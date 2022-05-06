Federal Reserve Watch: Can Mr. Powell Do It

BsWei/iStock via Getty Images

The Federal Reserve moved on Wednesday, May 4.

The range for the Fed's policy rate of interest was raised from 0.25 percent to 0.50 percent to 0.50 percent to 1.00 percent.

The bet now is that the top of the range will reach 2.00 percent by the end of the year.

The Federal Reserve has been on this path since September 1, 2021, when it moved to keep the effective Federal Funds rate at 0.08 percent.

Then, on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, the effective Federal Funds rate was raised to 0.33 percent.

And, this is how the chart of the effective Federal Funds rate looks from September 1, 2021, through May 4, 2022.

Target Interest Rate

To me, Federal Reserve officials are working off of an interest rate target and will continue to follow an interest rate target until it achieves its goal, the goal being lower rates of inflation.

It is expected that the effective Federal Funds rate will be around 0.85 percent until the policy range is moved again. We'll see.

The important thing is that the Fed is working on an interest rate target and is moving commercial bank reserve balances around in order to maintain the target rate it is currently focusing upon.

For example, from September 1, 2021, until December 29, 20212, the Federal Reserve was buying outright $120.0 billion in securities every month.

The Fed's balance sheet saw the amount of securities purchased outright between these dates to be $464.0 billion, with the average increase during this time being $116.0 billion.

But, this added reserves to the banking system, which put downward pressure on the effective Federal Funds rate.

To offset this pressure, the Federal Reserve oversaw an increase of $544.5 billion in reverse repurchase agreements.

That is, the Fed sold, under an agreement to repurchase, $544.5 MORE securities during this period of time.

That is, as far as the holding of securities, if we net these totals, the Fed actually netted sales of over $80.0 billion.

That is, to keep the effective Federal Funds rate at 0.08 percent during this time period, the Fed had to be a net seller of securities.

We just didn't hear about all the reverse repos occurring.

From December 29, 2021, to March 16, 2022, another mechanism was used to keep the effective Federal Funds rate from falling.

During this time period, the Fed added $220.4 billion in securities purchased outright to its balance sheet, an average of about $88.0 billion per month over this 2 1/2 month time span. The decline was due to the Fed "tapering" its purchases.

But, the U. S. Government moved $337.0 billion from deposits in the commercial banking system to the Treasury's General Account at the Fed.

So, if we net these two accounts out, bank reserves declined by $117.0 billion, keeping pressure on the effective Federal Funds rate to remain constant at 0.08 percent.

And, since the Federal Reserve moved to increase the effective Federal Funds rate to 0.33 percent, the Federal Reserve actually saw its securities purchased outright drop by almost $8.0 billion.

However, the amount of reverse repurchase agreements rose by $234.0 billion.

Along with this rise in reverse repos, the U.S. Treasury Department transferred just over $340.0 billion from the commercial banking system to its General Account at the Fed.

Thus, reserve balances at the Fed actually rose by almost $580.0 during this time period.

In other words, Federal Reserve officials, since September 1, 2021, focused upon keeping the effective Federal Funds rate constant at the level the FOMC wanted the Funds rate to be.

Even though, for much of the time, the Fed was continuing to add massive amounts of reserves to the commercial banking system through outright purchases of securities.

The point is...going forward, the Fed is going to go after the level of the Federal Funds rate it wants to achieve and it will accomplish its goal by managing its balance sheet in a way that will allow it to succeed.

Plans For Reducing The Size OF The Federal Reserve's Balance Sheet

So, on May 4, 2022, the Federal Reserve issues its plans to reduce the size of its balance sheet.

Note, this release is not about plans to achieve its interest rate goals, This plan is just to reduce the size of its balance sheet.

First, the Fed:

intends to reduce the Federal Reserve's securities holdings over time in a predictable manner primarily by adjusting the amounts reinvested of principal payments received from securities held in the System Open Market Account.

This is essentially what the Fed did in adding reserves to the banking system during the spread of the Covid-19 virus. At that time, it increased the Fed's securities holdings over time "in a predictable manner."

But, the Federal Reserve used other "tools" in order to manage bank reserves to achieve the interest rate level it was shooting for.

Second, the Fed;

intends to maintain securities holdings in amounts needed to implement monetary policy efficiently and effectively in its ample reserves regime.

This phrase got to some analysts.

As Colby Smith writes in the Financial Times:

But, even as the Fed embraced a much more aggressive approach to tackling elevated inflation, investors detected dovish signals that suggested a less-forceful central bank than financial markets had expected.

Jerome Powell, Fed Chair, has always been accused of being overly protective of not allowing a major financial crisis to occur on his watch. Consequently, he has consistently "erred on the side of monetary ease" in everything he has produced at the Fed.

This concern was re-ignited on Wednesday by some of Mr. Powell's comments at the press conference announcing the rise in the interest rate target.

What did the stock market do immediately following Mr. Powell's remarks?

The S&P 500 Stock Index rose by 125 points when almost everyone believed that with the Fed's new aggressiveness on interest rates, the market would decline...which it did on Thursday after investors had a little more time to reflect on the Fed's statements.

But, this will be a lingering concern. Mr. Powell still seems to be concerned with not erring on the downside. Investors are very disturbed by this...and will continue to be. I believe that this is the right attitude...Mr. Powell scars me.

Finally, the Fed:

is prepared to adjust any of the details of its approach to reducing the size of the balance sheet in light of economic and financial developments.

If Mr. Powell gets too scared, the Fed can loosen up.

Another World: Bitcoin

One more area to cover...the world of cryptocurrencies. There is concern that a Fed tightening and a stock market adjustment could have dire effects on Bitcoin. I wrote about this earlier this week.

The price of Bitcoin is tied to the stock market.

On September 1, 2021, the price of one Bitcoin was $47,582.

On November 9, 2021, the price of Bitcoin was at a historical high of $67,415. The concern over the Federal Reserve tightening monetary policy was becoming a real concern and was affecting riskier prices.

On January 3, 2022, the day the S&P 500 hit its last historical high, the Bitcoin price was about $45, 960.

On March 16, 2022, the day the Fed moved the target range for the Federal Funds rate, one Bitcoin cost $40,817.

And, yesterday, the day after the Fed raise the target range again, one Bitcoin cost $36,217.

What does the future hold?