Nasdaq Crash: Here's What Happens Next

panida wijitpanya/iStock via Getty Images

In October 2021, I predicted on Seeking Alpha this Nasdaq (COMP.IND) chart:

ADVFN

Nasdaq: Why Stocks Could Fall 50%

Here we are today, May 6th 2022:

ADVFN

The time axis is nowhere near identical, but the shape of the progress is remarkably similar.

What I was suggesting in that piece was that history was about to repeat itself in terms of a top and the shape of an unfurling of a crash reminiscent of the dotcom bubble. It seems obvious we have been in a bubble even though there has been a constant chorus about shares such as Apple (AAPL) and Tesla (TSLA) not being 'over-valued.' A stock being 'priced to perfection' sounds fine, but to my ears it means in practice that a stock is way over-priced. I'm not a perma-bear or a shorter, but I believe one of the keys to investing is spotting a crash when it's coming, because there are great profits from buying the aftermath with the cash from selling out near the top.

A bubble is blind, but we are in a bubble just like the dotcom one, and when I wrote the article in October with that chart I felt - and still do feel - that history is highly likely to repeat itself and that, that repetition was underway. It appears to be doing just that.

The further point was, that once this started the next key call would be: is the Federal Reserve going to support the market within a range thereby avoiding a huge crash or will it let the stock market go belly up?

It must be a guess, but I don't think the Fed is going to let free markets take their course, but there is always the possibility it won't have a choice in the matter because it will happen too quickly or too furiously. However, the modern Federal Reserve has shown itself to be fast, flexible and highly competent so there is a good chance it will be able to navigate markets away from the worst of the hazards ahead.

It is not the Nasdaq that needs to be watched for this, it is the SP500.

ADVFN

The S&P is the reference market not just for the US but for the globe. The Nasdaq on the other hand is the fast and loose market with all the beta. Nasdaq is the vanguard of the markets, but the 'real' economy is more classically defined by the SP500.

For me, the clearest prediction of where we are is: 'this is a bear market and it is only just starting' and we will be in a bear market, or at best a sideways market trading in a broad range, for some time to come.

The governments of the world will not fight inflation by creating a depression. However, it can't be squeezed out any other way, so inflation will be with us for years and while it will support stocks to some extent, the main opportunity in the markets will be holding businesses that have operational leverage when prices rise.

To hold everything together, central banks will adjust liquidity to soften the velocity of any heavy downward moves while adjusting it to try and stop inflation from running away. The spigot of liquidity is what will decide the outcome, and it is comforting that the backing down the Fed did in its last statement was cutting the QT element of its plan in half. That is a clue to how they will be adjusting the course of the economy.

The wonderful bull then bubble market phases are over and it is obvious to suggest a crash follows. Unlike 2007-2008 and other crashes that no one expected, this one has been foreshadowed for a long time so we can expect that the Federal Reserve is prepared for what could happen next and is also prepared to intervene. That gives hope that a disastrous crash will be avoided, and a 'soft landing' can be engineered. As they have used that phrase it is clearly a scenario that is weighing on their mind.

I've been promised 'soft landings' a few times before and they have always been hard landings.

So it is unlikely that the bull will be back anytime soon.

Will the market get to 10,000 on the Nasdaq, 350 on the SPY? That's my guess.