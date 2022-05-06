ljubaphoto/E+ via Getty Images

Yesterday, Siemens Gamesa (OTCPK:GCTAF) (OTCPK:GCTAY) released its Q2-2022 results reporting a strong loss and announcing that the existing 2022 guidance is now under review. However, during the call with analysts, top management explained how policies and customer behaviors are gradually shifting towards a more sustainable vision.

In this article, I will propose a review of Siemens Gamesa's operational/financial results, and I will update my DCF valuation. If you are interested in wind turbine manufacturers, you can also have a look at my article about Vestas Wind Systems Q1-2022 results or at my previous article about Siemens Gamesa.

Stock is down 34% year-to-date

The stock is currently trading at € 14.0/share, equivalent to a market cap of € 9.5bn, and it is down 20% from my previous article in which I suggested a SELL rating. Siemens Gamesa is down 34% year-to-date and down 50% year-on-year with the stock trading at the 52-week minimum. The 52-week maximum was recorded on June 29, 2021, at the price of € 28.8/share.

New orders down 78% year-on-year

Looking at new order intake, the first thing that stands out is the huge drop versus Q2-2021: new orders declined from € 5.5bn to € 1.2bn (-78%) with a trend that affected all business lines. Orders for the service unit dropped by 46% (from € 1.2bn to € 0.6bn), onshore wind turbine new orders were -85% (from € 1.4bn to € 0.2bn) while offshore declined by 89% (from € 2.9bn to € 0.3bn). According to Siemens Gamesa's top management, the strong decline in new orders is due to protracted commercial negotiations with customers thinking twice before placing new orders in the current inflationary macroeconomic context. In addition, Q2-2021 was a record quarter for new order intakes and, therefore, it might distort the comparison.

Order backlog saw a 3% decline (from € 33.7bn to € 32.8bn) with onshore and offshore wind turbines unit respectively losing 16% and 9%: differently, the service unit managed to increase the backlog volumes by 7%. From a geographical point of view, backlog in the Americas and EMEA was quite stable (+1% and -1% respectively) while in the Asia Pacific it dropped by 12% (from € 5.9bn to € 5.3bn). It is also quite relevant to notice that more than half of the backlog (53% or € 17.5bn) comes from the service business unit with currently 83 GW under maintenance.

Siemens Gamesa reported a net loss of € 377M

Revenues for Q2-2022 were € 2.2 bn, down 7% year-on-year mostly due to the impact of supply chain disruptions and some challenges with the Siemens Gamesa 5X program ramp-up. However, the declining trend is not homogeneous across all the different business units: indeed, onshore revenues were down 19% (from € 1.2bn to €0.9bn) while offshore sales declined by just 2% (€ 0.75bn to € 0.73bn) and the service unit showed an increase in turnover of +19% (from € 0.4bn to € 0.5bn). During the Q2 conference call, Siemens Gamesa spent some words regarding the 5X program explaining that it has now solved its issues and, therefore, future quarters' sales should not be burdened by lower production profiles anymore.

The average selling price has been increased from € 0.69M/MW in Q2-2021 to € 0.82M/MW in an attempt to transfer to the final customer the cost increase caused by inflation.

EBIT pre-PPA and I&R amounted to € -304M (vs € 111M in Q2-2021) due to lower revenues and higher costs of sales. EBIT margin for Siemens Gamesa is negative at -14% with the wind turbines business at -25% and the service business being profitable at 21%.

Net income for shareholders is deeply negative at € -377M (vs € -66M one year before) and, as one would expect, FCF was negative at € -633M, vs € -395M in Q2-2021.

During Q2-2022, Siemens Gamesa saw an increase in its net debt from € 207M to € 1.7bn due to a reduction in cash (€ -0.9M) and an increase in debt (€ +622). In other words, the capital structure is under heavy pressure, and considering that Siemens Gamesa has debt maturities for € 2bn by year-end 2023, I would expect the Company to carry out some debt restructuring initiatives

Russia/Ukraine conflict not directly material for Siemens Gamesa

Siemens Gamesa has no exposure in Ukraine or Belarus while it is present in Russia with two different projects, one already in operation and one in development. The Company declared that it would comply with imposed sanctions and considers its exposure in Russia to be immaterial.

2022 outlook under review

Siemens Gamesa announced that its previous guidance for FY2022 (i.e.: revenues down -9% / -2% year-on-year and EBIT margin between -4% and 1%) is under review since ongoing internal and external challenges make it very difficult to develop some reliable expectations for the full year. New guidance will be provided with the Q3-2022 earnings call.

European policy to support growth

Siemens Gamesa expressed a positive view of the future of the renewable energy market in Europe. The REPowerEU proposed plan foresees wind energy capacity to reach 480 GW by 2030, which means 33 GW to be installed each year. In addition, EU seems to have understood the need for a simplification in the permitting process.

DCF Valuation identifies a 37% upside

After analyzing all the information provided in the Q2 earnings conference call, I updated my DCF valuation to derive a potential target price for Siemens Gamesa.

The starting point of the valuation is the FY2022 revenue forecast: to calculate it, I used the actual FY2021 revenues reduced by the average guidance for 2022 revenues growth (-5.5%), though, it is worth reminding that Siemens Gamesa is currently reviewing this guidance. FCFs are derived using an FCF-to-sales ratio that is based on historical values and adjusted to take into consideration a lower 2022 FCF generation, while from 2023 to 2026 I assumed a gradual improvement of 0.5% each year. FCFs are discounted with a 7.5% WACC while for the long-term growth rate base case I assumed a 3% growth.

Author's analysis

As shown in the table, the base case (case A) identifies a potential target price of €19.1/share, with a 37% upside versus the May 5th price. Under stronger long-term growth rate assumptions, the upside can be even higher.

Siemens Gamesa has now become a BUY

Overall, Q2-2022 saw Siemens Gamesa reporting losses and lower than expected new orders. However, management seems to have understood how to solve some key issues, including the 5X platform ramp-up, and future EU policies could pave the way for a renewed wind energy wave. I believe that the current stock price of € 14.0/share could represent an interesting entry point that could generate returns up to 37%.