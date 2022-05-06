Drew Angerer/Getty Images News

Elevator Pitch

I rate Twilio Inc.'s (NYSE:TWLO) shares as a Hold.

I think that TWLO can deliver topline expansion and gross margin improvement as per its management guidance and sell-side expectations. There are also intermediate-term catalysts such as price hikes and the potential positive changes brought about by the appointment of a new President of Revenue. However, Twilio's near-term outlook is not encouraging taking into account its Q2 2022 organic revenue guidance and management commentary on gross margin. As such, Twilio is deserving of a Hold rating, rather than a Buy or Sell.

TWLO Stock Key Metrics

TWLO describes itself as "the leader in the cloud communications platform category based on revenue, market share and reputation" in the company's fiscal 2021 10-K filing.

Twilio recently reported its Q1 2022 financial results on May 4, 2022 after trading hours. TWLO's shares decreased by -1.5% from $118.48 as of May 4, 2022 to $116.73 as of May 5, 2022, even though the company's first-quarter financial performance came in above market expectations. Furthermore, Twilio's stock price has dropped by -55.7% year-to-date in 2022 as compared with a -12.6% decline for the S&P 500 over the same period. As such, it is important to evaluate the key metrics for TWLO to understand more about the company's share price underperformance.

According to the company's first-quarter financial results media release, TWLO's top line grew by +48% YoY to $875 million in the recent quarter, and this was +1.3% higher than the Wall Street consensus revenue estimate of $864 million. Similarly, Twilio's Q1 2022 non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share of $0.00 was much better than the market's expectations of a net loss per share of -$0.21.

But there are three key metrics disclosed as part of Twilio's recent quarterly financial results that disappointed the market.

Firstly, TWLO's dollar-based net expansion rate decreased from 133% in Q1 2021 to 127% in Q1 2022. In the company's recent earnings press release, Twilio defines the dollar-based net expansion rate metric as a comparison of "the total revenue from all Active Customer Accounts in a quarter to the same quarter in the prior year." TWLO also highlighted in its results media release that a decline in the dollar-based net expansion rate implies that "active customer accounts cease or reduce their usage of a product or when Twilio lowers usage prices on a product." In other words, a lower dollar-based net expansion rate suggests TWLO has been unsuccessful in growing sales contribution from its current client base.

Secondly, Twilio's non-GAAP adjusted gross profit margin contracted from 55% in Q1 2021 to 53% in Q2 2022. This was attributable to additional fees relating to A2P 10-digit long code (10DLC), and an unfavorable mix with a higher proportion of lower-margin international messaging revenue. While TWLO still reiterated the company's "long-term gross margin targets of 60% plus" at its Q1 2022 earnings call on May 4, 2022, the company also highlighted that "we're kind of signaling some level of fluctuation in gross margins in the near term." This indicates that significant gross margin expansion for TWLO in the short term is unlikely.

Thirdly, TWLO guided that the company's organic revenue growth will moderate from +35% in Q1 2022 to +27%-29% in Q2 2022. Twilio explained at its first-quarter results briefing the high base in Q2 2021 (+50% organic revenue growth) is the reason for the slower organic growth on a QoQ basis in the second quarter of this year. However, given that Twilio has started to include Segment, the customer data platform business it bought in 2020, as part of the organic growth calculation this year, a Q2 2022 organic revenue growth guidance of +28% (midpoint) is still disappointing.

The market's response to TWLO's Q1 2022 above-expectations results has been muted, but there are re-rating catalysts for the stock in the intermediate term as I will elaborate on in the next section.

What Are Twilio's Catalysts To Watch For?

I see two key re-rating catalysts for Twilio that investors should watch for.

The first catalyst is price increases.

TWLO revealed at the company's recent Q1 2022 earnings briefing that "we did update SMS pricing in both the U.S. and Canada" which will "take effect on the 11th of May." Although this price increase for SMS will only flow through to revenue gradually as existing contracts run their course, this is encouraging as it is an indication of some degree of pricing power for TWLO. More importantly, Twilio hinted at further price increases, commenting at the first-quarter investor call that "we're still evaluating whether or not additional price increases make sense in other products."

The second catalyst is the appointment of a new President of Revenue.

Any change to a company's management team is a double-edged sword. On one hand, new management might be disruptive to a company's current operations. On the other hand, a new pair of hands also has the opportunity to drive positive change.

In the case of Twilio, Elena Donio, formerly a member of the company's board, will become TWLO's new President of Revenue and be in charge of "all go-to-market functions" as per the company's Q1 results release. Elena Donio does have relevant experience being formerly the President of SaaS company SAP Concur. As I discussed earlier, TWLO's Q1 2022 dollar-based net expansion rate and Q2 2022 organic revenue growth guidance are not as good as one would expect. As such, it is timely that Elena Donio is appointed as President of Revenue which will hopefully help to re-ignite TWLO's topline expansion.

In the subsequent section, I look beyond Twilio's near-term financial performance and re-rating catalysts and focus my attention on TWLO's intermediate-to-long term outlook.

Where Will Twilio Stock Be In 5 Years?

Twilio mentioned at the company's Q1 2022 investor briefing that its target is to "deliver 30% plus annual organic revenue growth through 2024" and achieve "annual non-GAAP operating profitability starting in 2023." Earlier in this article, I also highlighted TWLO's long-term goal of generating gross profit margins above 60%.

Based on consensus financial projects obtained from S&P Capital IQ, the Wall Street analysts are confident that TWLO can be successful in achieving the financial goals it has set for itself. The market consensus points to Twilio expanding its top line by a CAGR of +31.9% for the FY 2022-2024 period. TWLO is also expected to turn around from a non-GAAP adjusted net loss of -$101 million in fiscal 2022 to generate a positive adjusted net profit of +$43 million in FY 2023.

Also, the sell-side analysts expect Twilio to achieve a revenue CAGR of +27.7% in the next five years between FY 2022 and FY 2026. The consensus financial forecasts also indicate that TWLO's non-GAAP gross profit margin will increase from 53% in FY 2021 to 63% in FY 2026, exceeding the company's long-term gross margin goal of 60%.

In my view, TWLO's management targets and sell-side consensus estimates for the forward five-year period are achievable. Twilio's future revenue growth should be driven by cross-selling opportunities (such as cross-selling the services of its customer data platform business Segment acquired two years ago) and international expansion (representing only 35% of overall Q1 2022 revenue). In terms of margin expansion, Twilio should see a gradual improvement in profitability over time as a result of positive operating leverage and a more favorable product mix (i.e., a shift towards having an increased proportion of higher-margin software-related revenue vis-a-vis lower-margin messaging revenue).

Is TWLO's Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

TWLO stock is a Hold. The company's lackluster near-term prospects in relation to organic revenue growth and gross margin expansion suggest that it might be hard for Twilio's stock to rise substantially anytime soon. On the flip side, I have a positive view of TWLO's five-year outlook, with price increases and management change being key medium-term catalysts. This explains my Neutral stance for Twilio.