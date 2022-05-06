jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) have rocketed 50% higher so far in FY 2022 due to favorable developments in petroleum markets. The war between Ukraine and Russia in Eastern Europe, the fear of tougher sanctions on Russian energy companies and soaring inflation are three reasons that have led to a surge in commodity prices this year. As the largest energy company in the U.S., Exxon Mobil' s free cash flow greatly profits from these trends. The firm could return $25B of its free cash flow to shareholders in FY 2022!

Strong Q1'22 earnings card

Because of inflation and concerns over Russian energy supplies, petroleum companies like Exxon Mobil can sell their product at vastly higher prices in the marketplace right now. For those reasons, Exxon Mobil's earnings and free cash flow continued to surge in Q1'22. Exxon Mobil's production business generated $7.7B in earnings in the first quarter, showing growth of 203% year over year. Because the firm has announced that it is leaving the Russian market due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, it booked a $3.4B charge (after-tax) related to the exit from the Sakhalin-1 project. The Sakhalin-1 project is an offshore development project in the Far Russian East and the company announced its exit back in March. After consideration of the $3.4B charge related to the Russia divestment, Exxon Mobil had earnings in the production business, which is the biggest within the company, of $4.5B.

Exxon Mobil's total profits in Q1'22, excluding identified items, amounted to $5.5B, showing a doubling of profits compared to the year-earlier period.

Free cash flow

The first quarter was the second consecutive quarter in which Exxon Mobil earned more than $10B in free cash flow due to the surge in product pricing. Exxon Mobil's free cash flow surged 57% year over year and the firm distributed $5.8B of its free cash flow to shareholders in the first quarter: $2.1B were distributed as share buybacks and $3.8B as dividends.

2022 2021 2020 $B Quarter 1 Quarter 4 Quarter 3 Quarter 2 Quarter 1 Quarter 4 Cash Flow from Operating Activities $14.8 $17.1 $12.1 $9.7 $9.3 $4.0 Proceeds from Asset Sales $0.3 $2.6 $0.0 $0.3 $0.3 $0.8 Cash Flow from Operations and Asset Sales $15.1 $19.7 $12.1 $9.9 $9.6 $4.8 PP&E Adds / Investments & Advances ($4.3) ($4.6) ($3.1) ($3.0) ($2.7) ($4.1) Free Cash Flow $10.8 $15.1 $9.0 $6.9 $6.9 $0.7

(Source: Author)

However, due to the decrease in petroleum prices recently, I am lowering my estimate for FY 2022 free cash flow to a range of $48B to $52B from a previous range of $55B to $60B. Based off of this new free cash flow expectation, shares of Exxon Mobil have a 7.3 X - 8.0 X P-FCF ratio.

$25B in capital returns in FY 2022 are possible

Exxon Mobil's large free cash flow allows the company to increase its dividend and share buybacks in FY 2022… and I believe the potential for increased capital returns is what makes shares of Exxon Mobil still attractive here.

Exxon Mobil trades at 5-year highs right now, but the risk-reward still looks good to me. This is because Exxon Mobil's free cash flow will allow for strong capital returns in FY 2022. The firm raised its dividend $0.01 per-share in Q4'21 and will likely give shareholders a generous raise this year.

I estimate that Exxon Mobil will give investors at least a $0.05 per-share increase to $0.93 per-share in the dividend rate by year-end which calculates to a raise of 6%. The dividend costs about $3.8B a quarter, so Exxon Mobil is set to pay approximately $15B in dividends in FY 2022.

I also believe Exxon Mobil will continue to buy back shares at about $2.0B to $2.5B a quarter which could bring total buybacks to $8B to $10B. Total capital returns could amount to $25B (dividends + buybacks) which calculates to about 48-52% of estimated FY 2022 free cash flow.

Risks with Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil makes big profits when petroleum prices are high and fewer profits when petroleum prices fall. The problem with this is that Exxon Mobil cannot, by the nature of its business, achieve stable earnings and free cash flow over a long stretch of time. The consequence of this is that Exxon Mobil's valuation factor expands during times of high market prices for petroleum products and contracts when prices decline. If petroleum prices happen to fall below $100 a barrel again, Exxon Mobil is going to feel an immediate earnings and free cash flow impact which could result in a lower P-FCF ratio.

Final thoughts

Although shares of Exxon Mobil are trading at 5-year highs, I believe the price is still attractive. Based off of free cash flow, shares of Exxon Mobil are cheap. Petroleum prices have dropped off a bit lately, but they still remain high… and that is all that matters for companies like Exxon Mobil which benefit from the current market environment. I am looking for a nice increase in the dividend in FY 2022 and expect Exxon Mobil to buy back up to $10B of its shares using its considerable free cash flow!