ArtistGNDphotography/E+ via Getty Images

Shares of PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL), a $21 billion market cap company in the Utilities sector, are about flat since the start of April. That's saying something in this market. As the S&P 500 (SPY) has cratered more than 10% in the last several weeks, PPL has been a source of relative strength. The safety trade has been in full effect as investors flee risky sectors and flock to places like Utilities (XLU), Staples (XLP), and Health Care (XLV). PPL sports a yield of 2.8% according to The Wall Street Journal.

Relative Strength

While Utilities have finally succumbed to some selling pressure, PPL stands out with relative strength not only compared to the broad market but also its sector. Relative strength analysis is an important tool for technicians to assess where to allocate more capital - particularly during bear markets and corrections. So what's going on with PPL? Is there more upside to come?

PPL: A Recent Relative Winner

Stockcharts.com

Let's first check out its chart to get a sense of absolute trend (as opposed to relative trend, which we now know is rather strong). I see a defined range between $25 to $31. This stock could be a real winner if and when it breaks out above $31. Above that, a measured move to about $36-$37 is targeted, which just so happens to correspond to the early 2020 peak. It's important to wait for the breakout before getting long, however. But notice how volume has picked up over the last few months - capital appears to be movin & shakin in this name. Whether that is accumulation or distribution remains to be seen.

PPL Technical Analysis: Eyeing A Breakout

Stockcharts.com

Q1 2022 Earnings

Fundamentally, PPL reported earnings this past Thursday morning. According to data provider Wall Street Horizon, PPL's Q1 earnings (GAAP) per share was $0.37 versus an estimate of $0.40. Ongoing earnings were $0.41 per share.

Color On Quarter

According to the earnings presentation, PPL cited higher peak transmission demand and sales volume along with higher base rates effective July 1, 2021. Those are bullish trends for this regulated utility. Still, inflation is taking a bite out of profits by way of higher operating & maintenance costs and costlier depreciation expenses. For shareholders, the firm was able to reduce the share count from 771 million in 2021 to 736 million for Q1 2022.

Dividend Cut Recovery

PPL announced a dividend cut earlier this year, but the stock bounced back in the face of that bad news. The dividend slash came as the company missed its Q4 2021 Wall Street earnings forecast, according to S&P Global.

What To Watch For

Looking ahead, the company hosts its annual shareholders' meeting on May 18. Corporate events like these sometimes feature new company information and strategic initiatives announced, so they can be stock-moving catalysts. Bank of America analysts project EPS of $1.42 for 2022, which would put the stock's P/E ratio near 20x right now - not cheap for a utility, but in line with its peers right now considering the bid for safe-havens like steady regulated "utes".

Utilities Sector Components: Forward P/E Ratios

Finviz

The Bottom Line

What's the trade? I like how PPL has been resilient in the face of bad news. Earnings appear to be on the mend, too. Traders must pay attention to the charts, and I'd consider getting long above the $31 level with a target of $37 based on a measured move price objective and a return to the early 2020 highs.