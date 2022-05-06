Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome M Ramirez as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Mr. Market rarely offers us a growth company at a reasonable valuation. Enghouse Systems (OTCPK:EGHSF) is a company with strong geographical and product diversification, present in markets such as design and implementation of communication software in companies, which will grow at 10% rates over the next decade. On top of all this, Enghouse has a strong management team focused on growing the business without debt, just using the operating cash flow generated by the business. They have a significant stake and pay the shareholder with extraordinary dividends when the cash has no better use. I estimate that the company can continue increasing its intrinsic value at a rate of 10% in a very conservative scenario over the coming years.

Description And Background

Enghouse Systems is a publicly traded company which develops software and services solutions for other companies. Enghouse's business is mainly centered in providing software and technology solutions for contact centers, video communications and remote work, among others. Enghouse's services include software for networks in defense, utilities and telecommunication networks, as well as public safety and transportation services. The company has no debt (in fact, it has had a zero-debt policy ever since 2005) and funds its acquisitions only through the operating cash flows it generates. The two existing business divisions are explained below:

Interactive management group: develops a comprehensive portfolio of contact center and interaction management software services designed to facilitate remote work, improve customer service & customer communications across the enterprise. The range of solutions provided by Enghouse Systems includes Omni-Channel contact center, Call Reception, Video Interaction, Quality Management, etc.

Asset management group: provides business solutions via the following subdivisions: Enghouse Networks and Enghouse Transportation. Enghouse Networks provides software technology for telecommunication companies and defense companies. Among these are included network infrastructure services, operation support systems, business support systems. Enghouse Transportation develops and implements software solutions for planning and managing public and private transportation operations.

If one takes a look at the company's most recent reports on SEDAR (where all the files and reports for listed Canadian companies are), you will find that the company breaks down its revenue lines depending on the type of license it sells.

A negative point is that, although the company mentions in many points that it seeks revenue diversification, at no time is there any information in the financial statements that mentions how diversified its customer base is. Even with this lack of information, the management team wants to stress that Hosted and maintenance services represent an important strategic source of revenue given its generally predictable and recurring nature and represented 60.1% of total revenues for the period.

Business Strategy

Enghouse Systems' strategy has been this all along: increase shareholders value, expand their product offerings, leverage strategic alliances and partnerships and maintain recurring revenue sources.

Increasing Shareholder Value: Enghouse Systems remains committed to increase shareholders value through acquisitions of strategic companies and through organic growth (a combination of volume and price increases). The company completes acquisitions that are a good fit for the management team and that help increase their revenue base. The management team has clearly stated that they will only acquire good companies at reasonable prices.

Expand Product Offerings: The company focuses on the increasing importance of contact center, video, telecommunication and public safety applications of their software licenses.

Leverage Strategic Alliances & Partners: The company acknowledges that larger customers may require fully integrated solutions beyond the scope of the company. That is why they are also focused on expanding their friendship relationships with other companies, and that is also why they tend to acquire software business in niche markets.

Importance of recurring revenue sources: The company believes and has clearly stated that revenue derived from recurring sources are key to their long-term strategy. They want to focus more on increasing their annual maintenance renewals, subscription revenue, hosted revenue and longer-term consulting engagements.

Another important aspect regarding their long-term strategy is focusing on the customer base, which is diverse. The Interactive Management's customers consist of a range of different small, mid-size and large companies. Customers include organizations in telecommunications industry, financial services, government, utilities, healthcare, hospitality, etc. The Asset Management Group's customers are different in size but tend to be large corporations, mainly telecommunication service providers, defense companies, rural cooperatives, railway operators, municipalities and public-private partnerships regulated by the government.

Competitors

Enghouse Systems faces several competitors in both the Interactive Management Group and in the Asset Management Group. Internal documents of the company suggest that both contact center and video technologies market is highly competitive, and due to its growth new competitors may introduce into the market. Some CCaaS competitors of Enghouse are: Cisco Systems (CSCO), Genesys, Five9 (FIVN) and other smaller regional companies (they may be acquisition targets).

In the Asset Management Group, Enghouse's software products compete in several niche markets such as Network Switching Infrastructure, Mobile Value Added Services, Business Support Systems and Operation Support Systems, among others. Some important competitors are companies such as Oracle (ORCL), Microsoft (MSFT), Nokia (NOK), Schneider Electric (SBFSF), Optibus, Amdocs (DOX), etc.

It is evident that Enghouse operates in a highly competitive market where its market share is minimal, both internationally and locally. Although it has very large competitors such as Cisco or Microsoft, Enghouse has been able to survive over time by making strategic acquisitions that have been expanding its customer base, while at the same time, revenues have diversified.

Financials

Enghouse's financial performance over the last years has been indeed impressive. Over the last decade, Enghouse's revenue has grown at an annual rate of 15%, and operating profit has grown at an annual rate of 24% in the same period, a sign which clearly indicates that Enghouse's operating margins have increased faster than revenue growth.

Enghouse's growth strategy is simple and has been executed almost perfectly over the last decade. The company seeks to acquire good business at reasonable valuations inside their ecosystem, expanding their horizontal base of revenues as well as their diversification into niche markets the management team considers essential. Over the last decade Enghouse has successfully integrated 42 business, and their commitment remains the same for the coming years.

The acquisitions profile is somewhat similar to Constellation Software (OTCPK:CNSWF), and they seek targets with strong recurring revenues present in stable geographies such as the U.S., Canada, Europe, Australia, etc.

In addition, the company's revenue base is sticky and recurrent, as they explain in the annual letter, something I strongly recommend you read: "Hosted and maintenance services represent an important strategic source of revenue given its generally predictable and recurring nature and represented 60.1% of total revenues for the period." That's a number that has increased from ranges around 55% to a close 60% level in the last two years. This clearly shows Enghouse's commitment to maintain a sticky software revenues base that will secure future cash flows that will be deployed in the business, mainly in two areas: M&A and research and development of new technological solutions.

A more thorough analysis of the company's numbers yields the following. The graph below illustrates how revenues have gone up over the last decades and how gross margins have remained stable oscillating between 68% and 73%. These sustained numbers over a long period of time indicate that Enghouse is able to maintain its competitive advantage and its pricing power as its size increases more. This is a good sign from a fundamental perspective.

Another important thing to take into consideration when analyzing Enghouse Systems is that operating margins are the true gold mine of this company. In the past decade, operating margins have systematically increased, a sign of efficient cost management and positive integration of acquisitions into the ecosystem.

A thorough analysis of Enghouse's quality metrics also ensure us that this company is of great quality. Enghouse has consistently had over the past decade returns on capital on a range between 15% and 20%, something that not many companies can say. Its impressive capital allocation has made Enghouse a cash generating structure capable of fueling acquisitions without exogenous capital (not even Constellation Software can say this).

This phenomenon of increased returns on capital over time is typical of companies which have acquisitions as their main source of growth. It takes time for the incorporation of acquisitions to result in consistent and lasting operating benefits for the company. Additionally, in some cases, Enghouse acquires companies with negative earnings and subsequently optimizes them, which can negatively impact quality metrics (temporarily).

Addressable Market

One of the most important things regarding investment opportunities is related to its ability to grow. Terry Smith states the following in the Fundsmith 2020 Annual Letter:

Consistently high returns on capital are one sign we look for when seeking companies to invest in. Another is a source of growth - high returns are not much use if the business is not able to grow and deploy more capital at these high rates.

I admire Smith greatly, and I always try to follow his wise advice. But it is quite obvious that what he says here is clearly true: If a company lacks sources of growth, it won't be able to reinvest capital at high rates, thus eliminating any possibility of future expansion of intrinsic value. This is the reason why the total addressable market, or TAM, is a really important ratio when analyzing companies. Not only do we have to seek for great returns on capital, but we do also need to realize that without reinvestment opportunities, no growth will ever be achieved.

Enghouse Systems is currently engaged into two different types of business: one related to CaaS (cloud communication services), another related to video software technologies and two more traditional businesses related with: networks for telecommunications in media, utilities or defense organizations that are embracing digital transformation through network virtualization driven by 5G, Cloud, IoT (Internet of Things), and Machine Learning AI technologies and software solutions for Transportation and Public Safety.

These business opportunities will have, in my opinion, great tailwinds due to the transition from a physical world to a cloud-based one. Enghouse's overall TAM is estimated to grow at a pace between 10% and 15% in the coming decade. That's a huge opportunity that Enghouse will not miss.

Management Team

Enghouse Systems' management team has an extraordinary track record. Stephen J. Sadler is the current CEO and has been leading the company for more than 20 years. Alongside him, other members of the board have been key in making Enghouse a leader company in the Canadian software market.

Management is prudent and conservative and has also an excellent track record regarding capital allocation - acquisitions of niche companies to expand their revenue source combined with a conservative and healthy balance sheet. Their acquisitions are only made with cash provided by operating activities.

In addition to the good strategy carried out by the owners and founders of the company, there is clearly an alignment of interests between the latter and the shareholders. Sadler, along with Pierre Lassonde, another senior figure in the company, currently own 21% of the outstanding shares, and are involved in the day-to-day management of the company.

Although there exists a coincidence of interests between shareholders and directors of the company, I am concerned about the advanced ages of both Sadler and Lassonde and how this may affect the future performance of the company. However, there is a good M&A team that can make good acquisitions in case the main shareholders are missing.

Competitive Advantages

In my opinion, Enghouse Systems is a company in which I can identify the following advantages that can make it truly successful in the years to come:

Switching costs: many software companies (such as Constellation Software or Dye and Durham) benefit from providing critical software services to other companies, and so does Enghouse. Its services are of essential services to their clients (communications, software for telecommunications companies, etc.), which make them hardly replaceable. Revenue visibility: Enghouse benefits from long-term contracts. The company signs with its clients contracts of more than a year, which practically guarantees their revenues and therefore allows them to make long-term plans for a better capital allocation of that extra cash they generate.

Risks

As you may already know, not all that glitters is gold. Even though Enghouse has performed extraordinarily well all over the last years, the business faces several risks. For one, there's its presence in a highly competitive market where other companies might provide better services than the company. Despite the fact that the company is heavily diversified in niche markets, competition may happen and it can be harmful for their source of income.

There could also be difficulty continuing their acquisition strategy. Enghouse Systems is known for being a serial acquirer (not as serial as Constellation Software) in the Canadian, European and American markets. Growth has been impressive due to the adequately performed strategy, but it may also be a difficulty if the company finds macro headwinds such as high prices or difficulties in finding companies which meet their acquisition criteria. Over the last year, the company has not acquired many businesses due to the high valuations they observed in the software and tech market. Nevertheless, recent hikes in interest rates could pull tech valuations down, and this may result in a broadening of their target companies list.

Valuation

Warren Buffett used to say that "for the investor, a too-high purchase price for the stock of an excellent company can undo the effects of a subsequent decade of favorable business developments."

Indeed, our priority should be focusing on great business at reasonable prices. And Enghouse's valuation looks quite appealing to me. In general, companies that have growth through acquisitions, are usually valued with metrics related to EBITDA, since it reflects without distortions from debt, depreciation and interest how well the company's business is doing.

In this section, we will do two types of analysis: multiple analysis using free cash flow, and EBITDA as key metrics for this company.

Multiple Analysis

Estimating future growth of a company is indeed a complicated task. There are many who say that it is impossible, and that no one should waste time on these sorts of things. But I believe that one, at least, can have a mere intuition. It is quite clear that Coca-Cola's (KO) and Alphabet's (GOOG) (GOOGL) growth won't be the same in the next 10 years. But only time will tell.

In my opinion, future growth can be estimated taking into consideration two inputs that I consider essential in an analysis: returns on capital employed and reinvestment rate.

On the one hand, returns on capital tell us how efficient a business is generating profits from the base of capital that it has deployed. Generally, extraordinary businesses produce high returns on capital because they have some competitive advantage over the rest of the businesses that makes them earn outstanding returns. Their products are better and, with the same base of capital, they can charge higher prices due to the single reason that their products suit better the demands of the consumers.

On the other hand, the reinvestment rate is crucial if the company has plenty of space to grow. Tobacco companies such as Altria (MO) or Philip Morris (PM) are great examples of companies with great returns, but limited reinvestment opportunities. Their addressable markets are not as big as others and they have to return the cash they generate to shareholders. In other words, the value is more in the present than in the future. Companies with huge reinvestment rates are companies in which the value is in the future. And Enghouse belongs to the latter.

Enghouse's current reinvestment rate is around 70%, while its return on capital has moved historically around 20%. This yields a projected growth rate of 14%, which is not a bad number for a business which grows mainly inorganically. Thus, we can say (for the sake of our conservative nature) that growth will remain around 10-12% (although I am quite skeptical about it, due to the fact that a raise in interest rates can end the bubble in valuation and can offer to Enghouse great companies at bargain prices). With that in mind, my projection for Enghouse for the coming years are that it will be making a FCF of around C$200 at the end of 2026, it will almost double the FCF that is currently making. Indeed a great opportunity in a safe company with zero debt, conservative management and at a reasonable valuation.

Conclusion

In my opinion, Enghouse represents an opportunity to invest in the contact-as-a-service sector due to the high geographic and product diversification that the company offers. In addition, I find it quite reassuring that the management team has a significant portion of the outstanding shares, and is extremely prudent in capital management when developing M&A policies. Although the last two years have been difficult in this sense (due to the high valuations in these sectors), I believe that the company will once again execute the strategy that has been so successful in the past. In addition to this, the company is trading at around 13x EV/EBITDA and around 16x EV/FCF, valuation levels well below the historical average in recent years.

I personally believe that the conservative nature of the managers and their presence in a growing market make Enghouse an attractive company for the long-term investor.