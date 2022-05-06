xavierarnau/E+ via Getty Images

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) released its Q1 2022 results on May 3, 2022 with investors noticing the impressive numbers especially on the fleet and revenue size. For a company whose industry was ravaged by Covid-19, a 19.45% increase in revenue in Q1 2022 as compared to Q1 2021 is no minor feat. All factors held constant, slower economic growth is a major headwind for the shipping business. We have to consider that there has been a general decline in container market leasing rates, reduction in selling prices of used containers and overall decrease in re-leasing containers after the lapse of their fixed-term leases. Still, Triton is carrying operational and financial strength into 2023.

Thesis

I will explain why I am rating this stock as hold despite the management's expectation of high-level fleet, revenue and utilization rates into Q2 2022. While goods consumption continues to remain high, Triton's customers are facing extensive operational disruptions that eventually slow downturn times for containers. The market is witnessing greater caution with customers slow to grow their container fleets despite prices and leasing rates dropping from last year's peak. So, the main challenge here is not from the management's angle but mainly from the clients' perspectives.

Growth of Containerized trade

Global containerized trade has grown exponentially with analysis showing that the container-shipping market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12% (from 2020-2028).

Statista

This market was worth $6.41 billion and is forecast to reach $15.78 billion by 2028.

However, in the wake of Covid-19, trade volumes reduced by almost 10% (YoY). In 2021, it was expected that the trade volumes would increase by 8% and later surge by 6% in 2022. Still, border closures (due to the pandemic) would hamper the realization of this forecast as it would affect merchandise trade.

Triton's cash level declined 35.9% (QoQ), but in spite of this drop, the company's current assets have increased close to 300% since the year ending on December 2020. The company is committed to using its strong cash flow to drive shareholder value. Since the end of the 2021 peak, the company has repurchased 3.3 million shares representing 5% of its outstanding amount. It also increased its buyback authorization to $200 million (as authorized by the board in October 2021) in a bid to heighten its demand and share price.

Over the past year, TRTN has surged 23.12% and 124.62% in the last 5 years. On annual review, it has outperformed the S&P 500 by more than 20%.

Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) is up~ 6%, Herc Holdings (HRI) is at +15% while MSC Industrial Direct Co. (MSM) lost more than 10% in the past year.

Price Analysis

After repurchasing a total of 1.5 million common shares in the year ended on December 31, 2021, at an average price of $55.95, Triton seems to have created a temporary area of support across this price.

Trading View

At its current price of $63.51, TRTN is~ 12% shy of its 52-week high target mark at $72.34. Potential upswing shows it can move still higher towards $76. However, an increase in market headwinds could see the price break through the support line and reach $49.69. This target price is still higher than the 52-week low of $46.75.

Market Dynamics

In its Q1 earnings call, Triton's management reiterated that shipping lines continued to struggle with disruptions especially in the Chinese ports. This quarter has seen many towns in China hit by Covid-19 related lockdowns that have disrupted the country's economy. According to reports, leasing rates from China in the month of March 2021, stabilized and stood at seasonal highs as compared to August 2021. German rates declined sharply by more than $500 with analysts hoping the price damage can be limited heading into the second quarter.

Container Xchange

On average, the one-way pick-up (PU) charge for leasing containers from China to the US has increased from slightly below $3000 to $3,500 as of March 2022. However, the rates were above $4,000 in January 2022 indicating a slight decline in the business. As expected, lessors in US ports will need to hope for the lifting of the Chinese lockdowns as well as opening of the ports. Quick resolution will work to dilate these challenges especially since American ports are already backlogged.

Overall, in terms of exposure box lessors such as Triton and Textainer Group Holdings (TGH) have weathered the storm quite fairly as compared to container-ship lessors like Atlas Corp (ATCO) and Global Ship Lease (GSL). Despite having bigger cash flows, container-ship lessors have been affected by global recessions that have led to major charter or rent expiration. Investors in these companies are staring at imminent overlap of debt refinancing cycles that may delay their future business plans.

Textainer has grown its cash level by 57% from $131 million to $206.2 million as of December 2021. At the same time, its debt level has increased 29% over the same period. In comparison, Atlas Corp has decreased its cash by 30% (from $243.5 million in 2020 to $169 million in 2021) and raised its debt level by 2.86% to $9.41 billion.

Like Textainer, Triton has continued to increase its liquidity over time while avoiding new supply shocks that have plagued the container-shipping business during the pandemic. In its Q1 2022 review, Triton reported that its total fleet consisted of 4.3 million containers and ships with up to 8 million cost equivalent units (CEUs). This quantity was the same since 2021 meaning that the company has not added its fleet size.

Triton

Risks and forward-looking statements

While its total revenue grew 4% in the first quarter, leasing revenue remained flat. It however, grew 20.3% (YoY) due to an increase in the finance lease portfolio. Investors should also expect the fleet size and revenue to relatively flat in 2022. This situation means a slight decrease in the utilization rates as well as the disposal activities for dry containers.

Since leasing is the most vital profitability component for Triton, any decrease in the fleet size, utilization and average lease rates would adversely affect the company's net income.

Since the quarter ending on December 2020, Triton has lowered its cost of revenues by 58.11% and increased its net income by 54.57%. These are impressive numbers which cannot be ignored. Nevertheless, Triton's debt level has continued to increase since 2019 after the pandemic became news. In 2019, Triton had just managed to decrease its annual debt by 11.46% to $6.477 billion. The company's debt now stands at $8.627 billion (an increase of 29.21%).

In its Q1 2022 earnings report, Triton's management explained that 87% of its total debt was fixed or hedged as of March 31, 2022.

The downside to this is that risk and reward are intricately proportional. A reduction in the risk will ultimately lead to a reduction in the profits. We may see gross profit declining from its peak of $1.725 billion as the debt hedging effect takes off.

On the upside, investors are cashing in on the dividend with a yield of 4.09%. Triton has maintained this yield for the past 4 years outperforming the sector by more than 180%.

Bottom Line

For Triton, the question remains if the big numbers posted in the first quarter will mark the earnings peak of the company. Box production was down as well as pricing of new containers. As we head into the second quarter, the company decried lower leasing rates and duration impacted by low consumer demand. Further, China's lockdown continues to worsen the situation. Still, the company is facing a strong future as the container-shipping business revamps with the recovery of the global economy. For these reasons, we propose a hold rating for the stock.