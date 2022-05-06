Sprott: The AUM Growth Continues In 2022
Summary
- Sprott has had impressive AUM growth over the last few years, and it is continuing in 2022.
- The addition of the Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has boosted the AUM in Q2-22, but precious metals prices have so far declined in the quarter.
- The valuation has come down from the peak, but the stock is not as cheap as many other precious metals miners at the moment.
Investment Thesis
The Sprott (NYSE:SII) stock price has had a relatively turbulent 2022, where it sold off initially, then recovered substantially, to finally decline with most stocks over the last few weeks.
Figure 1 - Source: YCharts
Historically, Sprott has traded mostly with the precious metals industry. More recently, the stock has had a very close correlation with the uranium industry. Part of it makes sense given that the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (OTCPK:SRUUF) and Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) have increased the exposure to the industry. However, the vast majority of Sprott's AUM is precious metals focused and only 20-25% is in uranium.
Sprott is a company which has had very impressive AUM and earnings growth over the last few years, but that has also been reflected in the stock price.
Managed Equities
The managed equities segment has seen a spike in AUM during Q1-22. However, that is mostly due the fact that U.S. discretionary accounts were added to the segment. Note that I have not restated the historical AUM and EBITDA figures based on this change.
The segment did still see some growth this quarter, which was mostly due to strong metal prices. Much of the company growth is instead coming from the exchange listed products segment, which is seeing new products, and substantial inflows.
Exchange Listed Products
The ELP segment has had spectacular growth over the last few years, where it has gone from $6B in AUM to now $18B following the addition of the Uranium Miners ETF.
The last couple of years have seen large inflows to the Gold, Silver, and Uranium Trusts. That is true for 2022 as well, where total inflows YTD to the segment are $1.2B.
The $1B addition of the Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has naturally boosted the AUM as well, but note that it happened in Q2-22 first.
Private Strategies
The lending segment was renamed in Q1-22 and is now called private strategies to reflect that it contains both the lending and streaming business. The AUM in the segment has had modest growth the most recent quarter while earnings have been lacklustre.
Valuation & Conclusion
The valuation is not expensive for Sprott, but is not as attractive as it was during the lows in January this year. It is presently trading with an EV to 2022 EBITDA of 14.9 and an EV to 2022 Earnings of 20.8. The stock also has a 2.2% dividend yield, which is relatively low compared to history.
I am starting to think the estimates look quite aggressive following the decline in metal prices and mining stocks. The 2022 EBITDA and EPS estimates assume a 47% and 60% growth rate over the 2021 figures. While that might be possible, it would very likely need significantly higher metal prices to be achieved. The Q1-22 EPS of $0.26, is slightly less than half what is needed on an annualized basis to reach the annual 2022 EPS estimate of $2.13.
The Q1 AUM is only 27% above the average AUM in 2021 and we have seen metal prices decline from that level lately. Note that a part of that AUM growth is due to the adjustments in the managed equities segment as well and adjusted base EBITDA has not kept up with the AUM growth in Q1-22.
I would also argue the relative valuation is less attractive at the moment when many precious metals miners and to some extent uranium miners are trading at attractive prices. I was long the stock earlier this year, which generated a good return, but I would need a lower stock price to be a buyer of the stock again.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SRUUF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.