Tolga TEZCAN/iStock via Getty Images

Many investors understand that there is a climate crisis and burning fossil fuels (coal, oil, gas) needs to stop, but they have trouble accepting that renewable energy from solar PV and wind power can substitute in the areas of energy and transport. Investors who follow me will understand that I think these technologies are maturing and have the capacity to address the urgent need to decarbonize. Some don't share my assessment and often the opportunity provided by nuclear power is raised. I've followed the nuclear developments in a number of articles and my conclusion has been that in 2011 there seemed good prospects for a revival of the nuclear industry, but the Fukushima disaster effectively stopped the nuclear industry in its tracks. While the Russian invasion of Ukraine has revived European interest in nuclear power, I see little evidence that large scale nuclear power (Gen III reactors) is going to be available in a timely or cost-effective way. The UK and France are talking about revival, but reality seems against this view. On the other hand, there has been a lot of optimism about SMRs (Small Modular Reactors) despite the fact that essentially none are in operation. I don't see evidence that a nuclear revival based on SMR technology can happen quickly enough to address the climate emergency this decade. However, there has been progress in both the US and UK, but investment options have been limited. In recent months Fluor's (FLR) nuclear play NuScale Power LLC has made progress on both technical/regulatory and also financial fronts.

When did NuScale Power go public?

This week NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR)(SMR.WS) has gone public through a SPAC involving Nasdaq-listed Spring Valley Acquisition (Until recently, (SVII)), so there is now a targeted SMR (Small Modular Reactor) investment opportunity. Here I refresh the current status of NuScale's SMR technology and consider how it is likely to compete/complement with a maturing renewable energy industry based on solar PV and wind power plus energy management (batteries etc). The jury is out on whether the nuclear industry is too late to the party, but investors with patience and appetite for risk now have a home for their nuclear investment.

Who is NuScale Power Corporation?

Founded 15 years ago NuScale Power LLC has had $1.3 billion of cumulative capital investment to date. It has deep nuclear experience with 485+ employees and 634 patents (425 granted, 209 pending), along with extensive trade secrets. Fluor has nurtured NuScale Power LLC as its major shareholder and Fluor has facilitated other major international player involvement in the company. For example Japanese company JGC Holdings (OTCPK:JGCCF) invested $40 million in NuScale in April 2021 to become a major global strategic engineering and construction partner. JGC has worked with Fluor on major projects for more than 10 years. In all, there are eight strategic investors (Fluor, Doosan, JGC, GS Energy, Sargent & Lundy, Sarens, IHI and Samsung C&T). The seven members of the senior executive team average eight years at NuScale and 39 years in the energy industry. This is a team with long industry and nuclear regulatory experience, who have worked together for a long time.

On May 3, NuScale Power began trading on the NYSE, as a result of the Business Combination of NuScale Power LLC with Spring Valley Acquisition Corp, which closed on May 2. All of the shareholders of NuScale Power LLC appear to have vested 100% of their shares into the listed vehicle.

The transaction raised $232 million from Spring Valley trust proceeds and $236 million from PIPE (Private Investment in Public Equity) commitments, leaving $425 million cash (after expenses) to fund commercialisation and accelerate growth. The proforma enterprise value is ~$1.9 billion. Ownership involves 78.7% existing NuScale shareholder equity rollover, 11.3% SPAC (Spring Valley), and 10% PIPE investors.

The Business Combination involved a name change to NuScale Power Corp. Trading on the NYSE involves tickers SMR and SMR.WS for common stocks and warrants respectively. Fluor will remain the listed NuScale Power's majority owner at ~60%.

NuScale technology

NuScale started life as a spinout company of the Oregon State University in 2007, with US Department of Energy (DOE) support. The plan was to build small 60 MW reactors and site 12 such reactors together to get scale. The small reactor size is consistent with offsite (factory) construction and assembly on site. The goal is to avoid the huge cost escalations that occur with manufacture of big reactors that involve many site-specific construction variations. With the NuScale SMR technology there is a big focus on passive safety and natural convection for cooling rather than complex cooling systems that can fail. The multiplicity of reactors allow flexibility about operation by turning on/off individual reactors. This allows for flexibility in operation in conjunction with renewable (solar PV or wind) power. Critics, who say the cost of power will be high, argue that intermittent operation will make the cost of power even more expensive. They argue that batteries can do the same job at a much cheaper price. The DOE is to provide $1.4 billion towards the cost of the initial plant construction.

NuScale VOYGR SMR (NuScale presentation)

In August 2020 the US Nuclear Regulator awarded NuScale the first ever approval for its SMR design (Standard Design Approval) and Final Safety Evaluation Report, which was a major step towards commercialisation.

NuScale's paths to commercialisation

NuScale has actively sought partners to help implement its VOYGR SMR plant technology. Its plans cover SMR reactors established in the US, Romania and Poland by 2028-2030. If these opportunities go to plan, the company could be cash flow positive by 2024. An intriguing April 2022 Investor Presentation shows how dramatically NuScale thinks it can shift the dial on nuclear power. It gives a comparison of projected performance measures between companies in the nuclear industry and solar and fuel cell technology. While the EBITDA margins are similar (est 2021-2024) at 18% for nuclear and 19% for solar and fuel cell companies, the big difference is in the median CAGR (est 2021-2024) which for nuclear companies is 4%, while for solar and fuel cell companies it is 34%. Showing how differently it sees itself compared with the existing nuclear industry, NuScale posits an estimated CAGR of 68% (2024-2026) and EBITDA margin of 23%. If you believe these numbers NuScale is worth paying attention to. In the presentation NuScale gives a pretty optimistic (unrealistic?) scenario (based on Bloomberg figures) of SMR technology contributing 1,286 GW capacity by 2040.

Similarly optimistic (unrealistic?) estimates are that construction time for a VOYGR-12 system will be ~3 years at a cost of $3.3 billion for 924 MW capacity (12 x 77MW reactors).

US developments: Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems (UAMPS) is a significant US partner aiming to bring NuScale's SMR technology to market, with project launch in 2015. The path forward in the US isn't without complication. In November 2020 there was a shakeout in supporters for construction of the first NuScale SMR reactor in the US. Eight out of 36 public utilities that had signed up to help build the first plant pulled out on news that there was a 3-year delay in completion time (to 2030) and cost escalation from $4.2 to $6.1 billion. Construction delays and escalating prices seem to go with new nuclear projects. Today's numbers indicate that a lot of UAMPS participants remain involved (27 of 54 UAMPS members), in Utah, California, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico and Wyoming. The plan is for DOE's Idaho National Lab to build the facility with ~$1.4 billion funds provided over 10 years.

In July 2021 the project was scaled down to build six 77 MWh units instead of twelve 60 MWh units, but the start date was maintained at 2030.

NuScale's VOYGR plants are now proposed to be available in 4, 6, or 12 unit configuration, with maximum specification of the 12-unit plant to produce up to 924 MW capacity.

Along with the US developments there is a lot of discussion for a NuScale SMR plant in Canada.

International developments for NuScale Power

Europe: While for some time things have been bleak in Europe concerning revival of nuclear power, NuScale has been in discussion with two countries in Eastern Europe, Poland and Romania, whose Governments have been receptive to NuScale's SMR technology.

There are now concrete plans to implement NuScale's VOGYGR-6 plant with Nuclearelectrica, a national Romanian energy company. This began with a MOU in 2019 and has been followed up with a teaming agreement between NuScale and SN Nuclearelectrica in November 2021, with deployment claimed even as early as 2027-2028.

In late 2021 NuScale visited Poland to explore opportunities for its SMR technology. Two MOUs were signed to explore the possibility that NuScale's technology can contribute to Poland's exploration of exit from coal. It seems that the Polish opportunity may have accelerated, with a report that Doosan Enerbility will make parts for a Polish company under an agreement between Doosan and NuScale Power. This report foreshadows that full scale manufacture of the NuScale SMR could commence in 2023, with a goal for a NuScale SMR reactor to be operational in Poland by 2030. The report indicates that this could be the first of between six and 12 NuScale SMRs in Poland. It would be a brave move to go beyond a single reactor before operational data is available for that reactor.

Asia: In late April 2022 four parties (including NuScale) signed a MOU to explore SMR development, with a focus on Asia. Three South Korean companies were the signatories to the MOU: Samsung C&T Corp, Doosan Enerbility Co (a subsidiary of Doosan Group, a South Korean global top 10 large heavy equipment manufacturer), (OTC:DOHFF) and GS Energy (largest private power generation company in Korea). Samsung C&T was an anchor investor in the Spring Valley SPAC.

There seem to be a number of opportunities being explored in Japan and Kazakhstan.

Middle East: NuScale and the Jordan Atomic Energy Commission are conducting a joint feasibility assessment for adopting NuScale's SMR technology.

Possible challenges for NuScale Power

The above comments make clear that NuScale has a huge depth of experience, talented team and connections at all levels of its business, from regulation, to technology to opening up markets.

There are however some challenges that might create problems. These include:

1) Base-load orientation: The shift to renewables-based grids has meant that the focus in managing power supply has moved away from having a system geared to having power supply that is designed to supply any power needs. The "base-load" concept led to a system designed for rare events, with extreme capacity used only for a period of hours in any year. The "base-load" approach is a capacity-focused view that ignores that there are other more cost-effective ways of managing a stable grid. In particular demand can be managed by time-shifting peak demand or paying for users to reduce consumption at a time of extreme power need. Secondly intermittent renewable energy (solar PV and wind), because of sophisticated weather forecasting, is predictable for 48 hours prior to power needing to be delivered. This means the issue is to have storage capacity to bridge gaps in power delivery. One could argue that this has also been the case with the "base-load" approach, but there has been less explicit emphasis on managing both supply and demand.

Lithium batteries are proving to be effective for several hours, which covers many needs generated by renewables. There are many big battery projects to support renewables now being constructed. Other more long term sources, such as pumped hydro and new kinds of energy storage (flow batteries, heat stores, gravity stores) are coming into view. NuScale does mention ability to modulate power generation, an acknowledged downside of traditional nuclear inflexibility, by switching off some of the multiple small reactors at a NuScale site. The big one that I see in this space is a fully electrified transport system, which is coming quickly, that will be grid connected to provide massive storage and delivery via BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) batteries.

2) Competition based on construction delays and expensive power from nuclear systems: At the moment the cost structure for SMR reactors is largely conjectural because none are in operation. However, there are some indications that the multiple completion delays seen in large nuclear projects are still an issue with SMR technology. There is a similar story about cost of power generation, which remain theoretical at this stage. I don't take seriously the target LCOE of $58/MWh.

The long history of delays and cost blowouts for the new Gen III reactors in the US and Europe have not gone away. Two of four US reactors under construction were finally abandoned after $billions spent and huge delays. Apart from China, large nuclear facilities seem to be under threat, although France seems to be considering a return to big nuclear construction.

3) Regulatory issues still confront nuclear power: After Fukushima the regulatory issues surrounding nuclear power have become much more onerous. Notwithstanding that NuScale's SMR technology is claimed to avoid many of the safety issues that confront traditional nuclear power systems, the SMR reactors are still nuclear reactors and there will be many more of them than the current big reactor systems. It isn't clear to me that any of the SMR proponents have been able to have the regulatory processes simplified. The "not-in-my-backyard" political issues remain largely unexplored.

To give an indication of the possibility for delay, it seems that recently an engineer at the Nuclear Regulatory Commission has expressed concerns about the adequacy of NuScale's earthquake safety documentation. This could impact the 2020 design approval.

4) Waste disposal and sourcing the fuel: Waste disposal has been a continuing issue that has been largely ignored by the nuclear industry. At some time, it will have to be addressed. Even small reactors have waste to be disposed of. Nuclear fuel is not a renewable asset and so there remain issues of accessing the raw material, which is not necessarily available in a friendly country.

Conclusion

New developments in nuclear power are both technologically and politically complex. You can't be a fly-by-night startup in this space. NuScale's pedigree is immaculate, with a major company, Fluor, incubating the company and introducing major new investors with global reach to the party. As indicated here there are many things to like about the serious way that NuScale has approached breaking new ground in the SMR space. It is hard to fault the serious partnerships forged and the strategic way the company is approaching becoming a globally significant company in the SMR space. If any company succeeds, surely NuScale must be among a very small group of winners.

However, it is clear that SMR reactor technology cannot contribute to the ~50% emissions reduction by 2030 which the climate science says is needed, and so the question for nuclear investors is whether SMR technology can make a meaningful contribution to addressing the emissions reductions needed after 2030, and if the economics and politics of nuclear power will be compelling enough when the technology is ready for commercialisation around 2030. It is clear that renewables are increasing rapidly in the US (and elsewhere). In April for the first time renewables generated more power in the US than nuclear or coal and the renewables capacity has increased by 53% since April 2020. This could be a significant crossover point.

So I'm sceptical about success for nuclear power, even SMR technology, but I acknowledge that the current hype about hydrogen has a similar decade-long horizon before it can make a meaningful contribution to emissions reductions. And that isn't stopping over-the-top hype about hydrogen. Perhaps NuScale Power might get a similar boost as it begins a public company life? However, NuScale is not likely to suit a faint hearted or impatient investor.

I am not a financial advisor but I follow closely the massive changes underway as the world begins to address the need to decarbonize, as the climate emergency starts to bite in a serious way. I hope my insights into possible contribution by new SMR nuclear technology help you and your financial advisor to evaluate the emerging energy landscape.