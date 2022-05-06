LRT Capital - Watsco Inc.: A Long Growth Runway
Summary
- Watsco is the largest player in a very fragmented industry.
- WSO expands through acquisitions over time, buying up smaller independent HVAC distributors.
- We believe that WSO stock is attractive at current valuations.
The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.
Watsco Inc. (NYSE:WSO)
Watsco is a long time holding of our fund that recently made it into the top ten. The company distributes Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning equipment (HVAC).
The HVAC distribution business is approximately 80% replacement / 20% new construction. This is a great business due to the fragmented supplier base (seven major HVAC manufacturers) and fragmented buyers (thousands of HVAC contractors). This limits the bargaining power of both buyers and suppliers.
Furthermore, while homeowners ultimately pay the bill, in most cases it is the contractor that makes the purchasing decision. Parts availability, speed of delivery and ease of installation play a major role in the purchasing decision with price being only a secondary consideration. Most HVAC equipment is bulky and difficult to ship - limiting competition from online players. Simply put, when your HVAC unit breaks on a hot summer weekend you don't spend time shopping around for the lowest price - fixing the AC unit becomes a priority no matter the cost.
The company's earnings are also extremely predictable given that most sales are tied to replacement demand, which itself is a function of the installed base.
Watsco is the largest player in a very fragmented industry. The company earns mid-teens returns on invested capital and pays out most earnings in the form of dividends. The company also expands through acquisitions over time, buying up smaller independent HVAC distributors.
Most recently they have acquired Temperature Equipment, a Chicago-based distributor. Watsco also has the most unique long-term compensation policy for senior executives we have ever come across in corporate America - all stock grants vest at retirement or after 10 years, whichever comes later. This makes managers extremely long-term focused, something we believe is a real benefit for a company that grows primarily through acquisitions.
We believe the shares are attractive at current valuations given the extremely predictable earnings the company enjoys, recession-proof nature of the product and long growth runway. GAAP earnings are understated due to the amortization of intangible assets related to prior acquisitions.
Select Financial Metrics - Trailing Twelve Months
Shares are +20.06% over the past twelve months and -2.01% year-to-date.
