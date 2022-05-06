winhorse/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCPK:LKFLF) is the world's third-largest publicly traded jewelry retailer by market cap, after local competitor Chow Tai Fook (OTCPK:CJEWY) (OTCPK:CJEWF) and the more American-oriented Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG). LKFLF and SIG happen to both be incorporated in Bermuda, while CJEWF is incorporated in the Cayman Islands.

SIG will be a more familiar name to an American audience, and, as an NYSE-listed ticker, SIG will obviously be easier to trade than CJEWY, an OTC ADR, which in turn will be easier and less expensive to trade than the OTC foreign security LKFLF. (In general, 5-letter US tickers ending in "Y" are ADRs, while those ending in "F" are foreign securities tradable in U.S. brokerage accounts.)

By the end of this article, I hope to convince you of why I believe Luk Fook's fundamentals and reasons I expect it to outperform in an inflationary environment are worth the extra effort of figuring out how to access a quality foreign name like this in a U.S. brokerage account. Those with direct access to HK-listed stocks are likely to prefer trading LKFLF directly via its HKEX ticker "590".

There are three main factors converging on this specific name, which is why I have chosen to highlight it as a top pick for an inflationary environment:

Balance Sheet: 2/3 of the tangible book value of Luk Fook is inventory, most of which is gold jewelry of 99.9% fineness. This makes the stock attractive for the gold exposure alone, with the high-dividend business on top as a bonus. Luxury Premium: While many different businesses deal in gold, this is an established premium brand in this space, which helps it capture higher margins selling to the higher end of the gold buying market. A consumer price index on luxury goods has tended to rise more rapidly than the broader consumer price index, so selling to this end of the market is an additional tailwind in an inflationary environment. Currently Cheap Valuation: Luk Fook currently trades at a 10% discount to book value and supports a dividend yield over 5.5%. That is probably due largely to China-specific factors that are likely to keep many investors away but are also likely to drive its upside exposure to a post-COVID China.

Next, I flesh out these three factors in turn:

1. Luk Fook's Gold-Rich Balance Sheet

As long-time readers will know, I am not a fan of allocating any money to physical gold or gold ETFs, but I do acknowledge many others do see gold as an inflation hedge. This next chart is the most recent one I have used to show the historic relationship between gold prices and inflation since 1791, based on data from MeasuringWorth.com:

Author's chart based on data from MeasuringWorth.com

In other words, although gold has done a relatively poor job at even tracking, let alone beating, inflation between 1980-2000 and from 2011-2022, many people still believe gold is an inflation hedge. For that reason, owning a business that sells gold at a 25-35% gross margin is expected to be very profitable in an inflationary environment.

The best place to have this gold business would be in China or India, which have consistently been the two largest sources of demand for gold and gold jewelry this century, as seen in the chart below of data from the World Gold Council. The high demand from these two countries can be seen as cultural but is also based on a history of these two cultures trusting that gold preserves value over time better than any form of paper money. Chinese and Indian customers use of gold jewelry as an intergenerational store of value, something you would give your daughter at her wedding to use as an emergency fund. This is why Chinese gold jewelry tends to be 99.9% gold and Indian 91.6% gold, versus the 75% (18K) gold objects more typical in the west.

Author's chart based on data from the World Gold Council

The high level of purity in the gold objects that make up most of Luk Fook's inventory is why Luk Fook is one of the very few companies I value so highly based just on the inventory line item on its balance sheet. Of its HK$16 billion (roughly US$2 billion) balance sheet, roughly half of its assets are inventory (most of which, as mentioned, are 99.9% gold), another quarter is in cash and equivalents, and the third-largest asset is investment properties (owned real estate).

Below is the full asset side of Luk Fook's balance sheet as of 30 September 2021.

Luk Fook Interim Report 22/2021 Report, page 42

If we continue to the next page, we see that HK$4.2 billion in cash roughly covers all liabilities, and so almost 2/3 of the net equity value is effectively an allocation to gold. This means you could almost see buying $10,000 of LKFLF as similar to buying $6,500 of the SPDR Gold ETF (GLD) and the other $3,500 to a profitable business with a brand and distribution that pays almost $600/year as a dividend on top of the gold exposure. One other special advantage of having inventory made of 99.9% gold is that if any of the designs don't sell, those objects can always be melted and re-shaped into next year's designs, something few other types of inventory can do.

While upside to the price of gold isn't something I'm keen to pay for as an investor, I am happy to have some of this upside on top of a good dividend yield given where we currently are on the All-In Sustaining Cost (ASIC) curve of gold production, which is explained alongside the below chart from the World Gold Council. As I read this chart, it would take a significant decline in demand for gold to slide back down to $1,000/oz, but not much of a spike in demand to potentially push it up to $3,000/oz or higher.

World Gold Council

2. Luxury Inflation Has Outpaced Staple Inflation

Although it is good to have an investment that keeps up with inflation, it is even better to have an investment that significantly outpaces inflation. As many consumers know, not all inflation is created or felt equally. One measure of this I have appreciated for many years is Forbes's Cost of Living Extremely Well Index (CLEWI), which tracks the rising costs of goods and services that relatively wealthy consumers buy. As the next chart shows, this "inflation index for the affluent" has outpaced the "regular" consumer price index by a wide margin over the past 40 years.

Forbes

Luk Fook's primary market, which includes not only the Chinese homeland but also overseas Chinese, has seen that affluent segment continue to increase through the pandemic. A significant amount of the extra stimulus liquidity that passes through their hands is likely to be placed in items sold by brands like Luk Fook. Although there are, of course, extra risk factors that come with primarily selling to the affluent, or even appearing affluent, in today's environment, so far this continues to seem like a good segment to focus on selling to in an inflationary environment.

3. Luk Fook's Valuation is Abnormally Cheap

For a consistently profitable company where over 60% of the equity book value is in gold inventory, I see a significant margin of safety buying shares at or below 90% of book value, which has been seen only once before over the past decade, during the depths of the March 2020 COVID crash. Luk Fook's valuation can also be viewed through its dividend yield, which at almost 6% is also historically high.

Data by YCharts

Another valuation metric worth following is the forward-looking GAAP EPS estimates maintained by the 6 analysts who cover this stock out to 2024. Although we see a recent dip in earnings revisions following the Shanghai lockdowns, I see the estimates of Luk Fook making HK$2-3 per share for each of the next three years as likely in the right ballpark, and the current share price of HK$18 per share is a cheap price of that level of earnings.

Koyfin

Risk Factors and Sentiment

Like many stocks that look cheap, Luk Fook is cheap for a reason, and I think it's worth separating those reasons into genuine business risks versus sentiment.

As a retail business, Luk Fook clearly suffers if a significant share of their customers is locked inside their homes figuring out how to bulk-order food that can be delivered to their apartment buildings, and so unable to go to a Luk Fook store and buy gold jewelry. Medium-term, there is also the risk that objects seen as luxurious will be increasingly frowned upon in Mainland China, though this is more likely to affect jewelry worn publicly than store-of-value gold pieces kept at home. Longer-term, the biggest risks I see to any gold business are:

On the demand side: the next generation of Chinese sees gold as outdated and no longer wants to buy it, either to wear or as a store of value, and On the supply side: if we discover an asteroid from which we can economically mine 10x the currently known gold supply, the gold market would be flooded and prices would plummet. This scenario would decimate the value of Luk Fook's inventory and the luxury value of its gold items, but of course, they would still have a design and retail business, perhaps with lower prices and higher volumes.

Overall I see the upside of the business as significantly greater than the downside, and so attribute most of Luk Fook's current discount to sentiment. This can be further broken down as broader foreign sentiment against China, but also fairly negative Chinese sentiment as well. Unlike when Americans significantly increased their online stock buying when they were locked in during the early stages of the pandemic, locked-in Shanghai residents haven't been doing the same yet. I see a likely enough scenario that when China does come out of lockdowns, and consumers get back out and to the stores with saved-up cash, that much of that cash goes to buying gold items from Luk Fook that many may see as offering some inflation protection.

Action: I've been accumulating the Hong Kong listed shares of Luk Fook on this recent dip, and will watch out for the next Annual Report, which I expect to come out in July on HKEXNews.com.