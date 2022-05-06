sturti/E+ via Getty Images

I like investing in solid things that I can touch. Concrete, gravel, plastics, food - all those things that we as people need to live our lives, light our homes, eat or build our infrastructure. While some of these sectors are certainly volatile and correlated to overall market trends more than we might like, they are nonetheless solid investments if bought at the right price.

That is what I'm going to look at today - if we can buy the Martin Marietta (NYSE:MLM) company at the right price to make a good profit here.

Let's get going.

Martin Marietta - What Does the Company Do?

As I mentioned, Martin Marietta is in the business of building materials, specifically aggregates, cement, concrete, asphalt and paving, and specialty materials.

Company operations are spread throughout the US, but with a focus on the midwest, south, and Texas, specifically. MLM is the largest producer of cement in all of Texas with an annual capacity of 4.5M tons. This makes the company a small player on an international scale, but a large one here. Furthermore, 30% of its production is used by the company's own segments internally. The company is in the upstream, downstream, and specialty business for its segment.

Martin Marietta Investor Presentation (MLM IR)

I've written about the business of cement and concrete before. MLM is no different fundamentally in how its business works, but it has an appealing position both geographically and in terms of its business, with 82% of the company profits coming from the upstream material segments of Aggregates and Cement.

Texas demand for cement alone exceeds what MLM can output in terms of product. As we've been through before, shipping cement over long distances is a wholly unprofitable and illogical venture. Capacity for the product needs to be built on-site, or close by, which insulates the company's key markets from aggregate and cement competition.

In fact, the company's footprint can be characterized as very attractive overall, given that the population will grow, in large parts, where the company is located.

Martin Marietta Investor Presentation (MLM IR)

Like its European counterparts, many of the questions the company is faced with are regarding ESG and carbon reduction goals, given the massive amounts of pollution that businesses of this kind are active in. The company, like its European peers, targets achieving these goals through operational upgrades of capacities, better fuels, water & waste management and R&D. It's a long process, but MLM is working on it.

Where Martin Marietta excels is delivering value to shareholders. Concrete companies aren't known for their earnings-related stability and through-cyclic resilience, but MLM has delivered growth in revenues, adj. EBITDA and shareholder total RoR at much higher levels than its closest relevant peers. The company also outperforms the S&P500.

Martin Marietta Shareholder Returns (MLM IR)

These are the hallmarks of working strategy, working management and good execution on an operational level. In fact, on a 10-15 year basis, the company's earnings look much more like a growth stock than your typical basic materials stock. This also impacts how exactly the company is valued - because, unlike some peers, MLM isn't in any way massively discounted.

It's expensive, and at a premium, reflecting this double-digit EPS CAGR over extensive periods of time.

The company boasts a BBB+ credit rating, and a debt/cap of less than 46%. It, unfortunately, also has perhaps one of the lowest dividends and DGR in the entire concrete/building materials sector, coming in at currently 0.65%. This is what will turn out to be one of the biggest challenges with investing in the company, aside from the premium we seem to need to accept when investing in Martin Marietta.

What makes Martin Marietta different from other cement/concrete and aggregate companies I've been looking at is that the company is actually led by a very strong aggregates segment, with infrastructure and demand trends that have persisted through entire market cycles. Texas as a market has also seen a through-cyclical cement pricing CAGR of 4.5% since 2013, similar to aggregates, and well outside of the trends we've seen in Europe or the rest of the world.

It also bears mentioning that while small, the company boasts a strong specialty chemicals arm. This is a very niche and high-margin growth-based business with sustainable earnings - but MLM doesn't focus on it. At its heart, the company is aggregates, a diminishing natural resource with massive entry barriers for potential competitors. Substitutes for aggregates are extremely limited, and profitability in what is without a doubt MLM's core business has been very good.

The company has its soar-plan in place, which has delivered massive expansion, increasing the company's market capitalization by a factor of 4.2X since 2010. Due to its market position, the company has some truly impressive pricing power for its product, enabling a 17-year 4.5% pricing CAGR for its aggregates.

Martin Marietta Investor Presentation (MLM IR)

The company's production cost also grew far slower - less than 50% - at the pace of its price increases. Over the past 10 years, the company has also managed to streamline its CapEx and SG&A, to where SG&A is down 1% in terms of revenues, despite a 4.2X doubling in market capitalization at the same time.

It's not a strange thing when a company that's doing most things right, is seeing positive valuation development and pricing. When profit, not sales price, for its aggregates are up 8.7% CAGR on a 10-year period while costs are up only 2.4%.

The company prefers to grow by adding capacities to its already-existing productions and assets, not organically but through bolt-on M&A's, giving the company Day 1 cash flows, synergy potential, limited regulatory risk and ESG risk, and above all, a well-experienced management team in MLM that's very much used to handling M&A's such as this.

Greenfield is a good example of why the company chooses to M&A instead of building its own new capacity. The company makes a really excellent case for this.

Greenfield vs M&A's (MLM IR)

All in all, this is a very attractive company with high entry barriers, a prohibitive market structure that drives company margin performance while making profit difficult for others, a superb credit rating, and excellent market drivers of population growth and population density. Targets are M&A-based growth opportunities across the board, and expanding the company on the west coast, in D.C, Florida, and in TN.

Dividends aren't important to Martin Marietta. Realize this. You get RoR through capital appreciation, buybacks, and safeties, from a building materials company with a leverage ratio of less than 2X. Rather than paying back dividends, MLM has been pushing excesses straight back into the business, and this has worked very well.

Martin Marietta Investor Presentation (MLM IR)

MLM is a rare company. It's a business growing "the right way", and proven in doing exactly that for decades since its IPO. Future demands reflect trends not seen in over 10-15 years, and MLM is well-positioned for future growth.

Let's look at valuation.

Martin Marietta Valuation

As I mentioned before, here we face one of the real fundamental issues with this business. The valuation is, simply put, very prohibitive when considering just what sort of company MLM is. It doesn't behave like a volatile stock, even though it technically should. But it trades at close to 30X average P/E, which is absolutely insane when you consider that larger European peers trade in the single-digit P/Es.

Still, this company also provides earnings stability like no other.

Martin Marietta Earnings (F.A.S.T. Graphs)

So from that perspective, it's quite understandable that this company rarely comes to such valuations as we would see in some of its peers, like HeidelbergCement (OTCPK:HDELY) or Holcim (OTCPK:HCMLY). Still, it makes upsides and growth problematic, as it's based on maintaining a premium in a recessionary market characterized by potential stagflation.

Provided we accept that 29-30X forward P/E, an investment into MLM could generate significant alpha going forward. That's why we're here, after all. We're "Seeking Alpha", as the site's name suggests.

For MLM, we can get almost 17% annually, provided the 2024E forecasts hold.

MLM Upside (F.A.S.T. Graphs)

However, earnings stability is not the same as forecast accuracy. And the fact is, the forecasts for MLM are fairly abysmal. Since 2009, analysts have missed the 1-year forecasts with a coin-toss accuracy, even when considering a 10% margin of error.

So, there are issues - even fairly serious ones. And whenever you're wanting to buy a company at a 30X multiple, it pays off to look at how exactly that company does in a bearish market environment or significant market downturns. The answer, unfortunately, is "not all that well". Despite its quality, the company is liable to lose over 40% of its share price in a downturn like the one we saw in COVID-19.

This is a bit too serious for what I consider to be a low-yield investment. There are investments that cushion your downside with a fair amount of yield while offering the explosive upward potential that MLM does. Granted, this is a qualitative business that will recover from most downturns, as evidenced by its trends, but it's still a lot of risk to take in a market that, this day, dropped over 5% as I'm writing this article for the NASDAQ.

For that reason, I'm taking a cautious view on MLM.

S&P Global gives the company an upside of 17% to a PT of $444/share. Despite this though, over half of the analysts following the company have a "HOLD", underperform or "SELL" rating, implying a fairly low conviction to the average PT. The range here is $316 up to $525.

Me, I would perhaps weigh, given that invest internationally, peer valuations a somewhat higher weight. The simple fact is most of its peers including the ones I mentioned simply offer more here. Not just in terms of upside, but in terms of yield.

You can pick between investing in a US cement company at 30X P/E, or a European, albeit a somewhat more volatile one, at less than half that valuation. Given where the current market seems to be going, that seems to be a clear and easy choice to make to me. Asked to give a valuation for Martin Marietta, I would align myself with the lower range of the share price target range, about $320/share, which would make the company a "HOLD" here.

1Q22 Results

1Q22 was reported close to when I wrote this article. The company reported a continuation in its pricing performance, which was up when considering its recently acquired operations. Company EBITDA came in at flat levels, with price increases not fully able to more than neutralize cost inflation, fuel costs, and other cost increases for the company. This also comes in on the negative side for the company.

The company does, however, consider further pricing upside likely as it moves to streamline the portfolio and improve margins.

Martin Marietta Portfolio Optimization (MLM IR)

So, we saw some solid high-level results on the revenue side, but with significant pressures on the cost side that impacted EBITDA, gross profit, and EPS. The cost inflation from an EPS perspective was actually higher than the company's 1Q22 price and earnings improvements.

Demand for the company's products is higher than ever. This is expected to continue going forward, with no demand drop expected for 2022. Concrete sales, asphalt sales, aggregate sales - all see averages of double-digit upsides, with Asphalt shipments actually up to triple digits due to some weakness in 2021.

At best, we can expect 2022 earnings to come in at, or slightly above 2021 levels. This doesn't materially change my thesis or my consideration for the company. The targets remain the same, and my expectations for the company do not change. At most, you could negatively adjust 2021E earnings and provision for a somewhat higher cost-side pressure. However, i believe the company will be able to in the longer term weigh up these downsides somewhat. I believe this because of the imbalance between demand and supply, where the company controls the "tap", with the continued ability to push pricing.

Let's continue to the company thesis.

Thesis

My thesis. for Martin Marietta is as follows:

This Is an excellent, well-managed company with a decent upside - the problem is that it's based on the sort of multiple premia you find in luxury companies like LMVH - and MLM makes concrete and aggregates. I respect the company's achievements, but I won't pay more than 2X peer multiple for this sort of business.

Superb credit safety and record-low yield compete with one another, turning the upside less than 20% annually even to a 30X forward multiple.

I consider the company a "HOLD" in today's chaotic market with a $320/share price target - no more than that. At such a price, the upside is what I consider to be worth it.

Still, this company fulfills several of my investment criteria and does bear watching.