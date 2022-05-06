Alena Kravchenko/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Intro

A few days ago, I published an article "Alphabet: Google Cloud - Hidden Value" in which I pointed out the fundamental undervaluation of the company in view of the unrealized potential of its cloud segment. Today, I want to present another analysis that also points to the long-term undervaluation of Alphabet.

Price < Value

I think it's very important to distinguish between price and value. Price is something that is formed as a result of supply and demand in the market. And value is a fundamental assessment of the company in terms of expectations of future revenue, margins and risks.

In this case, the market plays the role of a pendulum that is in constant motion. Because of this, the price constantly deviates in one direction or another from the value. That is why it is useful to look at the current price of a company in a long-term context. I mean, the period when the market pendulum swings many times. It is in this context that I propose to look at Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

To begin with, let's look at how the current price of Alphabet as a whole compares with the market.

I think the Return on equity (ROE) is a key measure of the financial performance of a company. It's calculated by dividing net income by shareholders' equity. According to Investopedia: "ROE is considered a gauge of a corporation's profitability and how efficient it is in generating profits".

The market reflection of ROE is the P/BV multiple. That is why there is a direct relationship between these indicators. Here's what it looks like in a sample of 17 US technology companies:

According to the latest financial statements, the current ROE of Alphabet is 30.6% and the current P/BV multiple for Alphabet is x6.1. According to the model proposed above, this ratio makes Alphabet one of the relatively undervalued companies.

Next, if we look at the 19-year history of ROE and the P/BV multiple relationship in the case of Alphabet, we will get the following model:

As you can see, for the specified 19-year period, the current ROE of the company is one of the highest (the average is 19%). At the same time, the value of the P/BV multiple is at an average level. In my opinion, this very likely indicates a deviation of the price from the value of Alphabet in the direction of undervaluation.

The next most common multiple is P/S (a valuation ratio that compares a company's stock price to its revenues). In my opinion, the growth rate of the company's revenue has the most influence on this multiple. Here is what the corresponding long-term dependency looks like in the case of Alphabet:

Alphabet's ttm revenue was up 37.45% yoy in Q1 22. This is above the median (21.5%) and mean (25.12%). However, the current value of the P/S multiple is much lower than the mean (x7.54) and median (x6.76). We see again a divergence, which can be explained by the current undervaluation of the company.

It is equally interesting to see how the dependence of the expected revenue growth and forward P/S multiple looks at the moment for the US market:

As you can see, in this case, analysts expect Alphabet and Microsoft (MSFT) to have approximately the same revenue growth next year - 15.3% vs 14.4%. However, Alphabet's forward multiple is significantly lower than Microsoft's - x5.73 vs x11.8. This discrepancy is another proof of the undervaluation of Alphabet.

Alphabet is a relatively mature company that generates stable EPS. This means that the P/E multiple is also very important for such a company. Let's take a quick look at the history of how the value of the P/S multiple and the EPS growth rate have depended over the past 17 years in the case of Alphabet:

This is not a very qualitative dependence, but the statistics are as follows. The current P/E at x21 is much lower than the average (x38.2). But at the same time, the EPS growth rate (47.18%) is above the long-term average (42.3%).

I also want to present another model, which, using the example of a sample of US technology companies, shows the relationship between the expected growth of EPS and the expected level of the P/E multiple:

Of course, this model is not ideal (there are no ideal models at all), but nevertheless, even within its framework, the current price of Alphabet looks attractive.

Final Thoughts

There are many different approaches to the fundamental valuation of a company. The one I suggested is just one of them. But pay attention, almost all models have shown that Alphabet deserves a higher price than it is now. Obviously, the market pendulum for Alphabet is now in a position where the price is below the value. How long this will last is a topic for a separate article. But in the long term, I believe Alphabet will continue to grow.