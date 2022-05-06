Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment

Market Leadership in an Ever-expanding Market

Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) is a global platform and market leader, targeting the luxury fashion industry. With a 52-week high/low of $53.77/$10.08, Farfetch is currently trading near its bottom.

Bain & Company expects almost one-third of luxury purchases to be digital by 2025. According to Deloitte, 2021's Total Available Market (TAM) for the luxury industry stood over $300 billion. With a current 22% share of the luxury market, top projections (33% of total luxury market) would allow the online luxury fashion to experience a 2.75% p.a. increase in market share, from now till 2025.

Retain Market Share Through Widespread M&A and Collaborative Marketplaces

The e-commerce luxury market does not seem as cutthroat as it seems, with multiple partnership networks formed, even between the largest brands in the industry including JD.com, Farfetch and Alibaba. For Farfetch, its strategic alliances include Barney's New York, Burberry (LSE:BRBY), JD.com (JD) and Harrods. This synergistic industry behaviour allows for the squeezing of topline growth, through the ability to cross-selling on multiple platforms. With such collaborative efforts in place, it allows for market leaders including Farfetch, to retain a high market share of the online luxury industry.

In terms of the retention of market leadership within the online luxury industry, Farfetch stands out in the depth and breadth ((with over 3,400 designer counts available in over 190 countries)), abundance and competitivity of discounts and overall service. With the above-sustained quality value propositions done better than competitors, Farfetch is set to continue to hold and maintain a large market share within the online luxury market.

Luxury E-commerce Partnership Network (Deloitte (Global Powers of Luxury Goods 2021))

Valuations

According to my DCF model, Farfetch's unlevered free cash flow generation will not turn positive until FY2025. This proves to be a hindrance for Farfetch's depressed stock prices, among other factors. Topline sales growth used in the DCF model is based on analyst consensus, working out to be an 11.33% CAGR over the next 5 years spanning to FY2026. Investors should keep the ~25% Y-o-Y growth over from 2022 to 2024, which would prove to be phenomenal amidst macro turbulence acting as headwinds, especially for the luxury market.

Farfetch DCF Model (Author)

Using the DCF exit multiple method, the implied share price per share was calculated to be $32.81, representing a 192% upside from the current share price of $11.22, as of 4th May 2022. In stark contrast, our perpetual growth model DCF gave an implied share price of $12.52, which represents a mere 11.6% upside. The difference in valuation is due to the terminal values calculated in both scenarios, whereby in the exit multiple scenario and perpetual growth model scenarios, over 98% and 89% of total enterprise value comprise the terminal value.

Adjusted EBITDA turned positive in FY2021, a 3.3% increase from the previous fiscal year, marking a significant turning point towards greater profitability. This can be mainly attributed to the decrease in SG&A spending in 2021. Key drivers enabling the growth of EBITDA margins from 0.07% in Fy2021 to 25.16% in 2026, would be the strategic alliances forged, further backed by management's long-term margin goals of 25%. For skeptics, research report done by Deutsche, projects a 20% EBITDA margin by 2025, which is a higher metric assumption compared to the one used in this DCF model.

When diving further into the sensitivities, despite the exit multiple used being industry averages, it could prove to be too high in the current capital market. Furthermore, my DCF exit multiple valuation gives rise to a 6.08% implied perpetual growth rate, which is definitely on the higher end.

As aforementioned, Farfetch does not expect to turn FCF positive until 2025, as such greater emphasis should be given to the exit multiple method. In this case, two-thirds weight was given to the exit multiple DCF model and the remaining one-third to the perpetual growth model. This resulted in a weighted average implied share price of $26.05, which I believe is a fair value for the company, with a potential 132% upside.

Farfetch Implied Enterprise and Equity Value (Author)

Glancing through TEV/LTM Total Revenue (TR) multiples, Farfetch has fared well from end 2018 till present - TEV/LTM TR was at 8.01x at FY2018 close, compared to a 1.64x multiple on 3rd May 2022 close.

Farfetch TEV/LTM Total Revenue (Capital IQ)

Liquidity and Solvency

It is good to note that Farfetch's capitalization comprises 73% debt, 8.9% common equity and 18.2% minority interest. This represents a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.7, including the 18.2% of noncontrolling interest (NCI). On first glance, this multiple would be something of concern, with industry comparable average being 0.72. Despite this, cash ratio ((cash and cash equivalents/interest expense)) is 17.6, as such conservatively speaking, Farfetch has no issues with the current relatively high proportion of debt financing. To assuage fears from investors, LTM current ratio and quick ratio is 2.3x and 2.0x respectively, which is definitely a healthy figure. The closeness between the two ratios would be attributed to Farfetch being more of an asset light business, acting more of a conduit between business and consumers, rather than a company that keeps high inventory stashes. With a current cash and cash equivalent balance of $1.363 billion as of FY2021, gross burn rate is at an unworrying value of 77.8, measured on a monthly basis.

Recession Could Result in a More Than Proportionate Decrease in Demand

As well know the Farfetch businesses mainly target the luxury space. This includes Farfetch MarketPlace with over 1,300 brands spanning 190 countries, British luxury fashion retailer Browns, New guards infrastructure which manufactures high-end luxury brands, with the only exception being Stadium Goods, for premium streetwear. As such, Farfetch's goods and service have a high income elasticity of demand. With the luxury space being decently reliant on disposable incomes, the systematic risk of a recession could be potentially detrimental for Farfetch, with the only exception being consumers who are used to having luxury within their consumption basket, these habitual luxury goods will have an inelastic demand.

On the 4th of May, The Feds announced a half percentage point I/R increase, and the intention to reduce its $9 trillion portfolio. The threat of a recession is still looming over the broader economy, but investors seem to have taken the news positively and have priced in the 50bp hike. If the Federal Reserve successfully maneuvers away from a full-blown recession, Farfetch would definitely benefit significantly in terms of revenue growth.

A Worthy Investment for the Long Term

With a 52-week high of $53.77, current trading price of $11.22 and 132% upside from my DCF model, Farfetch is definitely a lucrative investment. Solvency and liquidity should not be of concern for Farfetch investors due to healthy cash, quick and current ratios, despite a 73% debt capitalization. Adding icing to the cake, it is no doubt that Farfetch will continue to retain a large market share within the e-commerce luxury market, backed by a pureplay collaborative effort. The key risk looming over Farfetch would be the threat of a full-blown recession. However, the Federal Reserve is set on overcoming inflation, sternly and swiftly, potentially navigating through this perilous period for the economy. Managing expectations, inflation reduction without spreading of economic pain across industries is still "FarFetched", and investors should be prepared for some discomfort in the market. At the current price, Farfetch is a worthy investment in the long term.