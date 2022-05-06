ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

Premier Summary

While not a famous stock by any standards, Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC), a Healthcare Services company, has been in business for over 20 years, with an IPO back in 2013. While initially a group purchasing organization (GPO), an entity that helps reduce costs by aggregating the supply chain, they have now emerged as a diversified provider of a wide suite of services. Other items include providing software for analytics and operations, consulting and collaboration expertise, and even advocacy services in Washington. At the moment, Supply Chain Services remains the dominant revenue segment, accounting for over 60% of revenues. However, middling growth over the past decade has spurred the company into attempting to make the Performance Services segment a larger proportion of revenues. Will this shift finally be enough to bring the company out of the nearly 10-year pattern of consolidation it has been seeing?

Premier Premier

As the second largest GPO in the US in terms of staffed beds, PINC earns over $1.0 billion in revenues per year. However, their revenues are reliant on the overall health of the industry, and issues relating to supply pricing and logistics, fiscal and personal spending, and events such as COVID all play a role. As such, one major risk is declining healthcare spending as COVID weakened the financial strength of the industry. General market pessimism has and will continue to affect both Premier’s valuation and growth expectations.

Thankfully, guidance for 2022 has increased as of the last earnings compared to the fall of 2021. It seems that inflation does not play a significant role in regards to the company’s financials, but this may not help the company improve from their current trend. However, 2022 will be a weaker year for revenues due to the end of a pandemic boost, and management guides for ~16% decrease in growth. Let us start to dive into the financials.

Company 10-K Company 10-K

Premier

On paper, Premier looks fairly strong, with stable revenue growth. The fall in revenues in 2019 was associated with changing revenue accounting standards and the sale of their specialty pharmacy operations. The sale is reflected in the earnings data summary. Then, revenues grew sharply thanks to the pandemic. Along with steadily increasing revenues, the company touts strong profitability, with net income rarely falling negative. However, one glaring weakness of the company is the failure to maintain profitability along with revenue growth. This is likely due to both industry issues and increased CAPEX into software systems.

The downward trend is not a good look and is a major reason to consider passing on the holding. If you are holding shares, you can feel comfortable in the fact that the NI margin remains far more stable (possibly growing) than the EBITDA margin. I am also taking quite a pessimistic view, and the downward trend of EBITDA from around 30-40% to 20-25% is not extreme. It will just be key to remain wary of this pattern moving forward. In fact, we can also attribute this change in profitability to the rise of the high net income.

Koyfin Koyfin

As a result of the slow revenue growth and stalling profitability, the balance sheet is getting weaker by the quarter. Another way to measure the falling profitability is the declining trend in free cash flow per share. Considering the company has been buying shares, not diluting, you would expect at least mild FCF growth.

While not diluting, the company increased total debt in 2020, but has already begun paying it off. Net debt is currently ($335) million, so it will take some time to pay off fully at current EBITDA margins. Contrary to performance, the company initiated a dividend in 2020. Is it worth securing debt just to buy back shares and initiate a dividend? In most people's eyes, the current <10% payout ratio is perfectly safe in today’s market.

Premier

Koyfin

As is expected with the lackluster performance over the past decade, little change in share price or valuation has occurred over the years. One can argue that the company is now at their most overvalued point if considering negative earnings and a high price / shares ratio. However, there is plenty of uncertainty in the market and a company such as Premier is a prime candidate to find some safety. I expect the P/E to remain hovering around 16x, but will look for the P/S to fall below 2.8x. Whether the share price moves up with revenues while this happens is uncertain, I find this market favors a quick drop in share price.

Koyfin

Conclusion

Premier is quite a unique look in the current healthcare market outside of insurers and pharmaceuticals. They offer slow growth, but tremendous overall profitability and a relatively high dividend. For low-risk investors, this may be a great way to gain exposure to the healthcare services industry, aside from your typical name such as CVS (CVS) or Cigna (CI). It will be important to watch profitability over the next few years as the healthcare industry finds equilibrium in the late stages of the pandemic. Spending will not be as high as last year, and this is reflected in current 2022 guidance which expects a drop in revenues of 16% YoY.

This poor guidance shows how the company is still tied to the overall state of the healthcare industry, and that the Performance Solutions segment has failed to find new growth paths. I wish the segment was able to drive growth higher at a fairly rapid clip. Unfortunately, it is not the case at the moment, but the company does have one trump card up their sleeve: PINC AI. This new software service may be the subscription service Premier needs to drive stable, predictable profit growth into the future. As the service has just released in 2022, I will give it some time to be reflected on the financials.

Premier

While dividend seekers may enjoy beginning to stock up on shares now that they have fallen 10% from recent highs, I find the phase of consolidation will remain for at least 2022. This almost decade-long pattern of trading between $20 - $40 per share faces headwinds from stalling revenue and EBITDA growth. All eyes will be on the bottom line as investors look to a safe dividend and reduced debt. The company is certainly worth consideration for share price safety for those who want a capital hedge. I hope this article provides the initial information required to lead you to your own conclusion.

Thanks for reading, and feel free to share your thoughts below.