American Express (NYSE:AXP) has excellent performance metrics - since 2017 the stock has risen about 120%, and revenue has grown each year except for 2020. However, we have noticed what appears to be depreciating sentiment among insiders and Wall Street. Since the beginning of 2022, insiders at AXP have sold more than 600,000 shares, totaling almost $115 million. In addition to this, by tracking 13F filings we calculate that institutions and hedge funds have sold approximately $740 million of AXP stock in the first quarter of this year.

This might not seem unusual at first glance, but let's put those numbers in context. Of the corporate insiders that we track at AXP, none have purchased outright; any shares year to date and 13F filings indicate purchases of AXP in Q1 2022 total about $260 million. This comes with the stock just about two months off of - and down about 11% from - a record high (indices were down 5-10% in this period as well). One-, five-, and 10-year trailing returns are beating both industry averages and index funds. With upcoming rate hikes as an added catalyst, we encourage investors to track insider trades and institutional holdings for insight into AXP.

Rate Hikes And Company Exposure

AXP offers a standard set of interest rate affected financial products including credit cards, personal loans, and savings accounts. Without going into too much detail here, lenders use the federal prime rate (and sometimes additional factors) to determine customer APR rates on the products we mentioned. If you want to know more specifics, AXP has a very informative writeup on their website.

AXP has two primary sources of revenue: cardholders and merchant transactions. Our focus is primarily on cardholders, as this is where interest rates play a role. Cardholders are charged variable APR rates on balances, which according to AXP is based on the prime rate. You can see this in the rates and fees terms sheet for one of their credit cards. As a result, we should see AXP revenues fluctuate, to some degree, with moves from the Federal Reserve and in turn changes to interest rates. In March of this year, the federal funds rate was bumped to a target of 0.25%-0.50%, with a goal of 1.9% by year-end.

Keep in mind that the federal funds rate and prime rate are not exactly the same thing. However, their correlation is demonstrated by the graph below.

Insider Transactions

Every AXP insider transaction we've tracked year to date occurred between Jan. 31st and Feb. 14th (the all-time high came on the 16th). Post Feb. 14th, AXP shares have slipped about 8%. In addition to the outright sales, several insiders exercised deep-in-the-money options as well; you can see these transactions in the data table. What you can also see, indicated by the AcquiredDisposalCode "D," is that once exercised (TransactionCode "M"), the shares were immediately sold at market price on the date.

It's important to note that this isn't inherently bearish or bullish; insiders could just be realizing profits after a period of strong returns. But they still come within one to two weeks of the stock's all-time high and about a month and a half from the Federal Reserve's first rate hike. Keep in mind the stock's performance post-trades as well - down 11% from the Feb. 16th all-time high.

Date Name AcquiredDisposalCode TransactionCode Shares PricePerShare 2022-01-31 Segeer Laureen A M 30808 100.96 2022-01-31 Segeer Laureen D S 30808 175.56 2022-02-09 Williams Anre D A M 8093 98.75 2022-02-09 Williams Anre D D S 8571 197.40

Source: Data taken from QuiverQuant API.

We also tracked insider transactions at several competitors, such as Discover Financial Services (DFS), Visa (V), and Mastercard (MA). In the chart below you can see for each ticker the insider sales vs. purchases. Coincidentally, MA traded just below an all-time high on Feb. 2nd; since that date shares are down 9%. It was the only competitor we tracked with overwhelmingly more insider sales than buys.

Overall, insiders at AXP have trimmed their positions by an average of 21% in 2022, making it the only of the bunch with employees downsizing their positions (on average). CEO Stephen Squeri is the only AXP insider whose position has grown this year, entirely or in part due to the more than 260,000 shares granted to him through options (average strike price of $89.75) exercised in early February. He has also sold nearly $50 million in shares so far this year.

Quiver Quantitative

Note: We consider insider purchases to equal the number of shares purchased at market value by insiders. This does not include shares accumulated through company awards, options grants, or any other source.

Institutional Transactions

Hedge funds and institutions still have until May 16 to turn in first-quarter 13F filings to the SEC, so total amounts for this year might not be entirely accurate. That said, we notice that in the first quarter of 2021, 13F filings show purchases of AXP outpaced sales by more than half a billion. In Q1 of this year, it was the opposite. A ratio of these figures provides a better perspective. In Q1 2021, the ratio of institutional buys to sells was 1.1. In Q1 2022, it was 0.35. In the analysis of its competitors, this proves to be an outlier.

Q1 2022 buy/sell ratios for DFS, MA, and V are 1.54, 0.91, and 1.11, respectively. For Q1 2021, they were 1, 0.87, and 1.02, respectively. AXP appears on par with its competitors in 2021, and then so far this year we see a nearly 70% drop. The visual below shows the buy/sell ratio from each quarter since the beginning of 2021 for AXP and each of the competitors we've discussed.

Source: Quiver Quantitative.

Conclusion

Market sentiment is not what most investors would consider high at the moment, so that's something important to consider here with the trades we've discussed. Still, AXP is a stock that returned 40% in 2021 and posted revenues of $46.2 billion (the highest revenue in company history and among the above-mentioned competitors in 2021). However, rate changes in the next several months should directly influence AXP's and other creditor's/lender's revenue streams, which could add volatility to share prices. We find, especially when compared to its peers, the flow of institutional and insider capital out of AXP to be particularly atypical, and investors are encouraged to monitor these types of transactions.