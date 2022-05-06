LeoPatrizi/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) reported a terrible FQ1 card yesterday as it missed both lines. It also validated our thesis in our March update. We highlighted why we "unsubscribed" from fuboTV, given its increasingly challenging business model economics.

Furthermore, it was also impacted by softer ad spending and higher content costs, as its gross margins dipped into the red. Therefore, we are convinced that its business model is well and truly unsustainable.

As a result, we revise our Hold rating to Sell. Given its highly unprofitable business model, don't try and pick the bottom in FUBO stock. Instead, leave and don't look back. There are plenty of opportunities to choose from, given the tech bear market.

There's No End To FUBO Stock's Misery

FUBO stock valuation metrics (TIKR)

Despite trading at just 0.67x NTM revenue, investors may be "fooled" into thinking that FUBO stock is cheap. No, it isn't. The company couldn't generate profitability when it was growing at triple digits growth rates, despite touting the competitive edge of its sports-focused model.

We can corral from the chart above where its NTM FCF has continued to deteriorate markedly. Clearly, fuboTV has been burning cash rapidly in its bid to grow fast. It last traded at a negative NTM FCF yield of -26.08%, with no end in sight.

Management highlighted that it aims to reach positive operating cash flow by 2025. But, we believe its guidance assumes significant execution risks relating to its CTV ad success and sportsbook cadence. Furthermore, the escalating costs of sports content had impacted its gross margins in Q1. Investors should remember that fuboTV is a price taker. We don't think it has sufficient scale in its content discussion with publishers. Furthermore, its ads and sportsbook business are not significant enough to drive revenue meaningfully for the company.

Model Economics Is Unsustainable

fuboTV revenue and adjusted EBITDA margins consensus estimates % (S&P Capital IQ)

fuboTV reported revenue of $242.02M in Q1, up 102.2% (Vs. consensus estimates: $242.9M, up 102.9%). It also posted an adjusted EBITDA margin of -43.6% (Vs. consensus estimates: -28.1%). While the miss was slight on the topline, the profitability miss was massive.

Furthermore, given that fuboTV is deeply unprofitable, it really can't afford to miss its revenue estimates. Moreover, the hit to the bottom line was significant, further impacting its path to profitability. Content cost escalation was one of the key culprits, as fuboTV's gross margins fell to -2% in Q1. In addition, a softer ad climate also exacerbated its bottom line hit.

fuboTV suggested that it saw content costs increase as it negotiated its renewals. However, the timing of its subscription price increases wasn't in time to offset the escalation. Notwithstanding, it emphasized that gross margins should improve moving forward but didn't give a clear guide on the extent of improvement.

Furthermore, fuboTV also highlighted some churn impacts from its price increases. As a result, it revised its guidance for Q2 and FY22, coupled with a weaker macro environment. Therefore, we exhort investors to watch for the churn metrics in its earnings cards moving forward. With higher inflationary pressures crimping consumer discretionary spending, expensive vMVPD services like FuboTV could be at risk. Furthermore, fuboTV can hardly afford a marked slowdown in its revenue growth to drive operating leverage.

In addition, we think the Street estimates and management's optimism in its "inherent operating leverage" had been misplaced. Moreover, the significant bottom-line miss corroborated the considerable inaccuracies in the consensus estimates.

Is FUBO Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

We revise our rating on FUBO stock from Hold to Sell. fuboTV operates an unsustainable content aggregation model that's incredibly low margin. As a result, it's highly vulnerable to content cost escalation beyond its control, given its scale. Furthermore, its CTV ad flywheel and sportsbook are still early in their development. As a result, they can hardly compensate for its lack of profitability from its content aggregation model.

We have no confidence that fuboTV can turn it around sustainably. As a result, we think it's time for investors to move on from FUBO and never look back.