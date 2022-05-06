Eoneren/E+ via Getty Images

U.S. equities began the first trading day of May on a positive note, with all three indexes finishing higher after trading in the red for most of the session. During the day, the S&P 500 touched its lowest intraday level since May 2021, before reversing course in the final hour. This came after the 10-year Treasury settled lower after reaching 3% for the first time since late 2018.

Markets finished higher for a second straight day on Tuesday, albeit at muted levels. While there were large moves among some individual stocks, investors were generally hesitant to initiate any major positions with the Federal Reserve's policy decision a day away.

Stocks roared higher on Wednesday for their best one-day gain since 2020 after comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell alleviated investor concerns of rate hikes in excess of half a point. Federal funds futures had previously shown the market pricing in a 95% chance of a hike greater than 0.50 at the June policy meeting. The unexpected tempering of those expectations sent the markets broadly higher, with the DJIA up over 900 points at close.

In one of the most dramatic turnarounds since the early days of the pandemic, equities posted some of their worst losses since 2020 on Thursday, just 24 hours later, with the DJIA down over 1,000 at close. While selling pressures were broad-based, technology shares were the hardest hit names, as investors continued to cool on high-flying shares of the companies that had benefitted from the pandemic.

Indexes appeared to be heading towards further losses to end the week, with averages down about 200 points, pre-market, as investors assessed the release of a better than expected monthly jobs report, which showed that the economy added 428,000 jobs in April and the employment rate remained unchanged at 3.6%.

Volatility remained the theme throughout the week, as evidenced by the elevated VIX. The anxiety in the markets and the heightened level of volatility has presented an attractive buying opportunity on many different stocks, including on five dividend-paying laggards who would be a good fit for the watchlist of any long-term portfolio.

V.F. Corporation (VFC)

VFC is one of the world's largest apparel, footwear, and accessories companies that operates in three reportable segments: Outdoor; Active; and Work. Their largest brands include Vans, The North Face, Timberland, and Dickies.

Company Website - VFC Brand Listing

For their most recent full fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, the company reported +$9.2B in total net sales and just over +$400M in net income. Due to the fiscal year overlapping with the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, results are skewed to the downside. For the current fiscal year, total sales are already at +$9B through the nine months ended December 31, 2021.

Total Revenues Snapshot For Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021

In January, the company reported quarterly results that beat by $0.13 on Non-GAAP EPS and on revenues by +$10M. Despite the beat, shares came under pressure due to margins that were lower than expected and weak guidance that included a downward revision to the full-year revenue outlook.

Shares are currently trading at 1.7x forward sales and at their 52-week lows. An investment in the shares would be accompanied by an annual dividend payment that has been increased every year for nearly 50 years. Currently, the annual payout is $2.00, with a yield of about 4%.

For income-focused investors who seek upside at a reasonable price, VFC is one name to look further into.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

VNO is a REIT with a concentration of premier assets in New York City. They also have assets in Chicago and San Francisco. Their New York portfolio includes 67 Manhattan operating properties, including the Penn District.

On their most recent earnings release, the company reported results that beat on both revenues and funds from operations (FFO). Shares were buoyed higher immediately following the release. After the earnings call, however, the stock was subsequently downgraded by Piper Sandler on concerns regarding rising rates.

VNO is one REIT that has yet to recover to pre-pandemic trading levels. In fact, shares are quickly approaching levels last seen two years ago, a period marked with significant restrictions.

YCharts - VNO Price History

Currently, the dividend is yielding over 5.5%, and the unadjusted payout ratio is about 70%. On an adjusted basis, the payout is higher but still fully covered.

At the end of the most recent filing period, the company had liquidity of +$4.0B, consisting of +$1.8B in cash and cash equivalents and +$2.2B available on their revolving credit facility. With no material debt maturities in 2023 and just a modest sum in 2022, the overall financial position of the company is strong.

With New York City slowly returning to pre-COVID activity levels, the outlook for the company remains positive, despite near-term headwinds. For investors seeking a higher yield on their equity investments, VNO at its lows is one name worth further consideration.

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS)

AOS serves residential and commercial end markets in North America and China with a range of products, including water heaters, boilers, and other water treatment solutions. A significant portion of these sales are replacement driven.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the company reported total net sales of +$978B, which was nearly 30% greater than the same period last year and just over +$10M better than expectations. Reported non-GAAP EPS also came in $0.02 above estimates. Rising input costs, however, particularly in steel, were cited as headwinds moving forward.

Over the past ten years, AOS has consistently outperformed the broader S&P 500, returning 19% versus the market average of 14%.

YCharts - Annualized 10-YR Returns of AOS Compared to S&P 500

Over the past year, however, shares are significantly underperforming, down 15% against the little changed index as of May 4, 2022.

YCharts - 1-YR Return of AOS Compared to S&P 500

AOS has an impeccable balance sheet consisting of +$579B in cash and equivalents and a debt load that was just 14% of total capitalization for the most recent filing period. The financial flexibility has enabled the company to return a significant amount back to shareholders in the form of fully covered dividends and share repurchases. At a current enterprise value of 12x EBITDA, shares are priced for further consideration.

Intel Corporation (INTC)

INTC is a multinational technology leader that strives to lead the way in innovative solutions for the technologies of the future. At the end of the 2021, the company reported +$79B in total revenues, +$30B in operating cash flows, and total cash and short-term investments of +$6.9B.

The size and scale of the company enables them to invest in their core strategies, which includes ubiquitous computing, pervasive connectivity, cloud to edge infrastructure, and artificial intelligence.

While one would expect shares to trade like a technology company, the price movement has been anything but over the past several years. From 2019 to 2022, shares have traded at a low of $43 to a high of just $68.

YCharts - INTC Price History

Compare this to the performance of similar peers within the industry, who have all recorded significant gains versus just a 22% five-year return for INTC.

YCharts - 5-YR Returns of INTC Compared to Related Peers

On profitability, however, the company appears to be outperforming the sector median. While margins have taken a step back in recent years, they are still strong in comparison to the industry.

Seeking Alpha - INTC Profitability Metrics

On the most recent earnings release, INTC reported strong results and reaffirmed guidance. Shares were still sent lower on concerns over reported near-term weak points. At current pricing, shares are trading about 20% below recent target levels. Additionally, the current dividend is yielding about 3.24%, which is on the higher end of past averages.

Benzinga - INTC Price Targets

For investors seeking a technology company at a discounted valuation, INTC is one that deserves greater attention.

STORE Capital Corporation (STOR)

STOR is a REIT that leads the way in acquiring, investing, and managing single tenant operational real estate. Their portfolio consisted of nearly 3,000 property locations that were almost 100% occupied as of December 31, 2021. Additionally, their tenant base is diversified in all measurable areas, including industry, customer base, geographic location, and total revenues.

For an income-investor, STOR is one of the best dividend-paying REITs. Over the years, the growth rate of the annual payout has consistently surpassed related peers within the industry.

STOR Investor Presentation - Dividend Growth

Currently, the dividend is yielding about 5.5% and is growing at a three-year CAGR of 5%. In 2024, consensus estimates for the total annual payout is $1.75, which would indicate a yield about 6.3% based on current pricing.

Prior to 2020, shares were on a consistent uptrend, hitting a high of $40.80, before cratering to $14.58 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

YCharts - STOR Price History

While shares have recovered from their pandemic lows, they are still trading below pre-pandemic levels. Additionally, the stock is down about 5% in the past month and is near their lows. At 13x forward FFO, this quality REIT appears to be on sale.

Conclusion

This week's laggard list includes two REITs and an industrial that operate in time-tested industries that generally provide stable cash flows. The long-term nature of the lease terms of office and net-lease REITs, such as VNO and STOR, insulate the companies from near-term risks relating to lease termination.

Likewise, predictable replacement cycles for much of AOS' products provides the company with reasonable assurance of continuing demand through all business cycles.

While the apparel industry is more discretionary, companies such as VFC are equipped to ride out challenging operating environments due to their strong balance sheets and conservative capital allocation priorities.

As a technology company, INTC's future success is the most uncertain due to the growth assumptions involved in the industry. Still, the company appears to be significantly undervalued when compared against related peers. Under the leadership of Pat Gelsinger, however, a turnaround is possible, given his prior track record.

For investors in need of new weekly opportunities, perhaps it can be found in this week's laggard list.