an ultra-cheap valuation until the market catches back onto the growth.

Investors should continue use this perpetual weakness to purchase a stock not correctly valued for their growth rate.