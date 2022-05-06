IPO Update: ProFrac Holding Targets $360 Million IPO
Summary
- ProFrac Holding Corp. has filed proposed terms for a $360 million IPO.
- The firm provides pressure pumping and related oilfield services to U.S. exploration & production firms focused on shale oil formations.
- PFHC has grown revenue amid signs of strong competition in the space.
- Given my bullish outlook for U.S. oil & gas as major regions turn away from Russian exports, although the IPO isn't cheap, my outlook is a Buy at up to $22.50 per share.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »
A Quick Take On ProFrac Holding
ProFrac Holding Corp. (PFHC) has filed to raise $360 million from the sale of its Class A common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.
The company provides a variety of alternative formation well services in major U.S. shale oil basins.
I'm bullish on U.S. fossil fuel demand for the coming years as large economies move away from Russian products and the U.S. becomes a natural and more stable partner for providing oil & gas products to regions such as the EU.
While the IPO isn't cheap, my outlook for PFHC is a BUY at up to $22.50 per share.
ProFrac Overview
Willow Park, Texas-based ProFrac was founded to provide fracking and well completion services in the Appalachian, East Texas/Louisiana and Permian Basin regions of the U.S.
Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer, Ladd Wilks, who has been with the firm since May 2016 and was previously Vice President at Breckenridge Geophysical.
The company's primary offerings include:
Hydraulic Fracturing - Lower emission conventional fleets
Well Completion
ProFrac has received at least $147 million in equity investment from investors including THRC Holdings and Farris Wilks.
ProFrac - Customer Acquisition
The firm bids on fracturing and well completion service opportunities with a variety of E&P firms that have operations in the Appalachian, East Texas/Louisiana and Permian Basins.
ProFrac recently completed its acquisition of publicly held FTS International for around $408 million, which will add drilling capacity and customer relationships.
As of March 31, 2022, the firm had a total of 31 fracking fleets as a result of its internal operations and recent acquisition of FTS International.
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenues have risen, as the figures below indicate:
|
Selling, G&A
|
Expenses vs. Revenue
|
Period
|
Percentage
|
2021
|
8.5%
|
2020
|
9.3%
(Source)
The Selling, G&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G&A spend, rose to 3.4x in 2021. (Source)
ProFrac's Market & Competition
According to a 2017 market research report by Global Market Insights, the global market for hydraulic fracturing was an estimated $24 billion in 2015 and is expected to exceed $65 billion by 2024.
This represents a forecast CAGR of 12% from 2016 to 2024.
The main drivers for this expected growth are growing energy usage in the commercial and industrial sectors and development of unconventional oil & gas resources in various regions worldwide.
Also, declining production from existing legacy wells will drive the need for additional exploration and production along with continued advancement of drilling technologies.
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
Halliburton
Liberty Oilfield Services
NexTier Oilfield Solutions
Baker Hughes
Schlumberger
ProFrac Holding Corp.'s Financial Performance
The company's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
Topline revenue growth
Reduced gross profit and gross margin
Lowered operating losses
Reduced cash flow from operations
Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
2021
|
$ 768,353,000
|
40.3%
|
2020
|
$ 547,679,000
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
2021
|
$ 198,231,000
|
-63.8%
|
2020
|
$ 547,246,430
|
Gross Margin
|
Period
|
Gross Margin
|
2021
|
25.80%
|
2020
|
99.92%
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Operating Margin
|
2021
|
$ (17,825,000)
|
-2.3%
|
2020
|
$ (95,014,000)
|
-17.3%
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Period
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Net Margin
|
2021
|
$ (42,420,000)
|
-5.5%
|
2020
|
$ (117,405,000)
|
-15.3%
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
2021
|
$ 43,942,000
|
2020
|
$ 45,054,000
(Source)
As of December 31, 2021, ProFrac had $5.4 million in cash and $516.5 million in total liabilities.
Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, was negative ($25.9 million).
ProFrac's IPO Details
PFHC intends to sell 16 million shares of Class A common stock at a proposed midpoint price of $22.50 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $360 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.
No existing or potentially new shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.
Class A and Class B stockholders will be entitled to one vote per share, but Class B shareholders will not have economic rights.
The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.
Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company's enterprise value at IPO (excluding underwriter options) would approximate $3.4 billion.
The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter options) will be approximately 11.4%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a 'low float' stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.
Per the firm's most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:
We intend to use $172.2 million of such net proceeds to make an offer to repay outstanding borrowings under the New Term Loan Credit Facility (which each lender thereunder may accept or reject in its sole discretion) and use the remaining net proceeds to repay amounts outstanding under the Backstop Note (as defined below) in the amount of $22.0 million and to purchase the THRC FTSI Related Equity from THRC Holdings in the amount of $72.9 million (the "THRC Equity Purchase").
(Source)
Management's presentation of the company roadshow is available here until the IPO is completed.
Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, the firm is being sued by a sand vendor for breach of contract and the damages sought are approximately $8.31 million with the matter still in early stages of litigation. Management does not believe legal claims against the company would have a material adverse effect on its financial condition or operations.
The listed bookrunners of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, Piper Sandler, Morgan Stanley and other investment banks.
Valuation Metrics For ProFrac
Below is a table of the firm's relevant capitalization and valuation metrics at IPO, excluding the effects of underwriter options:
|
Measure (TTM)
|
Amount
|
Market Capitalization at IPO
|
$3,155,301,000
|
Enterprise Value
|
$3,443,416,000
|
Price/Sales
|
4.11
|
EV/Revenue
|
4.48
|
EV/EBITDA
|
-193.18
|
Earnings Per Share
|
-$0.30
|
Operating Margin
|
-2.32%
|
Net Margin
|
-5.52%
|
Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio
|
11.41%
|
Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share
|
$22.50
|
Net Free Cash Flow
|
-$25,905,000
|
Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share
|
-0.82%
|
Debt/EBITDA Multiple
|
-19.48
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
40.29%
(Source)
Commentary About ProFrac
PFHC wants to go public to pay down debt and provide working capital for its future growth plans.
The firm's financials have generated significant topline revenue growth, but lowered gross profit and gross margin, reduced operating losses and a drop in cash flow from operations.
Free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, was negative ($25.9 million).
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have fallen as revenue has increased and its Selling, G&A efficiency multiple was 3.4x in 2021.
The firm currently plans to pay no dividends on its capital stock and anticipates that it will use future earnings to fund its capital requirements.
The market opportunity for providing pressure pumping services to unconventional oil & gas formations in the U.S. is large and likely to grow at positive rates over the coming years due to growing demand for fossil fuels, especially from U.S. European allies seeking to replace Russian imports.
J.P. Morgan is the lead underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (44.1%) since their IPO. This is a lower-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.
The primary risk to the company's outlook is dampened demand for new production by existing major E&P firms in the major basins. These firms seek to enjoy high prices and pass on significant profits to their shareholders in contrast to previous cycles where drillers pursued market share at all cost.
As a result, the growth trajectory for new drilling may be lower than in previous cycles as investors demand higher returns from more disciplined E&P firms.
As for valuation, compared to a basket of publicly-held oilfield services companies in January 2022 compiled by noted valuation expert Dr. Aswath Damodaran with an Enterprise Value/Sales multiple of 0.74x, the valuation being sought by PFHC is far higher at an EV/Revenue multiple of 4.48x.
Also, ProFrac has shown a sharp reduction in gross profit in 2021, leading me to wonder if the firm has had to cut prices to remain competitive. I've seen this before in the fracking oilfield services business, so that is a concern.
Despite that, I'm bullish on U.S. fossil fuel demand for the coming years as large economies move away from Russian products and the U.S. becomes a natural and more stable partner for providing oil & gas products to regions such as the EU.
While the IPO isn't cheap, my outlook for PFHC is a BUY at up to $22.50 per share.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: May 11, 2022.
Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.
Get started with a free trial!
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Investing in new issues can be a volatile and opaque endeavor. My research is focused on identifying quality companies at a reasonable price, but I’m wrong sometimes. I analyze fundamental company performance and my conclusions may not be relevant for first-day or early new issue trading activity, which can be highly volatile and unrelated to company fundamentals. This report is intended for educational purposes only and is not financial, legal or investment advice. The information referenced or contained herein may change, be in error, become outdated and irrelevant, or removed at any time without notice. You should perform your own research for your particular financial situation before making any decisions. Investing in new issues is subject to significant volatility and risk of loss.