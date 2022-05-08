vpopovic/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

U.S. Silica Holdings, (NYSE:SLCA) has recently broken through the $20 level, before slipping back on a downgrade that suggests the stock is fully valued based on projections for 2023 EBITDA. In my last article, I went along with the seagulls (analysts) who had it rated as a HOLD at $12ish and missed the 100% rally that occurred between then and late April. So much for following seagulls! This will be my 7th article on the company and readers should skim the prior articles for detail. They can be found here.

The current market turbulence from the implications of inflation and Fed tightening is creating a soft spot in mid-tier suppliers like SLCA. In this article we review Q-1 and make a call as to what might be an attractive entry point.

The thesis for SLCA

The frac sand story is pretty well known. Here's a quick synopsis in case you've just returned from Mars or some other distant sphere. Frack 101- A series of big pumps cracks the rock with fluid that carries hundreds of pounds of sand per foot of treatment, deeply into the fissure. When the pressure is released, the sand remains, creating a highly permeable pathway for fluids (oil and gas) to flow toward the well bore. Without sand, the fissures would close and far less production would be obtained.

In recent years, the frac sand business has struggled with low oil prices. Many frac sand companies succumbed to debt and filed bankruptcy in this period. The last six months have brought a startling turnaround as companies gradually increased drilling and completion operations. Bryan Shinn, CEO discusses the state of the industry:

In our oil and gas segment, sand and logistics remained effectively sold out due to strong well completion demand, particularly in West Texas. Our teams worked diligently with customers to minimize disruptions and well site downtime given the overwhelming market demand. We also supplemented our local sand capacity with Northern Lights sand to assist customers

"Sold out!" That pretty well says it all. They are even moving Northern Light sand down from Wisconsin (a practice that's been diminished in recent years due to cost), to address shortages.

Here is a key point to remember when thinking about U.S. Silica. There is no substitute for sand. Well, that's not quite true. Let me try again. There is no substitute for sand that is comparable in cost. If we run out of sand, we can always use ceramic beads-Carbolite, but the cost will be 3-4X. (Note if you have an interest in learning more about the minutiae of fracking, read some of my old articles on Carbo Ceramics. I went into a lot of detail describing why expensive clay beads were superior to sand. They were and are. But, as oil was headed down, no one cared. Clients just wanted cheap proppant - another term for sand - and Carbo Ceramics eventually went Chapter 11. The larger point here is that sand prices are on the up and are likely to go higher. Keep that thought in mind.

Bryan Shinn, CEO comments about expectation for margin improvement:

Our proppant and SandBox offerings are extremely well positioned with strong value propositions and a premier customer base. We expect both to remain essentially sold out in Q2 with approximately a 10% increase in sequential tons produced from operational efficiency gains. We forecast higher prices and contribution margins per ton for sand and per load for SandBox deliveries and expect to see a competitive but still disciplined market. Given all those factors, we expect second quarter segment contribution margin dollars to be up at least 25% in oil and gas.

SLCA also embarked on a diversifying attempt to reduce its exposure to the oilfield. This has been quite successful with the company entering numerous industrial markets with silica products that carry high margins while not commanding the 3:1 advantage in volumes the oilfield does.

Over the past few years SLCA has made strategic investments in product development and new technology have helped position them in the industrial segment as a leader in advanced materials and high value minerals. U.S. Silica has worked its way into critical value chains such as renewable energy, commercial and residential construction, food and beverage production, biopharma, and glass manufacturing.

During the quarter, they had numerous successes and milestones supporting the expansion of future contribution margin dollars, including:

adding over 300,000 tons of new annual sand and clay sales to U.S. industrial customers with long term contracts, for a total of more than $4 million of incremental annual run rate contribution margin.

completing very successful customer trials of their new EverWhite pigment and activated clay products, which may lead to accelerated commercialization of their fillers and green diesel offerings.

They have fully commissioned the new West Virginia limestone and aggregates plant, bringing nearly 2 million tons of new business opportunities there spanning a number of infrastructure applications, including aggregates, asphalt and concrete.

Initiated attractive contracts with several leading quartz countertop manufacturers will delivering them record production of the company's new EverWhite cristobalite product. They have also received positive customer feedback from their first trial of the new highly reactive treated silica and are extending trials with two additional customers for that product.

They filed a patent for utilizing breakthrough new technology to potentially create improved battery precursor material.

A number of successful developments in production runs of a next generation White Armor Cool Roof Granule product with increased total solar reflectance and improved energy efficiency.

Installed a developmental mill for our Fortifill reinforcing filler line.

Bryan's Shinn's comments regarding the industrial sector:

Turning to our industrial and specialty products segment, demand remains strong and we anticipate substantial sequential profitability improvements. For the second quarter, we're expecting robust sales volumes as we offset west coast shipping challenges by utilizing alternate ports across the U.S., and with further price increases taking effect plus improved product mix, we expect contribution margin dollars will increase about 15% to 20% sequentially, with per ton margins around $40.

In summary, both segments of SLCA's business appear to primed to excel in the coming quarters. Pricing and margins should be on the rise. This will lead to higher multiples and prices for the stock.

The key catalyst for SLCA

Prices in the oilfield are going through the roof. For a lot of reasons, but primarily to meet increasing demand on the back of a holocaust in the industry just two years ago. SLCA is one of the largest sand suppliers with about 15% of the market, and in a rapidly rising market has the capacity to set prices for this product. SLCA is the best of breed in this category.

Q-1, 2022

The adjusted EBITDA for Q1 was $52.9 million or an increase of 26% sequentially when compared to the prior quarter, supported by strong customer demand particularly in the oil and gas segment along with higher pricing that assisted in offsetting inflation in both segments.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the quarter were higher than they anticipated and increased 15% sequentially to $40.1 million. The increase was driven mostly by a supplier contract termination where SLCA was presented with the opportunity to use cash generated during the quarter to minimize future liabilities at a discount, and merger and acquisition-related expenses.

Segment analysis

The oil and gas segment reported revenue of $176.2 million for the first quarter, an increase of 11% when compared to the fourth quarter. Volumes for the oil and gas segment were down 1% versus the prior quarter and totaled roughly 3.1 million tons, while SandBox delivered loads increased 14% compared to the prior quarter. Segment contribution margin improved significantly and increased 49% sequentially to $44.8 million, which on a per-ton basis was $14.63 in the quarter. This was a sequential increase of 50% and handily exceeded their long-term benchmark of $10 on a per-ton basis. These results were driven by strong customer demand as well as net pricing improvements for both sand and last mile logistics.

The industrial and specialty product segment revenues increased 2% sequentially to $128.6 million when compared with the atypically strong fourth quarter in 2021. Volumes and contribution margin decreased 1% and 9% respectively on a sequential basis due to the previously mentioned inefficiencies associated with weather impacts, unfavorable product mix and inflation, which should be offset by pricing in future quarters. On a per-ton basis, due to the transient issues described above, the contribution margin for the industrial and specialty products segment decreased 8% sequentially and totaled $35.23 per ton.

During the first quarter SLCA delivered $15.1 million of cash flow from operations after using cash to minimize a future liability for the previously mentioned supplier contract termination.

The company's cash and cash equivalents on March 31, 2022 were slightly up compared to the prior quarter with a balance of $239.8 million. At quarter end, their $100 million revolver had zero dollars drawn with $78.4 million available under the credit facility after allocating for letters of credit.

They expect capital spending to be in the range of $40 million to $60 million for the full year, with spending more weighted towards the second half of the year.

Your takeaway

I think we are being given a gift with this pull back in SLCA. At a $15 per ton CM, SLCA generated ~$190 mm in trailing OCF. They are revamping existing low-price contracts to much better CM margins as users look to tie up volume for the next several years. I don't think the current analyst estimates fully reflect this market condition. The contracting environment has completely turned on its ear in the past 6-months, as clients look to avoid paying $50-$60 per ton on the spot market. Bryan Shinn comments on the state of the market:

We're starting to get CRF (pay now take later) contracts again, at $35-$40 per ton, which I think the last CRF contract we signed before this current time was back in 2018. Just a reminder for the folks on the call today, CRF contract is our best contract version, sort of version five of our sand contracts where customers give us cash up-front and then that cash gets returned throughout the life of the contract on a quarterly basis as they buy sand from us, so it keeps us and our customers really well aligned. We're starting to sign those again and I think that's an indication that customers are seeing the same things that we're seeing.

Currently the company is selling for 11X OCF. Rising margins should at least add 20% to CM, and take OCF toward $250 mm. To keep the multiple the same, the share price would have to rerate toward $25. Legacy debt keeps them from being a screaming buy, but a near a buy none the less at current prices. I don't think I would nibble at the current price, and am again going to follow the seagulls and rate them a Hold. If the current market weakness were to take SLCA down into the $15's the urge to dabble might overwhelm.

SLCA is a company in recovery from the excesses of the past that include a poorly timed acquisition that accounts for most of their current debt, and the downturn of the last five years. It has a long runway in the current higher for longer oil price conditions, and at the right price, I believe it belongs in an oil service portfolio.