fuboTV: Move On And Never Look Back - Unsubscribe 2.0
Summary
- fuboTV delivered a highly disappointing Q1 card as it missed both lines. It also revised its FY22 guidance, given weaker ad spending and potentially higher churn metrics.
- fuboTV also saw its gross margins fall into the red, as it had to deal with higher content costs. Given its scale, fuboTV is highly susceptible to cost increases.
- We revise our rating from Hold to Sell. We updated investors on why we unsubscribed in March. We urge investors still around to unsubscribe from fuboTV.
- I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Investment Thesis
fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) reported a terrible FQ1 card yesterday as it missed both lines. It also validated our thesis in our March update. We highlighted why we "unsubscribed" from fuboTV, given its increasingly challenging business model economics.
Furthermore, it was also impacted by softer ad spending and higher content costs, as its gross margins dipped into the red. Therefore, we are convinced that its business model is well and truly unsustainable.
As a result, we revise our Hold rating to Sell. Given its highly unprofitable business model, don't try and pick the bottom in FUBO stock. Instead, leave and don't look back. There are plenty of opportunities to choose from, given the tech bear market.
There's No End To FUBO Stock's Misery
Despite trading at just 0.67x NTM revenue, investors may be "fooled" into thinking that FUBO stock is cheap. No, it isn't. The company couldn't generate profitability when it was growing at triple digits growth rates, despite touting the competitive edge of its sports-focused model.
We can corral from the chart above where its NTM FCF has continued to deteriorate markedly. Clearly, fuboTV has been burning cash rapidly in its bid to grow fast. It last traded at a negative NTM FCF yield of -26.08%, with no end in sight.
Management highlighted that it aims to reach positive operating cash flow by 2025. But, we believe its guidance assumes significant execution risks relating to its CTV ad success and sportsbook cadence. Furthermore, the escalating costs of sports content had impacted its gross margins in Q1. Investors should remember that fuboTV is a price taker. We don't think it has sufficient scale in its content discussion with publishers. Furthermore, its ads and sportsbook business are not significant enough to drive revenue meaningfully for the company.
Model Economics Is Unsustainable
fuboTV reported revenue of $242.02M in Q1, up 102.2% (Vs. consensus estimates: $242.9M, up 102.9%). It also posted an adjusted EBITDA margin of -43.6% (Vs. consensus estimates: -28.1%). While the miss was slight on the topline, the profitability miss was massive.
Furthermore, given that fuboTV is deeply unprofitable, it really can't afford to miss its revenue estimates. Moreover, the hit to the bottom line was significant, further impacting its path to profitability. Content cost escalation was one of the key culprits, as fuboTV's gross margins fell to -2% in Q1. In addition, a softer ad climate also exacerbated its bottom line hit.
fuboTV suggested that it saw content costs increase as it negotiated its renewals. However, the timing of its subscription price increases wasn't in time to offset the escalation. Notwithstanding, it emphasized that gross margins should improve moving forward but didn't give a clear guide on the extent of improvement.
Furthermore, fuboTV also highlighted some churn impacts from its price increases. As a result, it revised its guidance for Q2 and FY22, coupled with a weaker macro environment. Therefore, we exhort investors to watch for the churn metrics in its earnings cards moving forward. With higher inflationary pressures crimping consumer discretionary spending, expensive vMVPD services like FuboTV could be at risk. Furthermore, fuboTV can hardly afford a marked slowdown in its revenue growth to drive operating leverage.
In addition, we think the Street estimates and management's optimism in its "inherent operating leverage" had been misplaced. Moreover, the significant bottom-line miss corroborated the considerable inaccuracies in the consensus estimates.
Is FUBO Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?
We revise our rating on FUBO stock from Hold to Sell. fuboTV operates an unsustainable content aggregation model that's incredibly low margin. As a result, it's highly vulnerable to content cost escalation beyond its control, given its scale. Furthermore, its CTV ad flywheel and sportsbook are still early in their development. As a result, they can hardly compensate for its lack of profitability from its content aggregation model.
We have no confidence that fuboTV can turn it around sustainably. As a result, we think it's time for investors to move on from FUBO and never look back.
Do you want to buy only at the right entry points for your growth stocks?
We help you to pick lower-risk entry points, ensuring you are able to capitalize on them with a higher probability of success and profit on their next wave up. Your membership also includes:
24/7 access to our model portfolios
Daily Tactical Market Analysis to sharpen your market awareness and avoid the emotional rollercoaster
Access to all our top stocks and earnings ideas
Access to all our charts with specific entry points
Real-time chatroom support
Real-time buy/sell/hedge alerts
Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!
This article was written by
I'm Jere Wang, the principal analyst and founder of JR Research and Ultimate Growth Investing Marketplace service.
Ultimate Growth Investing is curated to help investors achieve 5x to 10x returns over the next five years.
As a growth-oriented investor myself, I am aware of the challenges investors face in their quest to find the right growth stocks. There are so many high-potential companies in the market. As these are emerging leaders, the due diligence required is even more crucial. All growth investors want multi-bagger returns. Unfortunately, most could hardly find the time to do the necessary work.
Therefore, our service is here to help these investors. We are full-time investors and traders. We work day-in, day-out to find the best opportunities for ourselves. Now, we are extending those opportunities to these investors through the service.
If you also prefer someone to do all the hard work for you, I invite you to try out our service.
Subscribe right now because you get to try out the service for 14 days FREE. Seeking Alpha's unconditional guarantee also protects your free trial.
Your billing only starts after the free trial. So there's absolutely no risk at all for you to subscribe. Upon subscription, you will have access to all of our investing resources. You will also have access to our Growth Portfolio.
Come and join our community of investors as we navigate the ups and down of the market together. All our best ideas are shared only with our community in the service. Hence, you will not be able to find them on the free site.
If you have any questions, feel free to send me a direct message. I'm here to help.
I look forward to connecting with you in Ultimate Growth Investing soon!
More About Me:
I was already a full-time investor and trader before I joined Seeking Alpha as a contributor. I enjoy sharing my experience, knowledge, and mistakes with fellow investors who don't have time to look at the market. It is not a part-time job that I do on the side. I depend on what I do for a living. I take these responsibilities very seriously.
I was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation. I graduated with an Economics Degree from National University of Singapore [NUS]. NUS is Asia's #1 university according to Quacquarelli Symonds [QS] annual higher education ranking. It also held the #11 position in QS World University Rankings 2022.
I'm also a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces. I'm the Battalion Second-in-command of an Armored Regiment. I currently hold the rank of Major.
I love spending time researching high-quality growth companies. That also includes investing time analyzing their price action. In addition, it has allowed me to develop a clear understanding of how institutional investors play their game.
Our best research ideas in the service are highly actionable. We own our best ideas and have skin in the game. Our ideas are not just designed to be a good read. Therefore you wouldn't get abstract theories or concepts from us. You will only get timely and actionable ideas. These are also high probability and workable set-ups with lower-risk entry points.
My LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jjere/
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.