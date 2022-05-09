Billionaires Are Buying Oil And Gas Hand Over Fist, You Should Too!

Co-produced with "Hidden Opportunities"

Introduction

Energy is a hot topic today. We see higher prices at the pump, and our favorite services are adding a fuel surcharge to combat rising logistics costs. Just a year after America elected a new administration with an ambitious plan to address climate change, global events have resulted in soaring energy costs, and leading economies are now discussing "energy independence" as a priority. Perhaps even at the expense of angering the Green movement.

The Russo-Ukraine war has triggered a significant energy supply and security crisis that has sent commodity prices soaring, with broader implications for the global economy. Germany, a nation often seen as a leader in climate action plans, is now firing up coal plants to protect itself from threats of Russian gas supply.

With nations experiencing 40-year high inflation, priorities have changed. It has become straightforward to identify what is valuable and is of utmost importance at present. Today, we will review natural gas as an investment. This hydrocarbon is vital for U.S. electricity generation, among other critical economic needs. A portfolio exposed to this commodity is well-positioned to experience tailwinds from inflation.

An Industry Transformed to Reward Shareholders

In recent years, energy has been a highly political subject, and the spotlight on this industry has turned Big Oil into a pariah. While many people have blamed high gas prices on the Biden administration and their net-zero vision, the real culprit has more to do with Wall Street than Pennsylvania Avenue.

Wall Street chastised the hydrocarbon industry for requiring massive Capex and carrying higher debt on their balance sheets. After over a decade of devastating losses and poor shareholder returns, these companies were forced to become more shareholder-friendly. As a result, Big Oil began using its cash towards raising dividends, reducing debt, and pursuing share buybacks. Some even invested in decarbonization to improve their image. As management adopted better fiscal discipline, investment in new wells has crashed 60% since its peak in 2014. According to a report by International Energy Forum and IHS Markit, despite global demand for oil and gas rebounding to 2019 levels, upstream investment in the sector remained depressed for a second consecutive year in 2021 at $341 billion, 23% below the pre-pandemic level of $525 billion.

You see, unlike Big Tech, which needs to keep investing in R&D to maintain competitive advantage and maintain growth, Big Oil has a very sticky demand that is maintained for decades with minimal Capex. Big Oil leaders recognize the demand-moat of their output, the expensive barrier to enter, and the advantages of using profits for shareholder returns. In fact, they wouldn't listen to lawmakers to cut down on these traits and expand production.

Today, these commodity prices are soaring, but the industry isn't spending like it did in 2014. It has transformed to become fiscally responsible, and you can benefit from this change. Keep reading to see how.

The Income Method of Investing

Commodity prices can be volatile, and I don't want to be a futures trader. When demand is high, they soar, and when supply increases to cater to the surging demand, prices plunge, leaving investors holding the bag. So how do we ensure some consistency in our investment income? Let us begin by looking at the high-level process chart for the hydrocarbon industry.

There are producers (upstream), transportation and storage providers (midstream), and processors (downstream).

Upstream companies experience soaring profitability when commodity prices are high. However, they are the hardest hit when prices plunge. For Downstream companies, low hydrocarbon prices mean cheaper feedstock, more production, and higher demand for finished products. This sector is hard hit when prices are high.

As income investors, we want to make money during high and low commodity prices. This is why we like Midstream, a sector with a vast network of tangible assets with a powerful ability to monetize them for decades without too much correlation to underlying commodity prices.

A Natural Inflation Hedge

Midstream has the following qualities that make it an effective inflation hedge:

Contractual fee hikes: The bulk of midstream cash flows are protected under long-term, fee-based contracts, and the fees are tied to the Producer Price Index. Therefore, these companies can pass on higher costs to their customers and protect their profit margins.

FERC-regulated interstate liquids pipelines can increase tariffs by a percentage equal to the change in the producer price index for finished goods (PPI-FG) plus 0.78% - Hennessy Funds

Physical Assets: Midstream companies own pipelines, storage facilities, and other infrastructure that help transport hydrocarbons. The intrinsic value of these physical assets has been proven to outperform during times of higher inflation. From Warren Buffett to Elon Musk, billionaires advise ownership of physical assets to fight this inflation.

Growing distributions: Midstream shares the same investor-friendly traits as the broader energy industry. Companies use a sizable portion of their free cash flow to reduce debt, buy back shares, and raise distributions paid to shareholders. All these steps increase our income and position our portfolio better against inflation.

Tailwinds for the sector

The U.S. Energy Information Administration ('EIA') projects a 50% increase in global energy consumption by 2050, and natural gas is a crucial fuel in the energy mix.

As fuel and essential feedstock, natural gas stands ahead of other hydrocarbons since:

Natural gas is environmentally friendly because it burns cleaner.

It is safer and easier to liquefy, store, and transport.

Natural gas is less expensive.

The U.S. supply of natural gas is plentiful and helps decrease our dependence on foreign oil supplies.

Being a cleaner fuel, natural gas will be essential in transitioning towards net-zero emission targets. In addition, to use as a fuel or for household heating applications, the natural gas family has several industrial applications like the manufacturing of plastics, clothes, rubber, and other everyday artifacts. Our dependence on this feedstock is growing by the day. (Source: IHS Markit)

If hydrocarbons are the lifeblood of the economy, then midstream is the lifeline, making them vital for global energy needs. Let us look at North America:

66% of U.S. crude oil and almost all its natural gas is delivered through pipelines.

Pipelines deliver 97% of Canada's natural gas and oil.

Political and environmental factors have made obtaining approvals for new pipeline projects very difficult. This increases the value of existing infrastructure, and billionaires know it well.

Billionaires Are Increasingly Bullish On Oil And Gas.

During the early days of the pandemic, Warren Buffett highlighted the importance of pipeline assets through his sizable stake in Dominion Energy (D). Seeing inflation get out of the Fed's control, former bond king Bill Gross advocated for and began acquiring investments in oil pipelines.

Billionaire Steven Cohen holds a considerable position in the high-yielding Plains GP Holdings (PAGP), whereas popular activist investor Carl Icahn holds a 5% stake in Southwest Gas (SWX). Hedge fund manager Ray Dalio and BlackRock CEO Larry Fink have openly praised oil and gas companies for transforming their business model to efficiently use free cash flow to reward shareholders instead of expensively growing production. Even popular investor and Mad Money show host Jim Cramer recently recommended natural gas pipeline and infrastructure companies as an effective inflation hedge.

So, why is everyone talking about energy when commodity prices are through the roof?

Energy has the Cheapest Sector Valuation

Although the price of hydrocarbons has doubled over the past 18 months, the S&P energy sector still lags far behind its 2014 levels (the last time WTI Crude surpassed $100/barrel). Despite projections that global oil and gas demand will increase over the next five years, crude oil futures for December 2026 pessimistically remain under $70/barrel.

In addition to being a shareholder-friendly sector, energy is also the cheapest sector in the S&P 500 and presents an attractive opportunity for value investors.

We already discussed Midstream being the income investor's best friend. Let us now look at two excellent investments in this space.

Best Opportunities In The Sector

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) yields 7%, and is an aspiring Dividend Aristocrat with 24 consecutive annual dividend increases. NGLs and Natural Gas represent ~50% of the partnership's revenue mix.

Note: EPD is a Master Limited Partnership that issues a schedule K-1 for tax purposes.

EPD maintains an investment-grade BBB+ balance sheet with a leverage ratio of 3.4x, one of the lowest in the midstream industry. ~32% of the common units are held by management, indicating that their interests are closely aligned with shareholders. EPD is one of the highest quality midstream companies, and you can collect a 7% yield at today's prices.

ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) yields 5.8%, and is a midstream company that derives all its revenue from services associated with natural gas and NGLs. 90% of the company's FY2022 earnings are expected to be fee-based. For over 25 years, OKE has maintained a stable distribution without a single cut. The company's FY2022 guidance for DCF shows payout ratio targets below 100% and ~7% EBITDA growth. Its current $0.935/share quarterly dividend calculates to an attractive 5.8% annual yield.

Conclusion

It is well known that natural gas consumption will continue to grow for decades. Despite high commodity prices, the energy sector remains the cheapest within the S&P 500. While it is easy to blame net-zero initiatives and the war between Russia and Ukraine for the energy crisis, the reality is far from that. For years, Wall Street has been pushing oil and gas companies to reduce Capex, pay down debt, and be more shareholder-friendly. Voilà, we now have a dividend-paying, share repurchasing industry that spends very little to discover more hydrocarbon reserves, expand production, and increase output.

Natural gas is a significantly cleaner hydrocarbon that will be critical for countries to achieve their net-zero goals. In addition, natural gasses have industrial applications to produce plastics and other indispensable elements for our everyday life.

As income investors, we want to benefit from the sticky demand for natural gas but would want to stay away from the volatility of underlying commodity prices. Hence, we like the Midstream sector, whose vast pipeline infrastructure network is more valuable than ever. We can effectively expose our portfolio to growing distributions and fight inflation by investing in physical, monetizable assets. Mr. Market is still figuring this out, so buy today while they are still cheap.