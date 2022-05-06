PPAMPicture/E+ via Getty Images

Sometimes, negative events lead to positive outcomes. It was the bankruptcy announcement of a small, highly speculative holding of mine in 2019 that put me on the trail of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI), which was hired to restructure the company's debt.

Houlihan Lokey is a leading global investment bank with expertise in financial restructuring, mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, and valuation. Unlike most investment banks, it can almost be described as non-cyclical due to its specialization in financial restructuring. With global debt at its peak, runaway inflation, the Federal Reserve in a precarious position, and a somewhat bleak economic outlook, I believe Houlihan Lokey stock is an excellent hedge against the uncertainties of our times.

Mostly Unknown And Yet So Often Around Us

Most investors have never heard of Houlihan Lokey, as the company usually only makes an appearance at the moments we all dread as investors - when a company files for bankruptcy. According to Refinitiv, HLI is the No. 1 global investment banking restructuring advisor, but it could be argued that advising insolvent companies is a very risky business. However, in my years working for a commercial bank, I learned that lawyers and advisors are the first to get paid in the bankruptcy process and that their superior insight into the situation at hand is a guarantee of profit.

HLI is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, but operates around the world. For instance, in 2020, when German payment services company Wirecard admitted a prevailing likelihood that the bank trust account balances in the amount of €1.9 billion do not exist (which ultimately led to the company's bankruptcy), Houlihan Lokey has been engaged to evaluate options for a sustainable financing strategy for Wirecard. Even more importantly, Houlihan Lokey advised in the bankruptcies of Lehman Brothers, WorldCom, Enron, and General Motors. I increased my stake in the company in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, because I believed that the probability of bankruptcies had increased sharply. So far, however, bankruptcies have been infrequent, but I believe this is mainly a temporary consequence of the stimulus and government-guaranteed loans provided during the pandemic. With the operating performance of companies that were already weak before the pandemic most likely deteriorating, I believe the worst is yet to come and will likely be fueled by rising interest rates and a weaker consumer due to continued high inflation. Against the backdrop of this setup, Houlihan Lokey is set to thrive.

Houlihan Lokey's investor presentation (last updated in February 2022) is a highly recommended read for anyone interested in investing in the company, as it also explains the company's values and culture, which are underscored, for example, by the multi-decade tenure of key executives (slide 7). Slide 9 proves the company's position, as the market leader among global restructuring firms, global M&A firms and global fairness opinion firms. The company's growth track record is intact and very strong, as is for instance proven not only by the increasing managing director headcount (10% CAGR since 2001) but also by the increasing revenue per managing director from $4.2 million in FY 2016 to $7.7 million in FY 2021. HLI's above-average performance can also be seen by comparing its revenue growth with that of competitors such as Moelis & Co. (MC) and Greenhill & Co. (GHL) (Figure 1). The reason for HLI's outperformance lies primarily in its leading position in restructuring, and this is also the main argument of my investment thesis.

A Fortress-Like Balance Sheet, Strong Profitability And A Rapidly Growing Dividend

Houlihan Lokey has not only grown organically in the past but also through acquisitions. Most recent acquisitions include those of Freeman & Co. in December 2019, MVP Capital in August 2020, Baylor Klein in July 2021, and most recently GCA Corporation in November 2021. Considering the numerous acquisitions, one could assume that HLI is a highly leveraged company. However, quite the contrary, the company reported net cash and an equity ratio of 57% at the end of FY 2021. Altman's Z-score, weighted by the coefficients proposed by P. J. Waites 2014, is about 8, well above the -0.2 threshold that would indicate financial distress. In fact, the only debt on HLI's balance sheet is a $0.8 million loan payable to former shareholders. Apart from accrued salaries and bonuses of $648 million at the end of FY 2021, operating lease liabilities were the largest item at $175 million. Mainly due to acquisitions, the amount of goodwill and other intangible assets has increased to USD 866 million at the end of FY 2021. However, this is hardly a cause for concern as they only account for around 36% of total assets.

As an investment bank, Houlihan Lokey's business model is extremely asset-light, resulting in very high profitability. Its return on invested capital (ROIC) is around 44% and its cash ROIC, taking into account free cash flow (notably after having deducted stock-based compensation, which is generally a material item with investment banks) is also very strong at around 28%. Its operating margin of approximately 30% is also very strong and most of the company's expenses are variable. Free cash flow growth over the past decade, normalized for working capital movements, impairments and stock-based compensations, has been very solid at a CAGR of 10%.

The company went public in August 2015 and paid its first quarterly dividend in December 2015. So far, the dividend has been growing at a CAGR of 19% and a three-year CAGR of 17%. It should be noted that my calculation of the CAGR since the dividend was introduced is based on an extrapolation of the first quarterly payment to the full year - the growth rate based on absolute dollar amounts would be 34%. The payout ratio in terms of normalized free cash flow is very conservative at only 31% and employee stock grants play a significant role in the company's compensation structure. Therefore, the interests of management, employees and partners are aligned with those of common shareholders. In conclusion, and also considering the company's market-leading position, I see no reason why dividend growth should slow down.

Shares have declined significantly since their recent high of $120 and are currently trading for around $85, representing a dividend yield of 2.02%. The company will announce its fiscal 2022 results on May 12, which will most likely be accompanied by the announcement of another dividend increase.

Valuation and Quick Investor Takeaway

Shares of Houlihan Lokey have peaked at the end of 2021 and again in January 2021 at around $120. Since then, the shares have lost around 30%, largely due to the general behavior of market participants divesting from bank stocks and ignoring HLI's recession-resistant business model. HLI's current share price of $85 translates to a price-earnings ratio of approximately 12, which is well below the company's five-year average of 18. The price-earnings-growth (PEG) ratio, taking into account growth over the last decade, is 1.3 and its forward PEG ratio according to Seeking Alpha is even lower at 0.17. Other metrics, compiled in Table 1, also suggest that HLI is currently undervalued. The higher valuation compared to the sector median does not bother me in the least, given HLI's recession-resistant business model. The FAST Graphs plot in Figure 3, based on HLI's adjusted operating earnings, also indicates that the shares trade at a substantial discount to fair value and it seems worth mentioning that the analysts covering HLI have so far underestimated the company's earnings potential by a wide margin, as is emphasized by the two-year analyst scorecard in Figure 4.

Taken together, I believe that an investment in Houlihan Lokey is a very solid hedge in the current environment. With interest rates rising, government-guaranteed loans made during the pandemic coming due, and stimulus payments abating, Houlihan Lokey, as the leader among global restructuring firms, has no option but to thrive. Shareholders will most likely also benefit from a continuingly increasing dividend, which the company is expected to increase once again next week.

Houlihan Lokey, thanks to its asset-light business model and non-discretionary services will thrive in the current environment, unlike other companies with capital-intense businesses operating in discretionary industries.

Thank you very much for taking the time to read my article. In case of any questions or comments, I'm very happy to read from you in the comments section below.