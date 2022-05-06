Carl Court/Getty Images News

In this analysis of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB), we analyzed the market share of the top online travel agencies. We compared the company against Booking (BKNG) and Expedia (EXPE) to determine whether it has a competitive advantage based on metrics such as revenue and gross booking growth, the number of app downloads and NPS scores.

Moreover, we analyzed the company's global growth outlook by geographic region with its strong presence and operations worldwide. In addition, we examined and compared the historical rental vacancy rates and hotel occupancy rates as the company focuses on long-term stays and projected its revenue growth based on bookings growth and take rate.

Lastly, we examined the company's historical profitability as measured by its gross and net margins and analyzed the breakdown of its major expenses. We then forecasted its margins by projecting its costs of sales, SG&A and R&D expenses as a % of gross bookings.

Strong Growth and Branding Advantage

Company Data, Business of Apps, Khaveen Investments

Growth % 5-year Average Revenue Growth % Booking 8.5% Expedia 8.4% Airbnb 34.5% Trip.com (TCOM) 6.6% Tripadvisor (TRIP) -1.1% Total 10.1%

Source: Company Data, Business of Apps, Khaveen Investments

Based on the chart above, Airbnb was the third largest OTA company in 2021 behind Booking and Expedia. However, Airbnb had the most notable market share gain in 2021 while Booking and Expedia also saw their market share increase. Additionally, Airbnb was the only company that gained market share in the past 6 years. In contrast, Booking and Expedia's market share declined during the period but smaller companies such as Trip.com, and Tripadvisor were the top underperformers. Overall, Airbnb had the best share gain among its competitors as its revenue growth (34.5%) was the highest. Meanwhile, Booking and Expedia had below-average revenue growth at 8.5% and 8.4% respectively.

To compare the competitiveness of the company and its top competitors which are Booking and Expedia, we compiled their gross bookings, revenue, 5-year average growth rate, and the number of app downloads in the US by Apptopia and NPS score by Comparably in the table below.

Company Comparison Gross Bookings ($ bln) Revenue ($ bln) 5-year Gross Bookings Growth 5-year Revenue Growth Number of App Downloads ('mln') NPS Score Booking 76.6 10.958 18.1% 8.5% 11 24 Expedia 72.43 8.598 12.9% 8.4% 8.9 16 Airbnb 46.88 5.99 32.1%* 34.5% 12 32

*4-years

Source: Company Data, Comparably, Apptopia, Khaveen Investments

Based on the table, the company with the highest gross bookings and revenue is Booking followed by Expedia. However, Airbnb had the highest 5-year average growth for gross bookings (32.1%) and revenue (34.5%) compared to the other two competitors. Furthermore, according to Apptopia, Airbnb had the most app downloads in the US in 2021 (12 mln) ahead of Booking and Expedia. Also, the company had the highest NPS score (32) among competitors which we believe highlights its strong branding.

Additionally, Airbnb had introduced several initiatives and programs over the past year to improve its platform. For example, the company introduced its new I'm Flexible feature allowing guests to search for listings with a flexible date range, a translation engine that automatically translates listing descriptions and reviews, and a verified Wi-Fi speed test of listings for guests.

Thus, we believe Airbnb has the strongest advantage over both Booking and Expedia with its superior gross bookings and revenue growth despite being the smaller company among the three companies. Also, as Airbnb was the top downloaded app among its competitors and has the highest NPS score, we believe Airbnb derives a strong advantage over Booking and Expedia. Followed by that, we believe Booking edges out Expedia over its higher growth rate as well as app downloads and NPS score.

Outlook Buoyed by Travel Market Growth and Rental Market Opportunity

According to Research and Markets, the global online travel market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% through 2027. According to the US Travel Association, travel spending as of February 2022 was only 6% below pre-pandemic levels in 2019 with 9 out of 10 respondents expected to travel in 2022. Airbnb operates in over 220 countries with more than 4 million hosts based on its website which highlights its global presence.

To determine the growth outlook of Airbnb internationally, we examined the travel market forecast growth rate by geographic regions by Statista including North America, Europe, Asia, and South America as well as the market size for each region.

US Census Bureau, STR

Furthermore, Airbnb had previously announced that it is focusing on long-term stays. In its annual report, the company listed one of its long-term strategies which include unlocking more hosting and expanding use cases such as long-term stays. According to its latest earnings briefing, the company stated that nearly half of its bookings in Q4 2021 were for a week or more. Also, in the last 2 years, the average trip length increased by around 15% according to Airbnb. Additionally, it stated that its longer-term stays were one of its fastest-growing categories and had increased to account for 22% in Q4 2021 of bookings compared to 16% in 2019.

We believe the company's move of expanding towards longer-term stays could be a positive driver for the company. Based on the chart above, the average rental vacancy rates in the US had fallen from a peak of 10.6% in 2009 to 6.1% in 2021, based on data from the US Census Bureau, representing an average decline of -3.6% over the period. Additionally, the number of unoccupied rental homes has declined by an average of 4.1% in the past 9 years. Thus, we believe this indicates the declining availability of rental properties in the market and could provide Airbnb with an opportunity to capitalize on the rental market as it focuses on longer stays. On the other hand, the average hotel occupancy rate by the STR had also increased from 2009 but had plateaued from 2016 to 2019 before decreasing in 2020 but recovering to 57.6% in 2021. Therefore, we believe Airbnb's focus on increasing its longer stays could be positive as it capitalizes on the rental market opportunity.

Overall, we believe Airbnb's growth outlook to continue to be supported by its global presence with a strong 4-year average bookings growth of 20% and increasing focus on longer stays. Moreover, we based our projection of the company's gross bookings based on the number of bookings and average value per booking growth on its 4-year historical average but tapering down by 4% and 1% respectively through 2026 as a conservative estimate. In addition, we assumed its take rate based on its 4-year average (12.8%) to derive our revenue projections.

Airbnb Revenue Projection ($ mln) 2020 2021 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F 2026F Number of Bookings ('mln') ('a') 193.2 300.6 360.7 418.5 468.7 506.2 526.4 Growth % -40.9% 55.6% 20.0% 16.0% 12.0% 8.0% 4.0% Average Value per Booking ('b') 123.71 155.95 169.8 183.2 195.7 207.2 217.3 Growth % 6.5% 26.1% 8.9% 7.9% 6.9% 5.9% 4.9% Gross Booking Value ($ bln) ('c') 23.9 46.88 61.25 76.64 91.74 104.90 114.42 Growth % -37.0% 96.2% 30.6% 25.1% 19.7% 14.3% 9.1% Take Rate ('d') 14.1% 12.8% 12.8% 12.8% 12.8% 12.8% 12.8% Revenue ('e') 3,378 5,992 7,863 9,839 11,778 13,467 14,689 Growth % -29.7% 77.4% 31.2% 25.1% 19.7% 14.3% 9.1%

* c = a x b

*e = c x d

Source: Airbnb, Khaveen Investments

Profitability Weighed Down by High Expenses

Airbnb, Khaveen Investments

In the past 5 years, the company had gross and net margins of 76.2% and -31.76% respectively. However, its margins had improved in 2021 to 80.7% for its gross margins and -5.9% for its net margin. Based on the expense analysis chart of the company above, its largest expenses are SG&A followed by R&D expenses which represent 49% and 23.8% of revenue in 2021. In the prior year, its SG&A and R&D expenses as a % of revenue jumped as its revenue decreased by 29.7%.

Airbnb 2018 2019 2020 2021 SG&A as % of Gross Bookings 7.4% 8.2% 13.2% 6.3% SG&A as % of Revenue 60.0% 64.9% 93.5% 49.2% R&D as % of Gross Bookings 2.0% 2.6% 11.5% 3.0% R&D as % of Revenue 15.9% 20.3% 81.5% 23.8%

Source: Airbnb, Khaveen Investments

Furthermore, as seen in the table above, the company's SG&A as a % of gross bookings and revenue increased until 2020 before decreasing in 2021. Similarly, its R&D expenses as a % of bookings and revenue increased until 2020 and decreased in the following year. All in all, while the company's SG&A expenses as a % of revenue had improved in 2021 which lifted its net margins, its R&D expenses as a % of revenue were still higher in 2021 than in 2019.

According to its annual report, the company's SG&A expenses are broken down into operations and support, general and administrative, brand and performance marketing, and field operations and policy expenses. Its largest contributor to its SG&A expenses is operations and support which is 28.7% of its total SG&A expenses followed by general and administrative expenses (28.3%). As the company's main operations are to maintain its online marketplace, its expenses are related to technology and platform costs based on its annual report which could provide a scalability benefit as it attracts more guests and hosts on its platform. Moreover, its sales & marketing expenses include both brands and performance marketing and field operations and policy which is needed for it to grow its branding, but the company expects to decline as a % of revenue in the long-term.

Airbnb SG&A Expense Breakdown ($ mln) 2021 % Operations and Support 847 28.7% General and Administrative 835 28.3% Brand and performance marketing 723 24.5% Field operations and policy 463 15.7%

Source: Airbnb, Khaveen Investments

Based on the company's latest earnings briefing, the company's management highlighted that it may not see improvements in marketing expenses as a % of revenue this year.

And we've already achieved that new baseline and likely not to achieve substantial improvement in the marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue this year. - Dave Stephenson, CFO

To forecast the company's profitability, we assumed its COGS, SG&A, and R&D as a % of gross bookings based on its 2021 figures as a % of gross bookings through 2026.

Airbnb Expenses Forecasts 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F 2026F Gross Bookings ($ bln) 29.4 38.0 23.9 46.9 61.2 76.6 91.7 104.9 114.4 COGS 794 1,093 773 1,084 1,416 1,772 2,121 2,425 2,645 COGS as % of Bookings 2.7% 2.9% 3.2% 2.3% 2.3% 2.3% 2.3% 2.3% 2.3% SG&A ($ mln) 2,190 3,119 3,157 2,950 3,855 4,824 5,774 6,602 7,201 SG&A as % of Bookings 7.4% 8.2% 13.2% 6.3% 6.3% 6.3% 6.3% 6.3% 6.3% R&D ($ mln) 579 977 2,753 1,425 1,862 2,330 2,789 3,189 3,478 R&D as % of Bookings 2.0% 2.6% 11.5% 3.0% 3.0% 3.0% 3.0% 3.0% 3.0%

Source: Airbnb, Khaveen Investments

Airbnb, Khaveen Investments

Overall, we expect the company's profitability to remain weighed down by high operating expenses which accounted for almost 3 quarters of revenue in 2021 with SG&A making up 49.2% of revenue and R&D at 23.8% of revenue. As the company focuses on its expansion imitative and as we expect it to continue growing above the market forecast CAGR in addition to management's guidance of unlikely improvements to marketing spending as % of revenue, we forecasted its gross and net margins to improve slightly to 81.9% and 5.8% by 2026.

Risks: Legal Challenges and Lawsuits

Airbnb had been involved in legal challenges since 2017 when the company was involved in a class-action lawsuit and was found guilty over the issue of double ticketing where it displayed multiple prices to customers and charged them with the higher price. In 2021, the company appealed the ruling and reached an agreement to avoid liability. However, the company will provide credits to affected customers for a total of $6 million. However, as of % of revenue, we estimated this to be only 0.07% of its total revenues in 2022. Though, the company highlighted in its annual report the future legal risk arising from regulations related to rental and home-sharing which we believe could affect the company's growth outlook.

We have been, and expect to continue to be, subject to various government inquiries, investigations, and proceedings related to legal and regulatory requirements such as compliance with laws related to short-term rentals, long-term rentals, and home sharing - Airbnb Annual Report 2021

Valuation

Airbnb Revenue Projection ($ mln) 2020 2021 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F 2026F Number of Bookings ('mln') ('a') 193.2 300.6 360.7 418.5 468.7 506.2 526.4 Growth % -40.9% 55.6% 20.0% 16.0% 12.0% 8.0% 4.0% Average Value per Booking ('b') 123.71 155.95 169.8 183.2 195.7 207.2 217.3 Growth % 6.5% 26.1% 8.9% 7.9% 6.9% 5.9% 4.9% Gross Booking Value ($ bln) ('c') 23.9 46.88 61.25 76.64 91.74 104.90 114.42 Growth % -37.0% 96.2% 30.6% 25.1% 19.7% 14.3% 9.1% Take Rate ('d') 14.1% 12.8% 12.8% 12.8% 12.8% 12.8% 12.8% Revenue ('e') 3,378 5,992 7,863 9,839 11,778 13,467 14,689 Growth % -29.7% 77.4% 31.2% 25.1% 19.7% 14.3% 9.1%

Source: Airbnb, Khaveen Investments

As we projected the company to have strong revenue growth and little profitability, we used a P/S comparable valuation to value the company/ We obtained the average P/S of its competitors at 6.95x.

SeekingAlpha, Khaveen Investments

Based on the average P/S of 6.95x on our projected revenue for the company in 2024, we obtained a downside of 17.7%. From our 2024 price target, we derived the price target in 2022.

Airbnb Valuation 2022F 2023F 2024F Revenue ($ mln) 7,863 9,839 11,778 P/S 11.78x 8.76x 6.95x Valuation ($ mln) 92,616 86,144 81,889 Share Outstanding ('mln') 642.87 642.87 642.87 Target Price $144.07 $134.00 $127.38 Current Price $154.81 $154.81 $154.81 Upside -6.9% -13.4% -17.7%

Source: Khaveen Investments

Verdict

To conclude, we analyzed the company's market share change in the past 6 years where it was the only company among its top competitors to have gained share but was still in third place behind market leader Booking and Expedia. We compared the three companies and determined that Booking had the greatest advantage based on its take rate higher than competitors, greater popularity with a higher Google Trends Score as well as larger operations in more countries and more properties. Followed by that, we believe Airbnb edges out over Expedia with higher metrics than the company. Furthermore, we examined the online travel agencies market growth outlook and its increasing focus on longer stays to project its total revenue growth of 31.2% in 2022. Lastly, we examined its profitability and expect its high operating costs to continue weighing on its margins with a forecasted net margin of only 5.8% by 2026. However, we believe its strong growth is already reflected by its high P/S ratio of 17.5x which is above the industry average. Overall, we rate the company as a Hold with a price target of $144.07.