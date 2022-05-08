3D_generator/iStock via Getty Images

Co-produced by Mark Roussin

The S&P 500 slid 9% in the month of April alone and is down nearly 14% on the year. After the recovery we saw in the second half of 2020 and in 2021, the market as a whole was looking very pricey. However, given the selling pressures we have seen in 2022, we are finally returning to a reasonable valuation.

As of the end of April, the S&P 500 (SPY) is trading with a price-to-earnings multiple of 20.9x.

S&P500 P/E multiple is now reasonable (Multipl)

Looking at the chart above, you can see that in 2020/2021 the S&P 500 saw its multiple climb to over 35x, which was the highest multiple we have seen since 2007, which was right before the 2008/2009 recession.

The selling pressure in 2022 has brought things back in line with average results, but that does not mean that the selling is over. There are a lot of uncertainties that face the economy.

For starters, inflation has been running hot for some time now, which has put a lot of cost pressure on businesses and consumers alike. CPI came in at 8.5% in February and the personal consumption expenditure index, which is a closely watched metric of the Fed, rose 5.2% in March. This March reading was in-line with the February reading, so no sign of things getting better any time soon.

Another uncertainty facing investors has been the impact rising interest rates will have on investors' portfolios moving forward. The Fed is beginning to implement its strategy to combat these high inflation numbers by rising rates. How fast or slow the Fed moves is really anyone’s guess but the average economist is looking for roughly five rate hikes in 2022, for which we already saw one rate hike thus far.

Rising rates, slowing GDP, and an inversion of the yield curve have investors thinking about an impending recession. Over the past few decades, any time we have seen an inverted yield curve, we have seen a recession follow within the next 24 months.

Given all of this, investors have taken a much more risk-averse strategy for their portfolio as many high-growth stocks have been hit rather hard in 2022. The tech-heavy Nasdaq (NDAQ) has entered a bear market, with the index down 22% year to date.

In times like this, having some dry powder is not necessarily a bad thing, as you look for opportunities in today’s market. The key is to focus on proven, high-quality businesses that can survive given any economic background.

This leads me to what has been one of the hottest stocks in the S&P 500, which is AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

The pharmaceutical company issued Q1 earnings last week, which came up short for investors as the stock sold off 6%, but on the year shares of ABBV are still up 8.5% and up 35% over the past 12 months.

AbbVie is a very high-quality company with strong cash flows, exactly the type of company you want to own if we fall into a recession. Today, we will discuss why AbbVie is a high-quality investment and take a closer look at the company’s recent earnings release.

Building A Diversified Portfolio

For years, AbbVie had been looking more like a one-hit wonder. The company sells the popular drug Humira, which for years has been the best-selling drug in the world until 2021 when we saw the COVID vaccine surpass Humira. Humira still came in second on the year, surpassing $20 billion for the first time, which is very positive given that the drug lost patent protection internationally a few years back.

Humira is the second biggest drug in the world (Drug Discovery)

A few years back, Humira accounted for over 65% of total company revenues, which rightfully so brought some fear to investors about what the plan moving ahead was for the company. A series of biosimilars are expected to hit the market in 2023, when Humira loses its U.S. patent protection.

During Q1 ‘22, ABBV reported adjusted EPS of $3.16, which was an increase of 9.3% year over year. Revenues for the quarter came in at $13.54 billion, which was an increase of 4.1% over prior year.

The company’s largest segments are: Immunology, Hematologic, and Neuroscience. Immunology saw Q1 ‘22 revenues of $6.14 billion, which was an increase of 6.9%. This is the segment under which Humira is. In the quarter, Humira saw global sales decrease 2.7% to $4.7 billion. Here in the U.S., sales increased 2.2% to $4.0 billion. International-only Humira sales were down 17.9%, as expected due to the biosimilar sales.

As you can see, Humira sales now account for only 34.7% of total company sales, essentially half the weight they used to have. Humira sales as a whole have not fallen off, as we just saw the drug cross $20 billion in 2021, which means other drugs are starting to pick up some of the international slack Humira is leaving behind.

The company is taking a much more diversified approach as Humira’s run is slowly coming to an end as one of the best-selling drugs in the world.

This diversified approach is actually a much safer approach for the company and investors alike. So much pressure was put on one single drug for so many years. These other drugs probably will not reach the magnitude that Humira has, but they will do that and more as a collective group.

Imbruvica is another top-selling drug you can find on that chart above, which was put together in a partnership between Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and AbbVie.

The two new drugs that are supposed to lead the company in the post-Humira era are Skyrizi and Rinvoq. Skyrizi saw Q1 ‘22 revenues increase 63.7% on the quarter to $940 million, while Rinvoq saw revenues increase 53.6% to $465 million.

Botox had a nice quarter as both Botox therapeutic and Botox cosmetic saw revenues increase 15.4% and 34.4%, respectively, as more of these types of elective office procedures are becoming normal again. Botox was a big part of the acquisition AbbVie made a few years back when they acquired Allergan for $63 billion.

As I mentioned earlier, shares of ABBV were under heavy selling pressure following the release of their Q1 ‘22 earnings. Part of this was due to some slowdown in the growth speed of some of the products, but a large part of it was due to the lowered guidance adjustment management gave.

Lowered guidance is never all that great, but we are talking about a 0.56% change in the top end and low end of the range. Not even 1%!

So why the big sell-off you may be asking. Well, when you look over history of when stocks have strong runs in the stock market, one like ABBV where we saw earnings multiples go from 7x up to nearly 14x, stocks need a near-perfect report to justify the move, and the results given by ABBV were not perfect.

Life After Humira

Humira, having already lost international patent protection a few years ago, is beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel here in the U.S. Biosimilars are gearing up to launch in 2023 here in the U.S., which will then begin a steep decline in sales for global Humira revenues.

Management has been very high on the prospects of both Skyrizi and Rinvoq, and both have exceeded expectations to this point. Both drugs have continued to expand into different areas making their uses very flexible.

At the end of 2020, ABBV management gave a long-term outlook presentation, and in that, they stated their goals for these two drugs over the next five years. During that presentation, they stated that they expect these two drugs to combine for over $15 billion in annual sales.

Rinvoq and Skyrizi have tremendous long-term value (AbbVie)

Rinvoq recently gained FDA approval for the treatment of adults with active ankylosing spondylitis, which is a rare form of arthritis in the spine. This is coming off the backs of another FDA approval for the drug in which it can be used to treat rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis.

Management has been very transparent with the growth plan for the company moving forward. Being that Humira is set to drop off in 2023, management for years has prepared investors for that as well, and analysts are looking for 2023 EPS to fall 6% before returning to flat or low single-digit EPS growth in 2024 and ramping up more moving forward.

This is all in line with the expansion of the two up-and-coming drugs Rinvoq and Skyrizi. The company also has a loaded pipeline as you can see from the slide below.

AbbVie R&D pipeline (AbbVie)

As such, investors should not be surprised by any fall-off in sales during that period. Now, if the slowdown begins BEFORE that, then there may be reason to be concerned given that Humira does not lose its patent protection until then.

A Safe And Growing Dividend

AbbVie came about when Abbott Laboratories (ABT) decided to spin-off its branded pharmaceutical operations at the start of 2013. Abbott Labs in itself has been a very strong dividend payer over the years, having increased their dividend for 50 consecutive years now, making 392 consecutive quarterly dividend payments.

That is consistency at its best. AbbVie has picked up right where ABT left off, and it has increased the dividend every year since becoming its own public company in 2013.

ABBV shares currently pay an annual dividend of $5.64 per share, which equates to a dividend yield of 3.84%. Over the past five years, management has increased the dividend an average of 18% per year, which is quite phenomenal for a high-yielding stock like ABBV.

We have in the past referred to ABBV as an "Investor’s Trifecta" given the fact that the company has the potential for growth, high-yield dividends, and dividend growth.

Most high-yield dividend stocks tend to have lower dividend growth metrics, but not AbbVie. The dividend is not only consistent and growing year in and year out, but it is also a safe and reliable dividend. There is no better dividend than a reliable dividend. One area to look at when it comes to the safety of the dividend is the payout ratio. The payout ratio looks at what percentage the dividend takes up of EPS. You can also use free cash flow per share to determine a FCF payout ratio as well.

The company currently has a low payout ratio of 44%, which should leave plenty of room for the company to continue growing that dividend moving forward.

Something to take into consideration over the next few years is the pace at which the company will grow the dividend. Given what we know about Humira and how that is expected to play out over the next few years, while I still expect the company to increase the dividend, I expect it to be at a slower pace until we see a return to optimal growth.

Investor Takeaway

AbbVie is a great company that has had the best-selling drug in Humira for a number of years. Humira surpassed $20 billion in global sales last year, trailing only the COVID-19 vaccine.

AbbVie not only pays a safe and reliable dividend, but they pay a growing dividend, one that has grown an average of 18% per year over the past five years.

Humira is expected to lose U.S. patent protection in 2023, and AbbVie will see negative growth due to it before returning to growth in 2024.

Shares of ABBV currently trade at a forward earnings multiple of 12.1x. My plan is to wait and see if we get a pullback where shares trade at a single digit multiple again with a 4% or greater dividend yield.