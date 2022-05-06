ijeab/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis: While Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) has seen significant cash flow growth relative to long-term debt over the past five years, inflation and its effect on net investment income is likely to prove a significant consideration for investors going forward.

In a previous article, I made the argument that Brighthouse Financial could see further upside due to strong earnings growth across the Life segment, in spite of uncertainty owing to the effect of inflation on annuity demand.

So far this year, we have seen the stock trade in a stationary manner - after having seen significant gains in the latter half of 2020 and 2021.

The purpose of this article is to determine whether the stock could be set to see renewed upside - specifically making reference to the company's projected earnings scenarios going forward to 2025.

Performance

When looking at the company's projected distributable earnings scenarios as announced in March, we can see that the proportion of non-capital intensive value has increased significantly.

Brighthouse Financial Projected Distributable Earnings Scenarios

Given these projections and the impact on cash flow generation - investors will increasingly pay attention to free cash flow growth going forward to determine whether the stock has growth potential ahead.

However, when looking at price to free cash flow over the past five years - we can see that the stock has actually become more expensive on this basis while free cash flow itself has decreased:

When looking at cash to long-term debt, we can see that this ratio has actually improved over the past five years in spite of the drop in free cash flow:

2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Cash and cash equivalents 1857 4145 2877 4108 4474 Long-term debt 3612 3963 4365 3436 3157 Cash to long-term debt 51.41% 104.59% 65.91% 119.56% 141.72%

Source: Figures sourced from Brighthouse Financial Annual Reports (2017-2021). Cash to long-term debt ratio calculated by author.

With that being said, it is worth considering the nature of this growth in cash flow. For instance, here is an overview of premium growth along with net investment income relative to total expenses over the past five years.

2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Premiums 863 900 882 766 707 Net investment income 3078 3338 3579 3601 4881 Total expenses 7457 7976 7606 9922 7350 Premiums to total expenses 11.57% 11.28% 11.60% 7.72% 9.62% Net investment income to total expenses 41.28% 41.85% 47.05% 36.29% 66.41%

Source: Figures sourced from Brighthouse Financial Annual Reports (2017-2021). Ratios calculated by author.

When looking at the above, we can see that premiums to total expenses have actually dropped over the past five years, while net investment income to total expenses has risen. Additionally, when looking at the components of net investment income, we can see that the majority is composed of fixed maturity securities:

Brighthouse Annual Report 2021

In this regard, the trajectory for growth in net investment income will be significantly dependent on inflation and the degree to which inflation could affect the value of fixed income securities, which the company itself points out as a risk in the most recent annual report: "During inflationary periods, the value of fixed income investments may fall, which could increase realized and unrealized losses."

Looking Forward

Going forward, inflation is likely to play a significant role in determining the extent to which Brighthouse Financial will see earnings and cash flow growth from here.

As mentioned, inflation could have a significant impact on net investment income if higher rates lower the value of fixed maturity securities (depending on the extent to which the company has hedged its portfolio to benefit from rises in interest rates). As far as premiums go - there is also the possibility that customers increasingly demand higher-value annuity and life insurance products to adjust for the higher cost of living as a result of inflation.

This stands to significantly increase competition across insurance providers for these industries as customers increasingly shop around for the best deals. In addition, inflation also stands to increase the cost of claims going forward and collected premiums may not be sufficient to cover such claims. As such, growth in net investment income will be increasingly important to fund future claims.

Conclusion

To conclude, inflation is likely to be a significant concern for investors going forward. Specifically, growth in cash flow as well as the company's ability to have net investment income keep up with inflation are likely to be key determinants of the trajectory of the stock from here.