Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) is a volatile midstream company we've discussed before. The company originally faced a strong bankruptcy risk in 2022 that it managed to successfully avert in a difficult oil environment. However, with the excitement down, the company's share price struggled to maintain its previous highs.

Despite this, the company's management continues to make intelligent decisions and the company continues to have substantial potential.

Summit Midstream Partners Financial Results

Summit Midstream Partners achieved impressive 1Q 2022 results in a strong price quarter.

Summit Midstream Partners Financial Results - Summit Midstream Partners Investor Presentation

Summit Midstream Partners saw a paper net loss for the quarter. However, the company had almost $60 million in adjusted EBITDA and almost $32 million in DCF. The company was able to use the majority of that to reward shareholders reducing total debt by a respectable $34 million. The company was supported by a volume increases from new well additions.

The company has continued to complete its Series A preferred exchange offers. While we're not a fan of the dilutions to common shareholders, in a move where the preferred are accruing a 9.5% yield continuously, it makes sense for the company to consistently pay-down this preferred equity to improve its ability to drive future common stock returns.

Supported by higher prices the company has also increased its adjusted EBITDA guidance by $10 million and now expects ~35 new interconnects for a total of roughly 140 wells throughout the year.

Summit Midstream Partners Capacity

One of the important aspects of Summit Midstream Partners is the company's spare capacity.

Summit Midstream Partners Spare Capacity - Summit Midstream Partners Investor Presentation

Summit Midstream Partners has massive spare capacity across its business. The company's utilization is at 37%. A majority of this spare capacity is from assets where the company has limited incremental cost for increasing production. The Barnett and Marcellus are prime examples of this making up more than 25% of the company's spare capacity with no incremental cost.

As we discussed above the company is now guiding for ~140 completions in 2022 supported by strong prices. That's almost as much as 2020 + 2021 combined highlighting the company's prior difficulties. The company is still a ways away from its 2018 highs, however, it still has substantial growth potential here.

In our view, this spare capacity is one of Summit Midstream Partners' core strengths, it means in a higher price environment, the company can achieve substantial low-cost growth.

Summit Midstream Partners Debt Load

Summit Midstream Partners outstanding problem and its ability to drive future shareholder returns is its debt load. The company has roughly $1.3 billion in long-term debt that in the current environment is costing it roughly $100 million in annual interest. The company has 4 years before it needs to refinance, but rising interest rates won't help.

The company's debt and resulting interest is the cause for its DCF being roughly 50% of its adjusted EBITDA, a weaker metric than that for many other midstream companies. The company's $215 million market capitalization is substantially outweighed by its significant debt load and resulting expenditures here.

However, while this debt load remains a long-term risk for the company, at the present time we think the company's bankruptcy risk has decreased back towards 0.

Summit Midstream Partners Shareholder Return Potential

Summit Midstream Partners has the ability to drive massive shareholder rewards as long as the market remains in its favor and the company continues to execute.

In terms of the market remaining in the company's favor, the company is already guiding for almost 40% in expected completed wells for the year. The company needs that kind of momentum to continue, with completions for 2022 expected to be at less than half that of 2018. With the company having minimal incremental costs, extra completions mean extra earnings.

Companies are still reluctant to increase capital spending given long-term uncertainty in the markets. Instead they're basking in the substantial profits. Should prices remain higher, we expect the company's earnings to increase substantially as additional walls come online.

Next for the company is managing its debt, or non-common-stock assets. The company is down to roughly $80 million in series A capital and roughly $1.3 billion in long-term debt. The company has the ability, as shown, to pay-down $120 million in debt annually, which is substantial, but still means the company will need substantial time to recover.

We expect the company to continue intellectually paying off debt, with the supported interest supporting shareholder rewards. The company's $120 million in spare cash now could grow to more than $200 million in 5-years if volumes continue increasing as the company continues to pay-down owed debt.

Thesis Risk

As a smaller midstream producer, the risks to Summit Midstream Partner's performance are more unique. That's visible in the well completion decline from 2018 to 2019 despite a stronger pricing environment. The company is more reliant on customers in its asset locations for its performance. Whether those customers invest in growth remains to be seen; however, there's no guarantee that that'll happen in a strong pricing environment.

Conclusion

Summit Midstream Partners' management managed to avoid bankruptcy in 2022, an impressive feat given the company's massive debt load and the havoc that the market went through from 2020 to 2022. Now with the markets recovering substantially, Summit Midstream Partners has seen its share price still not recover.

The company needs to see wells increase substantially in its areas, especially in the areas where the company doesn't have costs for incremental connections. The company can repay its debt in a decade and emerge with roughly $200 million in annual DCF justifying strong returns over that time period for those who invest today.