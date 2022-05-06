Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX) CEO Jon Serbousek on Q1 2022 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Q1 2022 Earnings Conference Call May 6, 2022 8:30 AM ET

Jon Serbousek – Director, President and Chief Executive Officer

Doug Rice – Chief Financial Officer

Alexa Huerta – Senior Director of Investor Relations and Finance

Mathew Blackman – Stifel Financial Corp.

Jeffrey Cohen – Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc.

Jim Sidoti – Sidoti & Company, LLC

Thank you, Operator. And good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Orthofix First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. Joining me on the call today are our President and Chief Executive Officer, Jon Serbousek, and Chief Financial Officer, Doug Rice. I'll start with the safe harbor statement and then pass it over to Jon. During this call, we will be making forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than those of historical facts are forward-looking statements, including any earnings guidance we provide and any statements about our plans, beliefs, strategies, expectations, goals, or objectives.

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements as there is no assurance that the matter contained in such statements will occur. The forward-looking statements we will make on today's call are based on our beliefs and expectations as of today, May 6th, 2022. We do not undertake any obligation to revise or update such forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to be materially different from the forward-looking statements made by us on the call include the risk factors disclosed under the heading risk factors in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31st, 2021, and Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31st, 2022, filed this morning, May, 6th 2022, as well as additional SEC filings we make in the future.

If you need copies of these documents, please contact my office at Orthofix in Lewisville, Texas. In addition, on today's call, we will refer to various non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that in order to properly understand our short-term and long-term financial trends, investors may wish to review these matters as a supplement to the financial measures determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Please refer to today's press release announcing our first quarter 2022 results for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to our U.S. GAAP financial results. At this point, I will turn the call over to Jon.

Jon Serbousek

Thank you, Alexa. Welcome, everyone. And thank you for joining our first-quarter 2022 results conference call. On today's call I'll provide an update of our first quarter performance and review progress against our strategic initiatives before handing the call over to Doug, who'll provide our financial update. I'll close the call with our perspectives on the balance of 2022 before opening the line for questions. Starting with our first quarter performance, total revenue in the quarter was $106 million growing approximately 1% over 2021 on a reported basis, and 2% on a constant-currency basis.

In January and February, we experienced a significant slowdown in procedure volumes due to hospital COVID restrictions and staffing shortages across most of our geographies in the U.S. and Europe. In March, we saw an increase in procedure volumes highlighted by strong month-over-month growth, coinciding with the declining COVID hospitalizations and lessening of the global restrictions. The margin to April trends this year looks similar to the prior year. Turning to the performance of each of our product categories. Starting with Bone Growth Therapies or BGT, sales for the quarter were $42 million down 2% compared to the first quarter of 2021.

The decline was due to the lingering effects of COVID, which impacted procedure volumes on complex cases. Despite the headwinds experienced broadly in BGT, we saw another quarter growth in our PhysioStim Fracture Therapy products, which are prescribed after 90-day period of non-union of a fracture. As a reminder, the Physio product portfolio is focused on non-union fractures within the orthopedic market, and will be a key growth driver for us in this year and beyond. I am proud of the team's focus despite the environment.

Moving to Spinal Implants, which includes both spine fixation and motion preservation, revenue was up 4% on a reported basis and constant currency basis as compared to the first quarter of 2021. We saw growth across the portfolio during this period, which was primarily driven by our international spine fixation sales and growth with the M6-C artificial cervical disc in the U.S. Turning to our Biologics portfolio, revenue was up 3% compared to 2021. The growth was driven by sales of fibreFUSE and our other new offerings as we continue to broaden our Biologics portfolio.

Lastly, in our Global Orthopedics business, sales were up 2% on a reported basis and 7% on a constant currency basis over 2021. The increase was due to lessening COVID restrictions in our international markets, orders from international stocking distributors, and continued strong contribution from the Fitbone limb lengthening system. Before discussing the progress against our key initiatives, I wanted to mention the recently announced leadership transition in our orthopedics business.

Last month, Kimberley Elting, our Chief Legal and Development Officer, became the President of the Global Orthopedics business. She's exceed Paul Gonzalez, who left the company to pursue other opportunities. Kimberley has more than 25 years of medical device experience, including her more than five years in Orthofix. She has significant experience in the medical device product life cycle, supporting research and development and commercialization functions, and leading business development initiatives that strengthened organic and inorganic growth for our company.

Since starting at Orthofix in 2016, Kimberley has led many functions, including regulatory and quality, corporate communications, and business development in addition to her legal group. We will transition our current responsibilities over the near-term and the replacement search for the new Chief Legal Officer has already begun. I am confident Kimberley will bring strong leadership and continue to drive growth in the orthopaedics business, which has seen a significant investment over the past couple of years.

The team has responded very well to her new leadership role. And we believe that momentum we have in the business will continue. I'd like to take a moment to thank Paul Gonzalez for his contributions and wish him best of luck in his next endeavor. Now, I'd like to provide an update on our key initiatives. Recall from our last earnings call, I provided our growth expectations over the coming years, targeting mid-single-digits for 2022 at constant currency and growth accelerating to mid-to-high single-digits in 2023 and beyond, with increase in adjusted EBITDA margins.

All this assumes the macro environment will cooperate, of course. In order to achieve that growth, we are focusing on two key initiatives: product innovation with differentiated technologies and our commercial channel. First, our focus on new product innovation and differentiation. This includes delivering near-term growth to our increased adoption of our recently launched products. In addition, we have also accelerated our organic and inorganic investments in new products, indications, and procedural solutions that build onto our core strengths. In the first quarter, we made significant progress in this initiative across all of our product categories.

Since January of 2020, we have launched 26 spine and orthopedic products. Starting with BGT, we recently expanded our portfolio in a meaningful way with the FDA PMA of a cell stem bone healing therapy, a low-intensity pulsed ultrasound or LIPUS product for the healing of bone, both fresh fracture and non-union fractures. We've been building out and training the commercial team in preparation for the planned initial U.S. market launch, which will be staged during the second and third quarter. This product is the result of our exclusive license of the IGEA portfolio and we will continue to evaluate and leverage our IGEA partnership as we look to expand our BGT offerings into the future.

We're proud of the investment we're making in the external Bone Growth Stimulator market and frankly, at a significantly higher level than any of our competitors. This will enable us to expand our leadership in this space. With Biologics, our goal is to continue to build on our leadership position in the marketplace by providing a comprehensive offering of products and solutions for surgeons to use in both spine and orthopaedic procedures. During the quarter, we launched and saw the first cases completed with our Opus BA, our synthetic bioactive bone graft solution for spine fusion procedures.

Opus BA is an excellent complement to our Opus Mg Set technology, which we launched in the second half of 2021. We're working with hospitals, health systems, and our channel partners on commercial expansion to provide a comprehensive portfolio in this rapidly growing synthetics category. Earlier this week, we announced the extension of our agreement with MTF Biologics. Together, we have built out a highly competitive allograft portfolio and have worked tirelessly to become leaders in the cellular bone allograft space with our Trinity allografts.

I'm happy to announce our continued investment in our partnership through the planned introduction of two new important allograft additions in our biologic portfolio Virtuos and Legacy. As you know, Orthofix together with MTF have been a pioneer and innovator in the cellular-based allograft market, which resulted in our market-leading position with the Trinity franchise. Today, we are excited to announce the beginning of the next evolution of this space with an entirely new category we're calling Lyografts.

The first tissue launched is called [Indiscernible] Lyograft, which is derived from a breakthrough tissue processing and preservation approach developed by MTF. This innovative approach called Lyograft preservation is the process in which inherent growth factors and viable cells are preserved in the graft to provide a shelf stable option for clinicians. Lyograft has been developed by MTF over the course of several years, which preserves the inherent osteoconductive, osteoinductive, and osteogenic properties necessary for bone formation.

[Indiscernible] is the first of its kind shelf-stable, complete autograft substitute. This tissue offers significant logistical advantages to the hospital, providing efficiencies in the operating room by being available for immediate use and supports sustainability. We'll begin an exclusive launch of [Indiscernible] this month with a broad commercialization later in the year. We are excited to enter into this next phase of revolutionizing biologics through our partnership with MTF Biologics.

Our second allograft offering legacy, is an asap of the process pre -hydrated [Indiscernible] DBM putty, that is ready-to-use out of the syringe, leveraging decades of experience with demineralized bone processing with MTF Biologics. Legacy allows us to expand our DBM portfolio by providing a cost-effective option that has a strong history of positive clinical performance.

Rounding out our portfolio with orthopedics. Our focus remains on investments within limb reconstruction and pediatric deformity, building on our strong portfolio of internal and external limb reconstruction and deformity correction solutions. We have long been a leader in the external framing and during the quarter, we announced the FDA clearance and first cases of the TrueLok EVO Ring Fixation System because it's the only circular Fixator in the market with both radiolucent rings and struts allowing for clear radiographic visualization, which assist with clinical care.

The TrueLok EVO system is also the first search that are Fixator system kit available as a pre -assembled frame in a ready-to-use, single-use sterile packaging. Allowing for ease of application at potential time-saving during surgery, particularly when treating post traumatic injuries. Initial surgeon feedback has been encouraging and we plan to prudently expand the launch of this system in the U.S. and international markets. We also released Galaxy Gemini Fixator in limited markets, the next-generation of the modular fixation system for fracture treatments of lower and upper limbs.

The Galaxy Gemini system combines two different procedure configurations to better address the customer needs, offers a versatile choice of clamps, radiolucent rods, and instruments in one sterile tray, and provides a wide choice of ready-to-use sterile kits and components for different anatomical applications. Importantly, this up-to-date pin the bar system can be used as a hybrid system in conjunction with our TrueLok family of products, extending its functionality.

These new products build on the already innovative and comprehensive limb reconstruction and deformity correction portfolio and we expect them to contribute to our growth in Orthopedics business in 2022 and 2023. Turning to our second initiative, the ongoing development of our commercial channel to expand patient and surgeon access to our products worldwide. In Q1, our U.S. strategic channel partners, which we define as distributor partners that carry multiple Orthofix product categories such as hardware and biologics, grew revenue 19% compared to the prior year quarter.

Most of our channel investment in the quarter was focused on adding U.S. direct trips in our Bone Growth Therapies business. Along with the channel expansion with direct rep hires, we're preparing for the initial launch of a cell stem with increased commercial readiness activities and training. We will continue to expand dedicated resources as we gain commercial traction. I would also like to highlight our continued investment in clinical data development.

As we see this as a critical factor in supporting the clinical efficacy and safety of our current and future devices to support the long-term growth and expansion of product indications. One example is the M6-C artificial disc, where we're investing in the two-level study to support future indications. Conduct IDE post-market surveillance, and collecting real-world evidence that will collectively highlight the safety and efficacy while protecting our innovation investment.

We will continue to invest and build upon our clinical database of over 60 thousand implanted M6-C disks, which has created one of the most robust sets of data in the artificial cervical disc market. These efforts will be utilized to help expand the cervical disc arthroplasty market segment while assisting us in our marketing efforts as new products and companies enter the space and elevate the competitive environment. Overall, I'm very proud of our performance for the quarter, which highlights the team's hard work and a growing demand for our evolving portfolio of products in the marketplace.

We've made great strides working towards our growth transformation, have capitalized on strong foundation built in 2021, despite some challenges with COVID early on. These developments provide us with elevated enthusiasm for our business and we've had a great start to the year, putting ourselves in a great position for success in 2022 and beyond. With that, I'll turn the call over to Doug to review our financial performance. Doug.

Doug Rice

Thanks, Jon. And good morning, everyone. I will provide some additional details into our net sales and earnings results and then discuss some of our other financial measures. Because many of the financial measures covered in today's call are on a non-GAAP basis, please refer to today's earnings release for further information regarding our non-GAAP reconciliations and disclosures. Starting with revenue, as Jon mentioned, total net sales in the quarter were $106 million, up 1% on a reported basis and 2% on a constant currency basis when compared to the first quarter of 2021.

In the U.S. total net sales of $82 million or 77% of our global total revenue for the first quarter were approximately flat year-over-year as both periods experienced reductions in complex procedures due to COVID restrictions. International total net sales of $24 million were up 14% in constant currency over the first quarter of 2021 as both of our business units had increased orders from stocking distributors, as well as contributions from new products. GAAP gross margin in the first quarter of 2021 was 73% compared to 75% in the prior year period.

The decrease was primarily due to changes in our sales mix, as well as the short-term increase in certain component costs driven by global supply chain disruptions. For the full year 2022, we expect gross margin to be approximately 75% to 76% given the continuing COVID-19 related disruptions including staffing shortages, and the Russian war on Ukraine, our global supply chain is under pressure and remains a top priority. We do not source any raw materials or components from Russia, Ukraine, or China. However, we have observed and anticipate a highly volatile supply environment, mainly affecting price and availability this year.

With that in mind, we have taken the step of purchasing raw materials, including items such as titanium and semiconductor chips to ensure a year's worth of supply. We believe this is an effective use of our strong balance sheet and is a prudent step that will ensure that we meet customer demand, and worth the modest impact to our margins as a result. Sales and marketing expenses in the first quarter of 2022 were 51% of net sales, up from 48% of net sales in the first quarter of 2021. As communicated previously, we have prioritized the investment in our direct and indirect commercial channels over the last couple of years.

In the first quarter of 2022, we've made investments in direct sales reps in both orthopedics and BGT, and we have increased our sales training efforts in both areas. Travel and conference spend is up for the quarter as trade-shows were brought back in person, including AAOS and our internal global sales meetings. For the full year 2022, we expect sales and marketing expenses to be in the range of 49% to 50% of net sales. This spending reflects further investment in our distribution channels and sales management early in the year to support our expected revenue growth, including our launch of AccelStim and [Indiscernible] as well as the continued increase in travel and in-person events.

As a percentage of revenue, sales and marketing expenses will decrease throughout the year. GAAP G&A expenses in the first quarter of 2022 were over 18% of net sales up from 16% in the prior year period. This increase reflects increased stock-based compensation expense as we return to historical levels of spend. As the tenure of our new management team increases, we also saw an increase in employee related spending, including travel and medical expenses.

For those investors and analysts calculating the full-year impact of certain non-cash items for the full year 2022, we expect stock-based compensation expense to be approximately $20 million of which about 75% is recorded in G&A. We also expect full-year depreciation and amortization to be around $31 million of which about 75% is in COGS. GAAP R&D expenses for the first quarter increased to 11% of net sales up from 10% in the prior year period.

The increase reflects our planned spending to support new product development, clinical studies, as well as costs associated with our EU MDR compliance efforts. We will continue to ramp up our efforts to drive organic innovation and differentiation through investment in clinical trials such as the rotator cuff repair study within BGT and our M6-C two-level indication study, and continue to spend to build a robust product pipeline in both spine and orthopedics.

We expect 2022 GAAP R&D expense to be approximately 11.5% to 12% of net sales for the full-year, including an impact of about 200 basis points related directly to our EU MDR implementation efforts for which we will adjust within our non-GAAP financial metrics. R&D spend as a percentage of revenue will be the highest on both an absolute and relative basis in the second and third quarters of this year based on the timing of certain product launches, clinical side enrollments, and milestone achievements.

We expect our spending related to the 2024 EU MDR implementation requirements to taper somewhat after this year. Adjusted EBITDA margin in the first quarter decreased to 7% of net sales compared to 13% on the first quarter of 2021, driven by the increased costs as well as growth investments in our sales channels and product development. We continue to expect our adjusted EBITDA margin for the full year of 2022 will approximate 12% of total net sales as we continue to profitably invest in growth.

We expect our adjusted EBITDA margin to increase sequentially throughout 2022, which is reflective of the heavier spending in the first half of the year that I mentioned earlier, as well as leverage from the strong sales growth we expect in the back half of this year. The $8 million GAAP acquisition-related re-measurement expense decrease in the first quarter primarily reflects a $5.5 million non-cash credit related to a change in the fair value of the Spinal Kinetics contingent revenue milestone payment liability.

This final revenue based milestone must be achieved within five-years of April 30th, 2018. Based on our first-quarter results and the current operating environment, including the introduction of new competitive products. Our current forecasted achievement of this revenue milestone trigger was extended to Q1 2023. Using the updated forecast and our profitability approach, the estimated fair value of this contingent liability at March 31, 2022 was $11.7 million, which was $5.5 million lower than the balance at December 31, 2021.

Now, turning to tax, we had GAAP effective tax rate of negative 2% of loss before income taxes, as compared to positive 3% in the same period of 2021. The low tax rate in both periods is driven primarily by GAAP losses without a corresponding tax benefit. For our non-GAAP results beginning in 2022, we are utilizing a 28% long-term adjusted effective tax rate, which normalizes for acquisition-related expenses certain changes in law, and operating losses that have no GAAP tax benefit. For the first quarter of 2022, we reported GAAP loss of $0.22 per share as compared to GAAP loss of $0.30 per share in the first quarter of 2021.

After adjusting for certain items and when normalizing for tax using our non-GAAP long-term effective tax rate, adjusted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2022 was a loss of $0.10 per share compared to an adjusted EPS of $0.17 per share in the first quarter of 2021. The decrease was in line with our internal expectations and was primarily driven by short-term expense increases due to supply chain disruption, increased R&D spend to drive organic innovation and differentiation, and increased spend to build out our commercial channels.

Regarding cash, we continue to maintain a strong liquidity position with $72 million at the end of the first quarter of 2022 compared to $88 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021. The main decrease to cash this year from the end of 2021 is from increased inventory, the timing of bonus payments in the first quarter, and the final contractual payment to the FITBONE seller for the fulfillment of its manufacturing and supply obligations. We currently have no borrowings under -- outstanding under our senior secured revolving credit facility.

The repayment of the 2020 Medicare Advance is now complete. Net cash provided by operating activities was an outflow of $8 million in the quarter, down $10 million compared to an inflow of $2 million in the first quarter of last year, primarily due to the recruitment of the 2020 Medicare Advance beginning in the second quarter of 2021, and the increase of inventory to the new product launches over the prior year, the buildup of raw materials to protect our top-line, and to support their distribution.

Capital expenditures were approximately $6 million in the quarter compared to $5 million in the prior year period due primarily to investments in operations in our facilities as we expand manufacturing capabilities and build out a customer training and experience center for our partners at are headquarters in Lewisville, Texas. We still expect capital expenditures to be in the $25 million to $27 million range for 2022. The increase over the prior year is due primarily to investments in our technology abilities, as well as investments in our facilities and operations.

Consistent with our decreased operating cash flow, our free cash flow, which we define as cash flow from operations minus CapEx, was $13 million outflow during the first quarter, which was down from $2 million outflow in the first quarter of 2021. For the full year of 2022, we expect free cash flow to decrease somewhat year-over-year as we build up inventory for new product launches, acquire raw materials in response to macro-environment risks, support new distribution and absorb the estimated impact from FX headwinds.

Now shifting to guidance for the full year of 2022, we still expect revenue to be in the range of $475 million to $490 million, which represents mid-single-digit growth at reported rates. The guidance represents a modest raise in our growth rate at constant currency from our previous guidance for reflecting the absorption of about a $4 million headwind due to FX rates. We are currently anticipating around a 2% headwind to our top-line in reported rates due to the strength in U.S. dollar compared to the 2021 FX rates.

From a macro perspective, we continue to expect a modest COVID overhang to the end of the second quarter, with revenue acceleration in the back half of the year as key products like Axell, stem and virtuous gain momentum, and delayed or deferred procedures continue to be made up. However, we do assume that workforce challenges in hospitals will continue throughout this year and into 2023. From a timing perspective, we expect Q2 revenue to be similar to the prior year and expect the third and fourth quarters to show strong year-over-year growth. For the full year 2022, we expect -- we continue to expect our adjusted EBITDA will be in the range of $56 million to $61 million or approximately 12% of revenue.

And our adjusted EPS will be between $0.58 and $0.73. These ranges reflect the $4 million FX headwinds to our top-line due to the strength in U.S. dollar since the year-end 2021 earnings call. Supply chain issues, which have expanded since the Russian war in Ukraine, are continued investment in delivering a robust pipeline of differentiated products and continuing to expand our distribution channel to accelerate our growth trajectory. I'll now turn the call back over to Jon.

Jon Serbousek

Thanks, Doug. Looking ahead, we continue to believe that 2022 will be an inflection point for our business. As we move into 2023 and beyond, we are anticipating acceleration in our top-line growth, largely a result of our investments made across our organization over the last two years. We have made important progress this year with key product approvals and introductions. And for the balance of 2022, we will continue to invest in our growth, especially in areas of our business where we have a competitive leadership position.

As a reminder, these areas are biologics and regenerative technologies, a category that includes both bone and soft tissue stimulation and biologics. Second, spinal technologies, which includes innovative implants and cervical solutions. And third, orthopedics, where we specialize in limb reconstruction and pediatric deformity. Our investments in these product portfolios are focused on enabling technologies, alternative surgical site development, and single-use sterile pack product technologies, as we believe these are important ways to deliver value to our customers.

We have several exciting updates on these investments that we believe will have positive near-term impacts on growth, specifically from FITBONE, cell stem [Indiscernible], and Legacy. FITBONE limb lengthening system remains an important growth driver as demonstrated in the first quarter with 50% growth in surgeries over the first quarter of 2021. The development of a new [Indiscernible] for the U.S. pediatric market, which uses our cutting-edge German engineering FITBONE technology is still on track for a 2023 launch.

As mentioned earlier, we will soon be launching Virtuous Lyograft and initial cases are anticipated in the second quarter. it is [Indiscernible] stating that Virtuous is the first graft to deliver all of the necessary properties for bone formation in a shelf stable form in addition to the upc meeting in early June. Our second new biologic solution Legacy, is an effective bone graft extender that has clinical value while maintaining a cost-effective option for our customers.

This solution in conjunction with our recent biologic addition of fiber to Strip and FibreFUSE putty allows us to compete in an almost $500 million demineralized bone allograft U.S. market. We anticipate. that Legacy will be initially available in Q3 of this year. In summary, I'm very happy with our performance during the quarter and the progress we've made towards our initiatives, despite a significant COVID compact restrictions early in the quarter. We drove year-over-year top-line growth supported by contributions from recently launched products, validating the strategic investments we have made over the last two years.

We continue to accelerate our product innovation efforts with achievement of a number of key accomplishments, including the launch of Opus BA, TrueLok EVO, and Galaxy Gemini. Additionally, we put ourselves in a position to introduce a number of game-changing products this year, including the initial market release of a cell stem in the second quarter, as well as the near-term launch of two key biologic offerings we talked about, which will be hitting the market in the second and third quarters. Taken together with the rest of our growth pipeline, the strength of our existing portfolio, and the progress made enhancing our commercial organizations, I'm excited to see what the rest of 2022 brings as we execute on our growth transformation. With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Q&A.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to start the questions with Mathew Blackman of Stifel Financial Corp. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Mathew Blackman

Good morning, everybody. Hope you're doing well. Thanks for taking the question or questions.

Jon Serbousek

Great.

Mathew Blackman

Maybe just to start, I wanted to start on the guidance. You raised it by about 100 basis points the underlying growth. Where is that manifesting? Is it in any particular franchise or geography or is it more broad-based? And then, I just had a couple of followups.

Doug Rice

Yes, Matthew, it's a good point. With about 23% of our revenue outside of the U.S. were impacted primarily by the euro-dollar rate, so you're right even though we have reported guidance flat, on a dollar basis effectively it was about a 1% raise. And we think we're going to get that with just based on the strength of our orthopedics growth primarily was a shining star for us last year, year-over-year, and they had another good quarter in Q1, benefited by FITBONE and other new products. And so, we feel like that's an achievable metric for us.

Mathew Blackman

Great. Another bigger picture question, just reflecting on your commentary about complex cases coming back slowly. As you think about the recovery trajectory of cases and then how that flows through your portfolio, is it fair to say that the easier cases come or are coming back first, then complex follows, which then should pull through more of the Biologics portfolio. And then, maybe on a lag thereafter, you see some uplift in particularly the spine stem business. Is that the right way to think about the cadence of recovery, and then, how that potentially flows through your top line?

Jon Serbousek

Matt, this is Jon. Thanks for the question. And that is the way we think about as far as the complex cases by their nature have multiple hospital night stays, and they also oftentimes have to be backed up by ICU, not that they go to the ICU, but they have to have kept capacity. So as hospitals have that capacity, they will take more of those cases on. What we're seeing in the physician's office, people are coming back and looking towards having those cases done. So we see those coming back.

Physicians have backlog as far as their wait periods are coming up to anywhere from four to six to eight weeks and so those patients come back. We saw 2.3% reduction in complex cases in the first quarter and so we know they're out there and know we're coming back. To your point about other products such as biologics, biologics, we stated in the past has been a leading indicator that those complex cases will come back and so you saw a small lift in our biologics business and we're seeing more momentum there as well.

And then as far as the BGT question, BGT does go with those complex cases. And so they follow along with that. So we look at the open orders for BGT and they're coming back as well. So from that standpoint, you have [Indiscernible] correct and we're looking forward to those cases coming back into the market.

Mathew Blackman

Are you seeing in April, some improvement in the complex mix? Just any color. I'm sure you you'd love to give intra -quarter comment. But to the extent, you can any color on how that's playing out in April or how it played out.

Jon Serbousek

We shared [Indiscernible]. Yes, we prepared -- shared and prepared that our trajectory between March and April is consistent from '21 to '22. And that's a mix. We can't necessarily tell in the months what the mix of our cases are until we analyze it in several weeks later.

Mathew Blackman

Okay. And then I'm going to sneak one more in on the cell stem. It came a little bit earlier. I think we anticipated, so congrats to that -- on that. How quickly can it visibly contribute to growth? That's part one of the question. And then part two, a bigger picture one. It's unreasonable to think that now Orthofix being the only company with all the approved indications and now multiple modalities, that a self stem could potentially have a halo effect on the broader BGT portfolio.

Jon Serbousek

Matthew, I like the way you simply rephrased that question, and the answer in -- generally say yes, but let me get into a little detail on that as far as cell stem, we licensed the technology from IGEA in April of 2021, and we received our PMA approval in the first week of May of 2022. Truly remarkable effort on the teams within Orthofix and also working collectively at IGEA, we couldn't be more proud of that relationship.

And yes, it does put us into a life is technologies with fresh fracture and non-union, as we highlighted, our PEMF PhysioStim, non-union has had good success here in the quarters, and we've been building that channel over the last several quarters to put more direct feet -- direct reps in those areas. So from that standpoint, we expect that the combination of the cell stem plus PhysioStim will be a powerful combination for both fresh fracture and non-union.

And the way our channel is set up, we do expect that there'll be more momentum -- more [Indiscernible] just with a number of them in the last week's and with excitement around the overall BGT franchise. We took proactive training in the month of April. We had the first 40 reps in to train them on a cell stem. And those -- each -- some of those reps also carry the broader BGT line.

So it's a great product for us we're really excited about where it could take us and it's the first product we put into the BGT -- first new product we put in the BGT product category for 15 years. And so the teams there, it's our broadest and most mature distribution channel. We're looking forward to really seeing the cell stem, as well as our BGT product portfolio accel.

Mathew Blackman

Great. Jon, really appreciate it. I'll get back in queue. Thanks.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Jeffrey Cohen of Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Jeffrey Cohen

Hi, Jon and, Doug, how are you?

Doug Rice

Good morning, Jeffery. How are you? Thank you.

Jeffrey Cohen

Fine. First, could you walk through the virtuous in the biologic platform as well as legacy? Could you talk about just being 351 or 361? And is has and will MTF be responsible for the critical work in the filings or is that something you're taking on your end?

Jon Serbousek

This align -- thank you, Jeffery, for your question. This Virtuous and Legacy do align with our traditional relationship with MTF, which we've highlighted in the last week we've extended for another 10 years. MTF is a 361, both of them are 361 tissues, and with that, MTF manages that for us. That's the relationship we have. And as I said in the past, I absolutely believe MTF Biologics is the best processing and partner we could have in the business and so we really rely on that, their expertise, and they brought with us this new Virtuous, which is the Lyograft, a whole new process of how to manage and process tissues. And we're looking forward to seeing how that -- looking forward to how that performs in the marketplace.

Jeffrey Cohen

Perfect. And then, I'm going to jump back to cell stem. Could you talk about currently the number of SKUs that you're planning on introducing? Is it just one or are you going after other living scenarios of the body, and then, could you also talk about the manufacturer and assembly processes that are similar or co-joined with the [Indiscernible] technology?

Jon Serbousek

Yes. There's more than one skew. There's one major skew. The fact that is there are some ancillaries that go with it, but effectively there's one skew. That's the beauty of this technology. It is manufactured in the Asia and Italy, and it is -- we worked collectively with them. And so it runs under our quality system as well. We have a direct connection with them as far as all the operational work that goes forward. We are the approval holder of that technology, so we do have responsibility for that.

But we've been producing these products over the last six to nine months. There are products sitting in our shelf here in Lewisville, Texas. And we're going through the final labeling, as you might imagine, just to paint you a PMA. So we're excited where we're at and we're aligned with IGEA on this to bring this product forward to market.

Jeffrey Cohen

One more quick one for me. Could you talk a little bit about the OUS and global business? Outside of the headways on dollar and currency, does it feel like you're picking up some traction there heading back to $100 million business on an annual basis?

Jon Serbousek

Well, let's talk specifically as far as -- thank you for the question. From the orthopaedic standpoint we are -- we have very strong traction there. The team -- the commercial team there continues to perform. They performed in 2021 and they are performing in 2022 as well. Regarding the spine group, we've been building a spine group in the international markets and they continue to excel. And that's what generated number of our results this quarter.

I will also highlight that we talked about our stocking distributors buying -- and buying products. That's a good indicator going forward. When our stocking distributors buy products, they're getting ready for markets that are available and open to sell. So we look at our international businesses as working well for us and we still have work to do there, but we're pleased where we're at.

Jeffrey Cohen

Appreciate it. Thanks for taking our questions.

Jon Serbousek

Thank you.

Thank you. Our final question comes from the line of Jim Sidoti of Sidoti & Co. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Jim Sidoti

Good morning. Thanks for taking the question. I've been on these calls for 20 years actually, and I've never heard the new products pipeline as full as it is right now. Like everyone else, I'm interested in the AccelStim product. Can you talk a little bit more about that? When would you use that as opposed to using PhysioStim?

Jon Serbousek

Jim, thanks for the question. You faded away in the last question.

Jim Sidoti

When would a physician use the AccelStim as opposed to using the PhysioStim.

Jon Serbousek

Okay. Okay thanks. AccelStim, it is LIPUS technology. It's approved for both fresh fracture and non-union. Our previous PhysioStim was approved for just non-union. So we will be using AccelStim in the fresh fracture category, which is really beneficial to our sales channel because our PhysioStim reps are working in the area of fracture management.

And so they would -- PhysioStim had to wait for non-union. Now, they can go sell everyday looking for fresh fractures, and then basically apply AccelStim to fresh fractures. And then the PhysioStim will be on the non-union, which has really demonstrated excellent clinical results. So we have the best of both worlds. We have technology that go in both those categories.

Jim Sidoti

And Doug, it looks like inventories are up about $4 million or $5 million since the fourth quarter. Is that due to supply chain issues or you just having more safety stock on hand or is that finished goods in anticipation of higher sales going forward?

Doug Rice

All the above. Its a good question, Jim. Thank you. We've kept inventory and [Indiscernible] fairly flat over the last several quarters and you're right, yeah, it went up about $5 million in Q1 just with all of the supply chain destruction we proactively decided to deploy our balance sheet and use our cash to invest in inventory and take some of the risk out of our supply chain exposure. In our script we mentioned advanced buying around titanium. You've seen semiconductor chips that we've gotten out ahead of over the last several quarters. And we feel like it's a good way to deploy our balance sheet and ensure that we take some time out of the supply chain risk.

Jim Sidoti

And then on R&D, I think you said 11.5% to 12% of revenue for the year. So it sounds like it's going to tick up pretty considerably in the second and third quarter. It's still $4 million or $5 million, what is that for?

Doug Rice

That's it, Jim. You are correct by our prepared remarks, and a lot of that is around EU MDR and the bulk of our spending should end this year. It should start to taper as we get into '23 and the 2024 deadline, but it also includes spending around clinical trials as COVID impacted Q1. We feel like the clinical trial spend will pick up this summer for rotator cuff as well as our M6 two-level study, and we've got further investments in innovation that also hits that R&D line. So as we launch new products and support their regulatory pathways, that's where those costs show up.

Jim Sidoti

Right, thank you.

Doug Rice

Thank you, Jim.

Thank you. There are no additional questions in the queue at this time. So I will pass the conference over to the management team for closing remarks.

Jon Serbousek

Thank you. On behalf of the Orthofix team, thank you for participating in our Q1 2022 call -- earnings release call, and have a great day.

