Claims Come Off The Lows

Summary

  • Initial jobless claims have come off of multi-decade lows in the past few weeks, with the most recent print back up to 200K.
  • Continuing claims set a new low in the most recent print, falling below 1.4 million for the first time since February 1970.
  • Claims will likely continue to fall modestly in the coming weeks, before running into some seasonal headwinds in the late spring and early summer.

Initial jobless claims have come off of multi-decade lows in the past few weeks, with the most recent print released on Thursday marking the most significant increase in some time. Claims are back up to 200K for the first time since the week of February 11th. Additionally, the 19K week-over-week increase was the largest one-week uptick since last July, when they rose 33K and the level of claims was more than double what it is now.

Initial jobless claims (seasonally adjusted) since 1967

Initial Jobless Claims (Seasonally Adjusted) Since 1967 (Author)

Non-seasonally adjusted claims are also still at historically strong levels, albeit having come off the lows. The only comparable week of the year that has seen a lower reading on claims was in 2018, when they were roughly 7K below current levels.

In terms of seasonal trends, claims will likely continue to fall modestly in the coming weeks, before running into some seasonal headwinds in the late spring and early summer.

Initial jobless claims (non-seasonally adjusted); Non-seasonally adjusted jobless claims seasonality

Initial Jobless Claims (Non-Seasonally Adjusted); Non-Seasonally Adjusted Jobless Claims Seasonality (Author)

Continuing claims are delayed an additional week to initial jobless claims, and this reading set a new low in the most recent print. Claims fell below 1.4 million for the first time since February 1970, reiterating the point that there are a historically small number of people filing continued unemployment claims.

Continuing jobless claims (seasonally adjusted) since 1967

Continuing Jobless Claims (Seasonally Adjusted) Since 1967 (Author)

