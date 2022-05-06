Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Prosus (OTCPK:PROSY) is a holding company whose principal asset is a significant stake in Chinese tech giant Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY).

Its parent company, South Africa's Naspers (OTCPK:NPSNY), bought about a third of the then-Chinese startup for about $30 million more than twenty years ago, making one of the most profitable investments ever. Over time, Naspers sold some of its stake, but still holds about 30% of the total Tencent shares. As a result, Naspers' market capitalization rose to a level never before seen on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, which is in fact quite illiquid.

Data by YCharts

This led management a few years ago to spin off most of Naspers' assets into a company whose shares were then listed abroad (on the Dutch stock exchange): Prosus.

This company was still owned by the South African parent company, which held a significant 73% stake (see picture below).

Naspers website

A Complicated History

Last year, the company's management (the two firms share the same board) decided to issue more Prosus shares and "buy back" those of Naspers. This could have reduced Naspers' free float and increased the number of Prosus' listed shares (on the more liquid Amsterdam Stock Exchange). Unfortunately, the ownership structure became something of a mess after the deal, with Naspers owning a significant stake in Prosus and, conversely, Prosus owning a significant stake in Naspers. Ultimately, Naspers still owns about 42% of Prosus and continues to control the company through some special rights.

Naspers website

The complexity of the ownership structure does not help shareholders value the two companies in a rational way: Prosus' NAV, for instance, is far above its market capitalization.

Prosus website

Now these figures should be updated, as many things (and prices) have changed since the beginning of the year. The following is probably a more accurate estimate of Prosus' discount to its net asset value (courtesy of Anchor Capital):

Anchorcapital

It is true that a little less than 80% of the total value of Prosus NAV consists of Tencent's stake, which could be considered risky for numerous reasons: I myself am not a fan of Chinese companies, mainly because of the problems associated with the complex VIE structure through which they are usually listed. To be fair, many big investors like Ray Dalio, Monish Pabrai (who recently invested in Prosus) or Charlie Munger do not share my view. To be fair, despite the immense wisdom of these investment gurus, their assessments have not proven correct so far as Chinese stocks continue to struggle and Tencent is no exception.

Data by YCharts

Whatever your stance on Chinese stocks, the gap between Tencent's current market value and Prosus' share price is still there. Moreover, one could easily argue that this might be the right time to buy quality Chinese stocks as their prices are very low. Still, it's important to keep in mind that Prosus is not just Tencent and that this company has already clearly shown that it is capable of discovering early raw gems that are capable of multiplying the initial investment a hundredfold over a period of years. There are already some serious candidates in Prosus' portfolio for this outperformance, so to speak.

All in all, it might make sense to invest in this deeply discounted stock if you are thinking long-term, primarily because:

1. Tencent could be a bargain after all, and buying Prosus would buy Tencent at a significant discount.

2. Even if Tencent ends up worthless, Prosus is worth only a little more than the rest of its holdings (excluding Tencent) at current prices.

The latter is even more true when we consider Prosus' parent company: Naspers.

Naspers website

An Alternative Option

There is indeed a more conservative way to take advantage of the Prosus/Naspers deep discount without buying the shares outright. The South African stock market is indeed highly concentrated and Naspers is still the largest company by capitalization. This means that if we consider a South African equity fund like the iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA), Naspers will end up retaining a large share of the basket (currently about 9%).

EZA website

Prior to the aforementioned buyback of Naspers shares, this holding represented more than 20% of the assets of this ETF, and this percentage would have admittedly been a better fit for the strategy. However, the lower percentage of Naspers shares will allow the fund managers to increase their stake in the company, so the share price will be able to increase over time. It is also worth noting that EZA's exposure to Naspers has been gradually reduced over the past year, which is a direct result of the decline in the share price: Naspers (and Prosus) have seen more than 45% of their capitalization hit the ground in the last 12 months. That's the downside of investing in an index: your exposure to a company declines when its share price declines (and vice versa), but that's part of the equation. By contrast, if you buy the South African index instead of Prosus, you can put more money on almost the same bet because your inherent risk objectively declines.

In addition, this ETF provides exposure (about one-third) to a number of South African banks whose overall operating metrics are better than the average in Europe or the Americas. Also of interest is the exposure to the commodities/energy sector (about 30%), which should perform well in an inflation scenario: and the fund's key parameters are certainly more favorable than those of most European or American indices.

EZA website

However, EZA's fees of 0.57% per year do not necessarily make it one of the cheapest ETFs.

Bottom Line

In a market that is becoming riskier by the day, Prosus could be a solid investment given the extreme discount it is currently trading at to NAV. The main long-term risk (but also the biggest opportunity) is that the South African holding company is overly exposed to Tencent, which in turn poses a number of geopolitical and regulatory risks.

An interesting alternative could be to gain exposure to Naspers (the parent company of Prosus) by buying the South African stock index: EZA, which currently allocates slightly less than 10% of its liquidity to Naspers. Since the South African stock market is abundant with mining companies and banks, EZA could also provide an additional hedge against rampant inflationary pressures.