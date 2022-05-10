Hiroshi Watanabe/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Published for the Value Lab 6/5/22

We have reviewed our performance since we started gearing up for a Marketplace launch on SA, and wanted to share our insights into how we beat the market YTD by 40% this year, and even more so in 2020 and 2019.

Unfortunately, there are no gimmicks or easy ways to do it, but some principles are necessary in order to make this kind of consistent outperformance possible. Now that we are 0% in cash, we also wanted to share the portfolio that we've built for ourselves and our Marketplace subscribers at the Value Lab, describing our positions in connection with our broader portfolio themes and strategies, so that you can also reflect on the possible risks that markets face in 2022 and onwards.

Returns

Let's start with the flashy part by looking at our returns.

Jan 2019 - Mid 2021 Returns (Value Lab)

Above are our returns until just before we launched the Value Lab. Below are our returns since amounting to about a 25% CAGR since 6 years ago.

Mid 2021 - Present (Value Lab)

2021

2021 was a weak year for us, because we started anticipating some persisting risks, positioning against inflation. The commodity rally had already started in earnest, so some of our positions, while safe from a valuation point of view, were running out of momentum. Suzano (SUZ) is one such position, where the pulp prices were still at a plateau of record high levels, and the company was deleveraging rapidly, but the price had already appreciated. Similar with Nordic Waterproofing, where the housing and construction boom had already happened. We could not replicate the extraordinary 70% return achieved in the COVID-wracked 2020.

2022

Since the start of 2022, we have rocketed, thanks to our major position in Dassault Aviation (OTCPK:DUAVF) since early 2021, and our position in Anglo American Platinum (OTCPK:ANGPY) since late 2021. While we of course did not anticipate the Ukraine war when taking those positions, there were secular stories supporting them and we sold Baltic exposures to add to them in January when we started positioning for the effects of the Ukraine war way ahead of markets.

Our Article Prior to Ukraine Invasion (Seeking Alpha)

While the invasion of Ukraine isn't extremely likely, since the strategic relevance of Ukraine, besides being a buffer against the West, is certainly diminished from what it once was, it could happen, and sanctions against Russia would likely follow despite European dependence on Russian gas exports. So it is best to be well positioned in such an eventuality. What stock should you consider at this point? We think the ultimate pick is Dassault Aviation (OTCPK:DUAVF). Our Article on Jan 31st

Dassault was 40% of our portfolio at the beginning of 2022, and ANGPY was about 9%, and they had IRRs of 70% and 150% respectively. High conviction positions are typical of our strategy, where we average down with profits of winners into our languished picks. We are seeing something like that with Betsson AB (OTC:BSTBF), which we discuss exclusively on the Value Lab. Those two positions have driven the majority of our returns, with our speculative tech-oriented positions failing us like Pear Therapeutics (PEAR) which is about 10% of our portfolio, GSI Technologies (GSIT) and CuriosityStream (CURI).

Our Philosophy

Before we show our portfolio and explain our allocations, we want to outline our philosophy.

In investing there's only one thing that matters: winning. A lot of valuable time is invested into building portfolios by all us active investors, and if we fail to beat benchmarks, thousands of dollars of invested time can be valued at zero.

How do you win? You can be an investor or a speculator, but to beat the benchmarks in either over any meaningful horizon you have to be accurate in your analysis, with enough precision to be able to hit the mark within whatever margin of safety the thesis offers.

We are investors, not speculators, and there is only one type of investing, and that's value investing. Growth investing is still just value investing, because buying value always means the same thing, which is buying stocks where market expectations are undershooting the expected value of the spread of possible outcomes. Whether you are buying a stock on the basis of understated growth, profit or investment expectations for future free cash flow forecasts, you are always value investing.

You have to be accurate in your analysis, which is easier said than done because you are in competition with millions of other actors, many who are smart and many who have lots of resources to invest. What you perceive could be wrong, and when it is you lose in your trade against those who've taken the correct view. That is why mechanized fundamental analysis processes are completely useless, and it is impossible to beat markets with lame strategies like 'buy low PE stocks', by following fund disclosures, or by investing on the basis of silly chart patterns like a 'cup with handle', or a 'double-bottom'. There are types of technical analysis that might work, but any of the ones you've heard of guaranteed don't work, especially if you're reading it out of a 70 year-old Bukowski or Magee book.

We have actually proven that 'screener' based strategies don't work with a robust data analytics endeavor, where we scraped line items for 5000 US stocks over the last decade and ran ML models, unsupervised learning techniques and even some simple regressions to see if anything could be gleaned from fundamental metrics. Below is a very weak regression, albeit the best that can be produced, despite a very rich dataset and after pre-processing and removing redundant variables, showing how just looking at ratios and metrics will not predict returns (they can describe returns, but not predict them).

Cannot Regress Returns on Fundamentals (VTS)

Just like in any commercial activity, outcompeting competitors depends on the arena and on the scope of your activity. That is why we invest where there is less competition for ideas, and where things are less likely to be too good to be true, and more likely to be simply good when they seems so at face value. Here are the pillars of our strategy:

Obscure Stocks - if there are major headlines related directly to the sector or on the stock then we don't investigate, because too many sophisticated investors will already be parsing the idea.

- if there are major headlines related directly to the sector or on the stock then we don't investigate, because too many sophisticated investors will already be parsing the idea. Never large-cap - large-cap stocks are a total waste of time. Just think on a first-principles basis about it. Like much in the world, market caps follow a pareto (scale-free) distribution, where extremely few stocks belong to the large-cap bucket, and orders of magnitude more belong to the mid and small-cap buckets. When almost every mutual fund, pension fund and asset manager has size mandates, and are obligated to look only within large-cap stocks, of which there are only a couple of thousands in developed markets, the large-cap arena is immensely competitive. Meanwhile mid and small-cap stocks are explicitly eschewed by large dollar volumes, while being incredibly more numerous.

- large-cap stocks are a total waste of time. Just think on a first-principles basis about it. Like much in the world, market caps follow a pareto (scale-free) distribution, where extremely few stocks belong to the large-cap bucket, and orders of magnitude more belong to the mid and small-cap buckets. When almost every mutual fund, pension fund and asset manager has size mandates, and are obligated to look only within large-cap stocks, of which there are only a couple of thousands in developed markets, the large-cap arena is immensely competitive. Meanwhile mid and small-cap stocks are explicitly eschewed by large dollar volumes, while being incredibly more numerous. Fringe geographic markets - people generally focus on bigger stock markets like the US, the UK a bit as well, and maybe the TSX, but there are plenty of small developed countries where country risk is low but the markets are relatively unattended. Nordics, Baltics, Central and even Western Europe have plenty of ideas that few people ever look at. Unless someone is looking at these stocks one by one, there are no research firms looking at stocks like these, because as said earlier, size-mandated clients aren't interested in these markets and won't be asking for information on them from research vendors.

- people generally focus on bigger stock markets like the US, the UK a bit as well, and maybe the TSX, but there are plenty of small developed countries where country risk is low but the markets are relatively unattended. Nordics, Baltics, Central and even Western Europe have plenty of ideas that few people ever look at. Unless someone is looking at these stocks one by one, there are no research firms looking at stocks like these, because as said earlier, size-mandated clients aren't interested in these markets and won't be asking for information on them from research vendors. Low risk from high leverage forces - we do not tolerate risks from high leverage forces, meaning we reject ideas where powerful forces are fighting against a stock. Be it regulators, new products, inflation or war, we do not speculate on these risks unless there is enough margin of safety, and if the allocation is very small.

we do not tolerate risks from high leverage forces, meaning we reject ideas where powerful forces are fighting against a stock. Be it regulators, new products, inflation or war, we do not speculate on these risks unless there is enough margin of safety, and if the allocation is very small. Margin of safety - no one is perfect, so you need a margin of safety to save you from imprecision (a forgivable sin), and inaccuracy (a less forgivable sin but one we all commit on occasion). We do this already by searching for ideas in uncompetitive markets like recent but failed IPOs, ugly ideas, politically incorrect ideas, but also through valuation. We look at beaten down stocks where multiples are low, temporary headwinds have hit, or the cycle is down. If high leverage forces are no longer facing the stock and there is a chance for a reversion in results, you usually have a lovely opportunity on your hands.

no one is perfect, so you need a margin of safety to save you from imprecision (a forgivable sin), and inaccuracy (a less forgivable sin but one we all commit on occasion). We do this already by searching for ideas in uncompetitive markets like recent but failed IPOs, ugly ideas, politically incorrect ideas, but also through valuation. We look at beaten down stocks where multiples are low, temporary headwinds have hit, or the cycle is down. If high leverage forces are no longer facing the stock and there is a chance for a reversion in results, you usually have a lovely opportunity on your hands. Only businesses we can hope to understand - Warren Buffett will often talk about sphere of competence, usually in relation to not investing in tech. Fair enough, and agreed, except you can grow your sphere of competence. Just because you don't understand a business when you first look at it doesn't mean you shouldn't invest in it. The question is whether you can ever hope to actually be informed in the area. Do you have the technical understanding, even if basic, to recognize whether an idea management is telling you is good is actually good? Do you have friends who can explain to you industry trends, the ins and outs? Can you get access to data or research to get you up to speed on what's going on, and understand the value chains in the industry and the value adds of the links? The best litmus test for whether you understand a business or not is whether you can list several real risks to the business. If you are capable of recognizing where and how things can go wrong, you are probably going in the right direction of understanding the business. If you have bought a vague management narrative and think that everything is going to be alright, you'll be doing us winners a solid by losing one day.

What's Next For Markets?

Our view on inflation differs from consensus. Remember when they were calling inflation transitory? We actually agreed on the basis that the inflation was supply side. There are still supply side problems, so we continue to believe that they are the cause of the inflation, but there are other effects that can perpetuate inflation such as expectation effects that make it more persistent. We think a range of possible things can happen.

Rates rise more than expected in order to squash inflation but hurt disposable income in an important way.

in order to squash inflation but hurt disposable income in an important way. Inflation continues unstopped , still hurting disposable income, but at least keeping commodity picks above water until capacity increases occur.

, still hurting disposable income, but at least keeping commodity picks above water until capacity increases occur. Capacity increases come soon enough before inflation goes too crazy.

before inflation goes too crazy. Or the return of the experience economy and service industry get demand away from goods and onto services again to calm the goods shortages.

Equities are very hamstringed right now because of the stagflationary environment, and as listed above, plenty of outcomes are bad, and wishful thinking is needed to get you to bet on things working out on their own quickly enough before portfolios feel it. We don't want to speculate by holding cash, so we've been allocating along the following theme to mitigate the negative potential outcomes as much as possible:

Defensive plays but not defense (too much focus on them), looking at essentials with pricing power, and no public goods whose prices government might want to control in a recession. Also consider rate risks on earnings.

We had some recent ideas, like Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) and some banks, but we wanted to take less risk by betting on the countercycle with backstops, on essentials, as well as on disruption that would be agnostic to economic cycles. We kept or added to stocks that had this profile as we believe they protect against the range of negative outcomes faced by the market. Below is our portfolio, with highlighted stocks representing more recent additions or double-ups.

Our Porfolio as of Penned Date (VTS)

New Additions Or Double-ups: Rapid-fire Round

Rubis (OTCPK:RBSFY) - recovery in tourism for Caribbean exposure, trading down despite totally resilient unit markup economics on stable volumes, with a positive logistics exposure. Evidence of growing volumes, and a great infra play with buyout opportunity.

- recovery in tourism for Caribbean exposure, trading down despite totally resilient unit markup economics on stable volumes, with a positive logistics exposure. Evidence of growing volumes, and a great infra play with buyout opportunity. DDH1 (OTCPK:DDHLF ) - contracted for drilling services for miners in Australia. Mainly gold miners are customers, with gold's safe haven status attractive for markets now and in the case of recession/stagflation. Pro and countercycle revenues with respect to gold commodity price, with new exploration projects being pro-cycle, and regulatory and mine shut down related services constituting countercycle. Merged with Swick Mining at less than a 4x multiple despite growing profits and revenues, fragmented industry with low multiple and scope for growth. Asset heavy with excellent return on tangible assets.

) - contracted for drilling services for miners in Australia. Mainly gold miners are customers, with gold's safe haven status attractive for markets now and in the case of recession/stagflation. Pro and countercycle revenues with respect to gold commodity price, with new exploration projects being pro-cycle, and regulatory and mine shut down related services constituting countercycle. Merged with Swick Mining at less than a 4x multiple despite growing profits and revenues, fragmented industry with low multiple and scope for growth. Asset heavy with excellent return on tangible assets. PJT Partners (PJT) - declined on account of extraordinarily weak 2021 restructuring environment. So many companies being hit by inflation, high leverage and rising rates all mean a reversion and a good year are likely to come. Low(ish) multiple and premier brand.

- declined on account of extraordinarily weak 2021 restructuring environment. So many companies being hit by inflation, high leverage and rising rates all mean a reversion and a good year are likely to come. Low(ish) multiple and premier brand. TeamViewer (OTCPK:TMVWF) - AR play with disruption for manufacturing maintenance and repair processes. Solid flagship remote access app to support transition. Proven AR concept with Ford (F) and other major companies as customers and delivering meaningful topline growth. Manchester United (MANU) jersey marketing costs declined profits meaningfully, but this won't last forever. Low multiple just above 10x despite great growth story (such low multiples unheard of for growth stories in the US).

- AR play with disruption for manufacturing maintenance and repair processes. Solid flagship remote access app to support transition. Proven AR concept with Ford (F) and other major companies as customers and delivering meaningful topline growth. Manchester United (MANU) jersey marketing costs declined profits meaningfully, but this won't last forever. Low multiple just above 10x despite great growth story (such low multiples unheard of for growth stories in the US). Gilead Sciences (GILD) - remember Shkreli hiking HIV drug prices? We like that pricing power. Biktarvy is a monster drug, Veklury has already declined meaningfully with COVID-19 mortality calming down, and the declines will turn to growth with HIK LoEs of Atripla and Truvada in the rear-view. Looks like GSK at the beginning of 2021, and we like those odds. No rate risk either since it's all fixed rate debt.

- remember Shkreli hiking HIV drug prices? We like that pricing power. Biktarvy is a monster drug, Veklury has already declined meaningfully with COVID-19 mortality calming down, and the declines will turn to growth with HIK LoEs of Atripla and Truvada in the rear-view. Looks like GSK at the beginning of 2021, and we like those odds. No rate risk either since it's all fixed rate debt. Galane Gold (OTCQB:GGGOF) - micro-cap gold miner with great assets that have yet to launch fully. Run-rate profits going to be great with current gold prices. It's like investing as a PE fund, the management are experts in turning around weaker gold assets, and the multiple is around 1x EBITDA on a forward basis once projects launch. No more regulatory hurdles to clear.

- micro-cap gold miner with great assets that have yet to launch fully. Run-rate profits going to be great with current gold prices. It's like investing as a PE fund, the management are experts in turning around weaker gold assets, and the multiple is around 1x EBITDA on a forward basis once projects launch. No more regulatory hurdles to clear. Nu Holdings (NU) - LatAm online banking play. Lots of options to get into brokerage and bank and unbanked population in a pretty interesting emerging economy. Exceptional ROI on marketing and open seas make it attractive. Speculative.

Held Positions: Rapid-fire Round

Dassault Aviation - defense is still a solid sector, but the price has run-up a lot. We've taken nice profits on Dassault already, but with not many options in markets, keeping our position in Dassault which remains meaningfully undervalued makes sense also for tax management reasons.

- defense is still a solid sector, but the price has run-up a lot. We've taken nice profits on Dassault already, but with not many options in markets, keeping our position in Dassault which remains meaningfully undervalued makes sense also for tax management reasons. Betsson AB - added a lot last year when prices were low. Headwinds from being kicked out of newly regulated Holland already being countered by the US sportsbook launch. Moreover, Dutch markets could be returned to. Betting is very reliable, with industry competition being the main negative.

- added a lot last year when prices were low. Headwinds from being kicked out of newly regulated Holland already being countered by the US sportsbook launch. Moreover, Dutch markets could be returned to. Betting is very reliable, with industry competition being the main negative. Pear Therapeutics - this was a VC fund style exposure anyway, so a 7 year holding period. We got hit by the SPAC craze reversal, not being idiosyncratic issues. Just having emerged from pre-revenue means we have to wait and see, but the PDT first-mover position and the strong PDT markets entered render the company attractive and ahead of the curve in terms of the future of medical care.

- this was a VC fund style exposure anyway, so a 7 year holding period. We got hit by the SPAC craze reversal, not being idiosyncratic issues. Just having emerged from pre-revenue means we have to wait and see, but the PDT first-mover position and the strong PDT markets entered render the company attractive and ahead of the curve in terms of the future of medical care. Anglo American Platinum - disruptive because of PGM's potential role in the hydrogen economy. Defensive because of regulatory tailwinds for emission standards to drive catalytic converter demand before hydrogen matures. Extremely low multiple at around 5x EV/EBITDA. Risks primarily to do with South African government and miner tax. helped by Russia's massive PGM reserves that are not being shared with the western bloc.

- disruptive because of PGM's potential role in the hydrogen economy. Defensive because of regulatory tailwinds for emission standards to drive catalytic converter demand before hydrogen matures. Extremely low multiple at around 5x EV/EBITDA. Risks primarily to do with South African government and miner tax. helped by Russia's massive PGM reserves that are not being shared with the western bloc. Treasure ASA (OTCPK:TRSUF) - ridiculously undervalued but lacking in catalysts. Trading at a 50% discount to NAV with a single RoRo shipping exposure in Korea. Semiconductor shortages are a problem for the underlying markets, and the lack of visibility over the exposure to Hyundai Glovis through Treasure at a 50% discount will likely remain unnoticed, perhaps due to liquidity limits. Pays a dividend at twice the rate of the underlying security due to the discount. Margin of safety in the value despite the business itself not being that well exposed according to our portfolio theme.

- ridiculously undervalued but lacking in catalysts. Trading at a 50% discount to NAV with a single RoRo shipping exposure in Korea. Semiconductor shortages are a problem for the underlying markets, and the lack of visibility over the exposure to Hyundai Glovis through Treasure at a 50% discount will likely remain unnoticed, perhaps due to liquidity limits. Pays a dividend at twice the rate of the underlying security due to the discount. Margin of safety in the value despite the business itself not being that well exposed according to our portfolio theme. Livanova (LIVN) - treatment resistant depression is a massive market. Moreover, LIVN has a very likely reimbursability approval coming up under the strange circumstances of the long-term testing of its products in a test cohort from when the commercialisation of the product failed a decade ago.

- treatment resistant depression is a massive market. Moreover, LIVN has a very likely reimbursability approval coming up under the strange circumstances of the long-term testing of its products in a test cohort from when the commercialisation of the product failed a decade ago. GSI Technologies - new chip architecture that is useful for search and recommendation. Yet to commercialise the chip but the tech seems unimpeachable and totally revolutionary. Not comparable to anything. Held up by a legacy business that finances R&D, and the commercialisation is coming along albeit slowly. Main risks are dilution risks connected to reflexivity from equity raises as well as commercial execution. Speculative.

- new chip architecture that is useful for search and recommendation. Yet to commercialise the chip but the tech seems unimpeachable and totally revolutionary. Not comparable to anything. Held up by a legacy business that finances R&D, and the commercialisation is coming along albeit slowly. Main risks are dilution risks connected to reflexivity from equity raises as well as commercial execution. Speculative. CuriosityStream - too much competition in streaming means they got flattened despite gunning for a fringe position in household streaming portfolios. Moreover, other services are pumping out great documentaries which was the CURI targeted niche. Marginality not really delivering, and growth less than impressive. Holding just because it's not a relevant allocation.

- too much competition in streaming means they got flattened despite gunning for a fringe position in household streaming portfolios. Moreover, other services are pumping out great documentaries which was the CURI targeted niche. Marginality not really delivering, and growth less than impressive. Holding just because it's not a relevant allocation. Eros STX Global (ESGC) - highly speculative position where we bet that the company could avoid bankruptcy. I has avoided it for now but at the cost of the parts of the business that made it attractive. We lost almost 100% on this idea, and thankfully we allocated less than 1% of the portfolio to it to begin with.

Conclusion

Hopefully, our thoughts were provocative and interesting, and we're happy to have opened our book now that we've taken positions to hear reader ideas, and maybe pivot if we hear something especially convincing. Overall, we've taken a cautious view and invested in equities that can still work in pretty rough times. If things go better than expected, at least we're 100% in equities and will have made money regardless.