Eoneren/E+ via Getty Images

As inflation rises and the healthcare sector recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) is a top bet for consistent and dependable income.

In 1Q-22, the healthcare trust's dividend was out-earned by funds from operations, and it is making new investments in its portfolio. I believe Omega Healthcare Investors will be able to maintain the current $0.67 per share dividend payout, and the industry's situation will improve following the pandemic.

Slow Improvement Is Better Than None

In a previous article about Omega Healthcare Trust, I alluded to the trust's operator issues. Omega Healthcare Investors stated in an April update that operators representing approximately 18% of the trust's 4Q-21 rent and mortgage payments had stopped paying rent as of March.

Omega Healthcare Investors' operators, like the rest of us, were caught offguard by the Covid-19 pandemic and had to deal not only with rising Covid-19 infection rates, but also with labor shortages that made managing those facilities infinitely more difficult. As a result, Omega Healthcare Investors-owned facilities saw a 13% decrease in occupancy rate during the first year of the pandemic.

Covid-19 Update (Omega Healthcare Investors)

Despite the obvious difficulties of operators struggling to make rent and mortgage payments, Omega Healthcare Investors' adjusted funds from operations were sufficient to cover the trust's $0.67 per share dividend in the first quarter, which has been in effect since 3Q-19.

The properties of Omega Healthcare Investors generated $183.5 million in adjusted funds from operations, or $0.74 per share, resulting in $0.07 per share excess dividend coverage.

In the previous year, the trust's excess dividend coverage was $0.53 per share. The pay-out ratio for Omega Healthcare Investors in 1Q-22 was 90.4%, which was higher than the 86.9% pay-out ratio in 4Q-21 but still low enough to suggest that the current dividend is safe.

AFFO (Author Created Table Using Company Supplements)

Long Term Trends Unaffected By Covid-19

Covid-19 was a major issue for the industry, but it is gradually moving past it. Long-term trends in the healthcare market indicate that demand for skilled-nursing facilities will most likely remain high, indicating rising occupancy rates. Demand for skilled-nursing facilities, for example, rises with age, with people aged 75 and older driving the most demand.

SNF Utilization By Age (Omega Healthcare Investors)

Omega Healthcare Investors' plans were also disrupted by Covid-19. In 2019, the trust purchased $1.38 billion in real estate to capitalize on the long-term trend of increased SNF utilization. Since the pandemic struck the healthcare industry in 2020, the trust reduced its acquisitions to $147.5 million in 2020.

The trust completed $676.4 million in real estate acquisitions last year, and 2022 is shaping up to be another strong year for acquisitions. The trust completed $121.5 million in acquisitions in 1Q-22.

Acquisitions (Omega Healthcare Investors)

Adjusted Funds From Operations Expectations For 2022

Omega Healthcare Investors has refrained from providing AFFO guidance because its business is still impacted by ongoing operator issues. When it reported 1Q-22 earnings, the trust also did not provide AFFO guidance for 2022.

In 2022, I believe the trust's facilities could generate $3.20-3.30 per share in adjusted funds from operations. Omega Healthcare Investors earned $3.31 per share in adjusted funds from operations in 2021, so I anticipate a slight decrease in AFFO as a result of the trust's payment issues.

OHI has an 8.9x AFFO multiple based on proposed guidance of $3.20-3.30 per share. OHI has an appealing AFFO valuation in this case, and the stock's 9.3% yield adds downside protection.

Why Omega Healthcare Investors’ Stock Price Could Fall

It appears that we are nearing the end of the Covid-19 pandemic, with infection rates decreasing and new cases being less dangerous than cases from the start of the pandemic. Having said that, Covid-19 remains a major uncertainty for the healthcare industry, including owners of healthcare-related facilities such as Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors is still dealing with operators who are behind on payments, and if the situation worsens, the trust could see a significant drop in adjusted funds from operations. The payout ratio is still less than 100%, so the dividend is safe for the time being. However, if more operators fail to make contractual rent and mortgage payments on time, this could change.

My Conclusion

Despite operator issues, Omega Healthcare Investors' dividend was well covered in 1Q-22 by adjusted funds from operations. It will take more time for Omega Healthcare Trust to work through those issues, but the trust has gotten this far without slashing its dividend, so I am confident that Omega Healthcare Investors' AFFO will improve in the future.

The trust's covered dividend and high yield of 9.3% in an inflationary environment make it an appealing investment.