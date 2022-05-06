Block May Be Heading Back To Its Pandemic Lows
Summary
- Block reported first quarter results that missed estimates on a number of items.
- This has resulted in analysts cutting estimates for 2022 and 2023.
- It cannot be ruled out of this stock returning to its pandemic lows.
Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) reported results after the close on May 5, which looked pretty bad. The company's adjusted EPS of $0.18 missed estimates of $0.21, while revenue of $3.9 billion missed estimates of $4.1 billion.
When you start breaking down the results even further, there was a lot of weakness across many business units. Transaction revenue came in at $1.23 billion, missing consensus analysts' estimates of $1.28 billion. Even Cash App missed estimates with revenue of $2.46 billion by 5.1%. Gross payment volumes were weaker than expected, coming in at $43.5 billion versus estimates for roughly $44.7 billion. It was the first time since the pandemic began that gross payment volumes fell sequentially.
Even the highly touted Cash App business has slowed dramatically over the last few quarters after that initial surge and dropped sequentially in the first quarter. Growth in the business unit has been relatively modest and has plateaued. When looking at the product's revenue growth, after hitting quarterly revenue of roughly $2.1 billion in September 2020, there was a brief period of revenue growth acceleration, but that appears to have now returned to the historical trend and appears to have even slowed some. While the company did note an acceleration in Cash App on the conference call in April, it is yet to be seen if that trend holds moving forward.
However, the one positive of the Cash App business is that company has been able to expand its gross profits, and those gross profits have improved on a linear path over the last number of quarters. It could become a driving force for the overall business if the revenue trends and Cash App maintains its gross margin.
Except this has done little to boost analysts' confidence and estimates for the company in 2022 or 2023. Following the results, earnings continued their downward trend in November. Currently, earnings are estimated at $1.08 per share in 2022 and $1.88 per share for 2023.
Additionally, EBITDA estimates for Block have fallen dramatically, specifically for 2023. The numbers for 2023 have slumped from roughly $1.3 billion on May 4 to $1.2 billion as of May 6, after the company reported results.
Pandemic Lows May Be Coming
The outlook for the company appears to be deteriorating in analysts' eyes. Until there are clear signs of improvement across all the business segments, this stock is likely to struggle as it has for the past few months. The shares are currently trading around technical support in the low 90s, with several layers of support beneath that. But there is a considerable gap that exists, around $63. It seems far away, and it is far away, but let's not forget that many stocks are going back to the pandemic lows.
Block's payment peer PayPal (PYPL) has returned to its pandemic lows.
Meanwhile, Shopify (SHOP) has also returned to pandemic lows.
The momentum in Block looks very weak; the stock tried to begin to mount a rebound but was only to hold on to that bullish momentum, and instead, the bears have taken over again. At least over the near term, it would appear that if Block breaks support in the low 90s, the shares are likely to return to support in the low 80s, as notated on the chart below.
But the longer-term risk does not rule out the potential for this stock to return to pandemic lows as some of Block's peers. It should not be ruled out, and now the market risk makes anything possible.
