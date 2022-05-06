Preferreds Weekly Review: Duration Stabilization Brings Some Relief

da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

This article was first released to Systematic Income subscribers and free trials on Apr. 30

Welcome to another installment of our Preferreds Market Weekly Review, where we discuss preferreds and baby bond market activity from both the bottom-up, highlighting individual news and events, as well as top-down, providing an overview of the broader market. We also try to add some historical context as well as relevant themes that look to be driving markets or that investors ought to be mindful of. This update covers the period through the last week of April.

Be sure to check out our other weekly updates covering the BDC as well as the CEF markets for perspectives across the broader income space.

Market Action

Preferreds had another down week, with April coming in as the worst month for the preferreds sector since March of 2020. And, even though Treasury yields, for once, were relatively stable during the week, lower stocks and higher credit spreads were a drag on the sector.

Systematic Income

Year-to-date, only the Energy sector remains in the green.

Systematic Income

Looking at the yield differential between preferreds and Treasuries, we see that it has come off the very low level of mid-2021. At the same time, we can't say that the sector is obviously cheap as there is much more room for credit spreads to widen even if we declare the COVID period special.

Systematic Income Preferreds Tool

It is also interesting to note that the bulk of retail fund selling has been in passive ETFs while active ETFs have actually added assets as of the third week of April. This asset flight has clearly exacerbated the volatility in the sector. Unless prices recover over the next couple of quarters, we wouldn't be surprised to see further weakness on the back of tax-loss selling.

Spectrum AM

Market Themes

Many preferreds investors are familiar with the concept of negative convexity which, many investors internalize as preferreds offering less upside and more downside. The technical definition of convexity is a little bit different and has to do with the rate of change of duration given changes in yields with duration itself defined as the change in price for a small shift in yield.

A typical bond has positive convexity - its sensitivity to changes in rates falls as its price falls (i.e., as yields rise) and its sensitivity to changes in rates rises as its price rises (i.e., as yields fall). Another way to put this is that as the bond's price falls, its price falls slower and slower as yields rise and as the bond's price rises it rises faster and faster as yields fall. This is an attractive feature of bonds.

Redeemable preferreds have negative convexity so they work the other way. For preferreds trading not far from their "par" level, their price falls faster as yields rise and their price rises slower as yields fall. Intuitively this makes sense - as yields fall the upward momentum of the preferred will be increasingly constrained by its redemption feature. This is why you don't see a lot of redeemable preferreds trading much higher than their "par" level.

Readers who prefer charts can have a look at the one below which shows the price behavior of a non-callable bond and a callable bond (i.e., a redeemable preferred). You can see how the price gains of the callable bond slow down as yields move lower and speed up (to a point) as yields move higher.

AnalystForum

The current market environment for preferreds is good news / bad news. The bad news is that their sensitivity to interest rates or duration has lengthened considerably from around 4.3 at the start of 2021 to 7. The good news for preferreds investors is that the negative convexity has decreased significantly. We can see this in the red line in the chart below.

UBS

In short, the sensitivity of preferreds to further rises in interest rates is elevated (black bar is relatively high) but it's not going to rise much more (because the red line is closer to zero). In short, the pace of price falls will not increase much more from here i.e. while prices will likely fall if Treasury yields continue to rise they will no longer accelerate on the way lower.

Overall, the rise in yields plus this stabilization in duration, combined with the fact that higher credit spreads have more room to absorb further rises in the Treasury yields, means the sector is more attractive at the moment than it was in the second half of 2021.

Over the second half of last year, we have repeatedly discussed in our weeklies how unattractive the broader preferreds environment was by pointing to the chart below when the yield of the 25-par market was below 4%. Investors focused on the stripped yield likely didn't notice this dynamic because the stripped yield is much less sensitive to the changes in yields and does not provide the correct valuation picture.

Systematic Income Preferreds Tool

Now that the sector yield is close to the upper part of its 5-year range it offers a much better environment for putting new capital to work for investors who have remained patient.

Market Commentary

It was a big week for mortgage REIT earnings whose preferreds sector is quite sizable with over 50 stocks.

Armour Residential REIT (ARR) reported grim numbers - book value was down 18% reflecting the significant cheapening in agency assets vs. Treasuries, i.e., a widening in the MBS basis which we can see in the chart below from Annaly.

NLY

Recall, that this, unlike duration or even negative convexity, is something mREITs don't hedge (EFC is perhaps one exception which actually partially shorts TBAs) so they bear the full brunt of this dynamic. From a preferreds perspective, the issuance of $54m of common stock helped support equity / preferred coverage which fell to 6.0x from 6.7x. ARR has historically issued additional preferred shares but they seem to have stopped doing that over the last year which has helped. Leverage ticked lower to 7.0x from 7.5x. ARR has also boosted its Treasuries position from 2% to 15% which helped contain the book value drop. (ARR.PC) is a fixed-rate stock and trades at a 7.31% yield with a -4.3% year-to-date total return. The risk profile of the portfolio remains reasonable though management has not been particularly sure-footed in protecting book value during drawdown periods. Annaly (NLY) reported a 15% book value drop for the same reason as ARR. Equity / preferreds coverage fell to 7.5x from 8.6x while leverage rose to 6.4x from 5.7x. Recall NLY sold their $2bn middle-market lending book to Ares to focus more on the housing finance business. Within the three preferred suite, (NLY.PF) looks most attractive based on the forward yield profile below.

Systematic Income Preferreds Tool

Dynex Capital (DX) managed an increase in book value of 1.4%, largely attributed to its lower leverage and low-coupon MBS stance which are relatively scarce. Equity / preferred coverage rose to 7.0x from 6.9x and leverage ticked up to 6.1x from 5.8x. Recall that DX navigated the COVID crash unusually well also, dialing down their leverage much more than the other mREITs.

Overall, it's clear that they have been the most nimble mREIT in positioning in the market and they've gotten things right at key turning points. DX.PC has recently traded up to a 6.62% YTW and we wouldn't chase it here - we switched our "Buy" rating to a "Hold" now on the stock which remains in the Core Income Portfolio.

Stance And Takeaways

The current environment of 1) fairly attractive risk-free rates, 2) still tight credit spreads and 3) climbing recession estimates means some of the beaten up higher-quality longer-duration assets are becoming attractive.

These include some of the low-coupon bank preferreds such as (BAC.PQ), (COF.PN), (JPM.PL) and others all near 6% yields or so, as well as some longer-maturity baby bonds like US Cellular (UZE) at 7%.

The idea is that in the next recession lower-quality securities will underperform because their credit spreads typically widen more than risk-free rates fall. Higher-quality securities see credit spreads rise by much less which means that they can either remain roughly stable or even rally in a recession. Having some exposure to these securities may provide a useful source of "drier-powder" to allocate to higher-yielding assets once credit spreads start to rise.