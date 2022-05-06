grandriver/E+ via Getty Images

A Quick Take On ProFrac Holding

ProFrac Holding Corp. (PFHC) has filed to raise $360 million from the sale of its Class A common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company provides a variety of alternative formation well services in major U.S. shale oil basins.

I'm bullish on U.S. fossil fuel demand for the coming years as large economies move away from Russian products and the U.S. becomes a natural and more stable partner for providing oil & gas products to regions such as the EU.

While the IPO isn't cheap, my outlook for PFHC is a BUY at up to $22.50 per share.

ProFrac Overview

Willow Park, Texas-based ProFrac was founded to provide fracking and well completion services in the Appalachian, East Texas/Louisiana and Permian Basin regions of the U.S.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer, Ladd Wilks, who has been with the firm since May 2016 and was previously Vice President at Breckenridge Geophysical.

The company's primary offerings include:

Hydraulic Fracturing - Lower emission conventional fleets

Well Completion

ProFrac has received at least $147 million in equity investment from investors including THRC Holdings and Farris Wilks.

ProFrac - Customer Acquisition

The firm bids on fracturing and well completion service opportunities with a variety of E&P firms that have operations in the Appalachian, East Texas/Louisiana and Permian Basins.

ProFrac recently completed its acquisition of publicly held FTS International for around $408 million, which will add drilling capacity and customer relationships.

As of March 31, 2022, the firm had a total of 31 fracking fleets as a result of its internal operations and recent acquisition of FTS International.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenues have risen, as the figures below indicate:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 2021 8.5% 2020 9.3%

(Source)

The Selling, G&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G&A spend, rose to 3.4x in 2021. (Source)

ProFrac's Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by Global Market Insights, the global market for hydraulic fracturing was an estimated $24 billion in 2015 and is expected to exceed $65 billion by 2024.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 12% from 2016 to 2024.

The main drivers for this expected growth are growing energy usage in the commercial and industrial sectors and development of unconventional oil & gas resources in various regions worldwide.

Also, declining production from existing legacy wells will drive the need for additional exploration and production along with continued advancement of drilling technologies.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Halliburton

Liberty Oilfield Services

NexTier Oilfield Solutions

Baker Hughes

Schlumberger

ProFrac Holding Corp.'s Financial Performance

The company's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Topline revenue growth

Reduced gross profit and gross margin

Lowered operating losses

Reduced cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 2021 $ 768,353,000 40.3% 2020 $ 547,679,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior 2021 $ 198,231,000 -63.8% 2020 $ 547,246,430 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin 2021 25.80% 2020 99.92% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin 2021 $ (17,825,000) -2.3% 2020 $ (95,014,000) -17.3% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Net Margin 2021 $ (42,420,000) -5.5% 2020 $ (117,405,000) -15.3% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 2021 $ 43,942,000 2020 $ 45,054,000 (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source)

As of December 31, 2021, ProFrac had $5.4 million in cash and $516.5 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, was negative ($25.9 million).

ProFrac's IPO Details

PFHC intends to sell 16 million shares of Class A common stock at a proposed midpoint price of $22.50 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $360 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing or potentially new shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Class A and Class B stockholders will be entitled to one vote per share, but Class B shareholders will not have economic rights.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company's enterprise value at IPO (excluding underwriter options) would approximate $3.4 billion.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter options) will be approximately 11.4%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a 'low float' stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Per the firm's most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We intend to use $172.2 million of such net proceeds to make an offer to repay outstanding borrowings under the New Term Loan Credit Facility (which each lender thereunder may accept or reject in its sole discretion) and use the remaining net proceeds to repay amounts outstanding under the Backstop Note (as defined below) in the amount of $22.0 million and to purchase the THRC FTSI Related Equity from THRC Holdings in the amount of $72.9 million (the "THRC Equity Purchase"). (Source)

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is available here until the IPO is completed.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, the firm is being sued by a sand vendor for breach of contract and the damages sought are approximately $8.31 million with the matter still in early stages of litigation. Management does not believe legal claims against the company would have a material adverse effect on its financial condition or operations.

The listed bookrunners of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, Piper Sandler, Morgan Stanley and other investment banks.

Valuation Metrics For ProFrac

Below is a table of the firm's relevant capitalization and valuation metrics at IPO, excluding the effects of underwriter options:

Measure (TTM) Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $3,155,301,000 Enterprise Value $3,443,416,000 Price/Sales 4.11 EV/Revenue 4.48 EV/EBITDA -193.18 Earnings Per Share -$0.30 Operating Margin -2.32% Net Margin -5.52% Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 11.41% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $22.50 Net Free Cash Flow -$25,905,000 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share -0.82% Debt/EBITDA Multiple -19.48 Revenue Growth Rate 40.29% (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source)

Commentary About ProFrac

PFHC wants to go public to pay down debt and provide working capital for its future growth plans.

The firm's financials have generated significant topline revenue growth, but lowered gross profit and gross margin, reduced operating losses and a drop in cash flow from operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, was negative ($25.9 million).

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have fallen as revenue has increased and its Selling, G&A efficiency multiple was 3.4x in 2021.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends on its capital stock and anticipates that it will use future earnings to fund its capital requirements.

The market opportunity for providing pressure pumping services to unconventional oil & gas formations in the U.S. is large and likely to grow at positive rates over the coming years due to growing demand for fossil fuels, especially from U.S. European allies seeking to replace Russian imports.

J.P. Morgan is the lead underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (44.1%) since their IPO. This is a lower-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risk to the company's outlook is dampened demand for new production by existing major E&P firms in the major basins. These firms seek to enjoy high prices and pass on significant profits to their shareholders in contrast to previous cycles where drillers pursued market share at all cost.

As a result, the growth trajectory for new drilling may be lower than in previous cycles as investors demand higher returns from more disciplined E&P firms.

As for valuation, compared to a basket of publicly-held oilfield services companies in January 2022 compiled by noted valuation expert Dr. Aswath Damodaran with an Enterprise Value/Sales multiple of 0.74x, the valuation being sought by PFHC is far higher at an EV/Revenue multiple of 4.48x.

Also, ProFrac has shown a sharp reduction in gross profit in 2021, leading me to wonder if the firm has had to cut prices to remain competitive. I've seen this before in the fracking oilfield services business, so that is a concern.

Despite that, I'm bullish on U.S. fossil fuel demand for the coming years as large economies move away from Russian products and the U.S. becomes a natural and more stable partner for providing oil & gas products to regions such as the EU.

While the IPO isn't cheap, my outlook for PFHC is a BUY at up to $22.50 per share.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: May 11, 2022.