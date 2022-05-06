titoOnz/iStock via Getty Images

Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) reported another very strong quarter, and stated capacity expansion indicates upcoming quarters should be even stronger.

True to form, management was very conservative in their forecast earlier this year. The commentary during this conference call was likely conservative as well. DLA grew revenue >20% this quarter (partly due to inflation) yet is adding more capacity. These capacity dynamics, as well as further COVID related supply chain disruptions that benefit DLA, mean the company will likely see ~5% sequential growth in the remaining quarters of the year, which means revenue for the year will likely approach $550m, a full ten percent above what DLA forecasted at the beginning of FY2022, and operating leverage will magnify this. FY23 will likely be even more promising.

Capacity Expansion

DLA outlined a ~40 % unit capacity expansion from FY22 to FY24 in their March investor materials. This is an unprecedented rate of expansion in the history of the company, it is likely driven by DTG2Go. Since DTG2Go has significantly higher unit pricing than just blank t-shirts, 40 % capacity expansion could mean ~60 % revenue expansion, especially considering the impact of inflation. That means DLA’s revenue can approach $800 million in FY24. FY23 would look something like $650m, and FY24 $750m.

DLA management has historically been extremely conservative, it is possible stated plans for capacity expansion are conservative.

In the immediate term, we know that the remaining two quarters of FY22 should be even stronger. Management stated that they had added just under 10 % capacity by the end of the quarter and that they are adding more now. Since there is a delay from when clothing is manufactured to when it is recognized as revenue, very little of the capacity expansion would have been recognized in this quarter’s +21% revenue performance, instead this came from an inventory build in the December quarter (which caused a >$10m hit to operating cash flow in that quarter).

As the stated capacity expansion hits revenue in the next two quarters it is very likely that revenue will exceed $140m, probably in both quarters, and it seems possible that DLA will start FY23 approaching $150m per quarter. The effect of this level of revenue on operating leverage will be very significant.

DTG2Go Ramp

As the capacity expansion indicates, DTG2Go has a potentially huge ramp. Commentary on the call further supported this. CEO Robert Humphries stated: “Fanatics had a fairly large digital print facility of their own in Jacksonville, Florida that had Kornits in it. And during the quarter, they closed that facility down.”

Management also revealed that Fanatics helped develop the M&R Printing machines, and that DTG2Go is the only organization in the world that has both Kornit and M&R machines at scale. The M&R machines represent a worldwide breakthrough in digital printing capability such that it is indistinguishable from screen print. This was extraordinarily important for Fanatics because they needed to get the perfect shades of color for each team.

Fanatics spent a year perfecting the process with DTG2Go and M&R. They would not have spent that much time if they weren’t planning to produce a large amount of revenue. Fanatics is targeting $6B in revenue in 2022 (and $10B in a few years) and does not plan anything at small scale.

Fanatics also has a sourcing hub in the same exact city in Honduras (San Pedro Sula) where Delta produces the blanks for DTG2Go. Fanatics is currently advertising eight job postings for the same exact town in Honduras.

Management made it very clear in the call that in addition to Fanatics there are at least two other players (likely even larger) ramping DTG2Go. They also mentioned that they may expand outside of the United States. European football is a large opportunity that Fanatics may be interested in pursuing with DTG2Go.

I believe it is also very possible that Fanatics would decide to completely acquire DLA or at least DTG2Go, which would leave DLA to focus on Salt Life. DTG2Go is potentially strategic for Fanatics, and they would want to have significant control over it, they would not want to compete with other large national players for DTG2Go capacity. The fact that they have a large manufacturing hub in the same exact town as the DTG2Go source factory adds to the appeal. They also would benefit from a revenue boost pre-IPO which would help them with the valuation they receive in the IPO. Fanatics has been extremely acquisitive.

Broader Dynamics

The business remains a very strong risk reward outside of DTG2Go as well because of global trade dynamics that strongly benefit North American manufacturers. Large scale lockdowns in China’s two biggest cities will be a significant benefit to DLA this quarter as it will reduce the amount of apparel that is available from competitors. European supply chains may be disrupted by the war in Ukraine as well. Over the long term, the attractiveness of producing apparel in North America should continue to grow.

At the highest level, DLA is a logistics platform and the importance of logistics platforms has grown significantly and continues to grow. For example, Shopify (SHOP) just acquired Deliverr for $2.1B.

Though management is mostly focused on expanding capacity and scaling DTG2Go, Salt Life remains a significant opportunity. DLA can continue to open physical Salt Life stores for many years as the brand is both very mass market and unique. There should be a large opportunity to create 20 % operating margin revenue with Salt Life E-Commerce, and this has a very high ceiling. There is no reason that DLA cannot produce $20m-$40m of operating income from Salt Life e-commerce sales at some point in the next five years. In my opinion management is likely distracted from Salt Life currently because they are so focused on DTG2Go and capacity expansion, so Salt Life growth rates should reaccelerate at some point.

DLA has a lot of operating leverage. As overall capacity grows and margins expand from DTG2Go the operating leverage will mean every 10 % revenue growth is something like ~3-4 times as much earnings growth. Considering stated plans for 40 % capacity expansion by FY24 and more thereafter (and into a much higher margin space), there is extraordinary opportunity at hand.