Over the past few months, markets have been increasingly concerned with high levels of inflation. What are the best investments in a high inflation environment? A common answer is commodities such as gold or oil. However, investing in commodities often entails risking extreme volatility and anticipating price movements. By the time inflation becomes noticeably apparent to most observers, the easy money has already been made in commodities. Second order thinkers may instead opt for financials such as insurers or asset-sensitive banks, which benefit from the inevitable government response of raising interest rates to control inflation.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) is a company that uniquely stands to benefit both from inflation and rising rates. The company's primary business is processing payments for freight and other corporate expenses such as utilities. As wage and energy costs rise, Cass benefits from higher transaction dollar volumes and a larger "float," which earns interest through the company's commercial banking subsidiary. As interest rates rise, the bank's net interest income increases rapidly as it is highly asset sensitive with a large exposure to securities and short-term investments.

History and Business

Cass Avenue Bank was founded in 1906 in St. Louis. By the 1950s, the area in which the bank operated had transformed into a transportation hub, and Cass began offering services to simplify the payment of freight expenses. Over time, the company has won the business of many of the nation's largest manufacturing, distribution, and retail companies. The company went public in 1996, and over the years it has expanded its payment services to include utility, telecom, and waste management expenses.

Today, the primary business of the company is providing payment and information processing services. In particular, Cass is known for its freight invoice rating and auditing services and is one of the largest companies handling transportation bill processing and payments. The company is so widely used and so entrenched among major corporations that the data it generates forms the basis of an important economic indicator: the Cass Freight Index.

Why would businesses outsource the seemingly simple function of paying freight expenses to a company like Cass? The answer is it's harder than it looks. In a case study published by the company, Hershey (one of their longest-running customers) might receive a transportation bid that includes over 1500 line items. Checking invoices against contracted agreements with variables like mileage, weight, and volume can quickly become a nightmare. It would require a significant investment in people and technology to handle these functions in-house. Meanwhile, Cass can leverage its platform to support multiple customers, allowing it to provide more services at a lower cost than individual companies could hope to achieve. Beyond simply paying the bills, the platform Cass provides allows customers to obtain granular data and identify opportunities to improve efficiency. On the other side of the transaction, Cass helps freight carriers obtain reliable, accurate, and timely payments using the payment option of their choice.

With decades of experience in handling complex freight payments, other corporate expenses like utilities, telecommunications, and waste management were natural extensions for Cass, and the company has built up businesses in these areas as well. These facility expenses currently represent nearly 30% of the total dollar volume of the transactions that Cass processes.

Cass makes money by charging fees based on A) the number of transactions processed and B) the dollar volume of payments made. This gives the company strong leverage to an inflationary environment like we are in now, as higher energy and fuel costs result in higher dollar volumes on payments. The disruption to supply chains has also helped as companies have had to shift to less efficient routes in order to relieve bottlenecks, resulting in more transportation costs.

The commercial banking unit at Cass is highly synergistic with its payment processing business. Since customers must provide funds for accounts and drafts payable, the company has a large pool of non-interest-bearing deposits available to it. The bank deploys this "float" in a conservative portfolio, with less than half of assets deployed into loans while the majority of funds are in securities and short-term investments. In its loan portfolio, the bank primarily underwrites loans to privately held businesses but also has a significant concentration in loans to faith-based ministries and franchise restaurants (McDonald's). Returns for the banking segment are fairly pedestrian given the large amount of short-term investments, with net interest margin at 2.36%. There have been no nonperforming loans or charge-offs over the past 5 years.

The company stands to benefit significantly from a rising rate environment. In its annual report, Cass estimated that a 200 bps increase in interest rates would increase its net interest income by 24%. Based on its recent financials, that would represent a nearly 7% increase in its top line, assuming processing and payment revenues stayed steady. If all of this flowed through to the bottom line, net income could increase by more than 25%.

Shareholder Returns

Cass has a 20-year dividend growth streak according to the Dividend Champions list, which measures growth streaks based on calendar year payouts. However, the company opted not to increase their dividend in 2020 during the COVID pandemic, and sticklers may consider 8 quarters of the same dividend as a broken streak. Over the past 5 years, the dividend has grown at a 4.1% CAGR. The ~3% yield represents a payout of 47% of earnings, based on the results of the most recent quarter.

Cass has steadily repurchased its shares over the years. Over the past decade, shares outstanding have been reduced by 9.3%. Last year, the company significantly increased the pace of share repurchases. In October 2021, the company renewed its repurchase authorization to 750K shares. As of the last report, 346K shares remained authorized for repurchase, approximately 2.5% of shares outstanding.

Valuation

In the most recent quarter (Q1 2022) Cass reported $0.60 EPS, above peak levels in 2019. Keep in mind that the Fed funds rate was not raised until mid-March, near the end of the quarter, so most of the recent gains in earnings were due to rising transportation dollar volumes. Assuming the company can sustain this level moving forward (remember it has a significant tailwind from rising interest rates) the stock trades at a <16X forward earnings multiple. Historically, the company has rarely ever dipped this low.

CASS Historical PE Ratio (YCharts)

It is difficult to find a direct comparable for Cass. The closest peer may be Fleetcor (FLT), which processes fuel cards and corporate payments but does not have a commercial banking subsidiary. Like Cass, Fleetcor trades at around 16X forward earnings, but Fleetcor is significantly leveraged at over 3X Net Debt/EBITDA while Cass has no debt at all.

Companies like Automatic Data Processing (ADP) and Paychex (PAYX) employ a similar model of providing payment solutions while earning interest on client balances. These trade at mid-30X multiples.

Risks

Though Cass may technically be a small-cap company, the stock trades like a microcap with low liquidity. Daily volume is frequently under 50K shares and bid-ask spreads are wide.

No analyst coverage and limited interaction with shareholders. The company does not hold earnings calls to discuss results.

Recession: the company's payment volumes are correlated with economic activity.

Technology: Several Glassdoor reviews suggest that the company's tech may be outdated. Cass has recently invested in AI/ML and interestingly OCR, suggesting that they still deal with a significant amount of paper invoices. In the future, newer technologies such as blockchain may obviate the need for the services Cass provides.

Competition: Though Cass is well entrenched in its niche, other payment processors and fintechs have become increasingly interested in the B2B payments space and may encroach on the company's business.

Outlook and Conclusion

It seems like the market sold off Cass at the start of the pandemic and forgot about it. Shares have not moved significantly in the past two years even as the company has made a significant recovery in earnings and is operating above pre-pandemic levels.

In the near to mid-term, I would expect freight rates to moderate as the supply chain sorts itself out and companies figure out more efficient ways to get products to customers. The company's recent report on the freight index indicates early signs of a softening freight market. This could be a minor headwind to the company's processing and payments business, but I expect freight to remain elevated due to wage inflation and fuel prices, barring a collapse into recession. Meanwhile as mentioned several times, the company's banking segment stands to benefit significantly from rising interest rates. The company is buying back shares at the fastest rate in several decades, accelerating EPS growth. While waiting for the market to come to its senses, shareholders can collect a well-covered 3% yield.