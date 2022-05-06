Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

Yesterday, Shift4 (NYSE:FOUR) reported its results for the first quarter of 2022, and they did not disappoint, beating analysts' expectations for revenue and earnings, yet the stock traded down nearly 15%. The company reported strong numbers in a quarter in which it faced headwinds due to lower volumes during the first two months of the quarter due to Omicron, yet Shift4's end-to-end payments volume was up 68%.

Before we dive into the earnings report, below are two key components of our thesis for Shift4.

Shift4 is a technology platform that removes complexities for its customers by offering a payments platform that features technology solutions and a partner-centric ecosystem with over 435 integrations. Shift4 simplifies complex operations and cuts costs related to payment software. Shift4's created a walled-garden moat with high walls and strong barriers to entry. Major roots: Shift4 is present in ~40% of restaurants and hotels in the U.S., featuring some of the most recognizable brands in the world, and has over 200,000 customers with over 20 years in business.

In last quarter's earnings, Shift4 announced two acquisitions in The Giving Block, a platform that enables non-profits to accept crypto donations, as well as Finaro, an international tech company that specializes in acquiring. More on the acquisitions and Shift4's 2021 fiscal year can be found here.

The Real Story: End-To-End Volume

Shift4 offers two payment processing platforms: an end-to-end platform as well as a gateway platform. Shift4's end-to-end payment volume is defined as the total dollar amount of card payments that are authorized and settled by Shift4. Shift4's payments gateway is differentiated with 425 software integrations, but Shift4 does not authorize and settle payment transactions for clients using the gateway strategy, it rather connects to the legacy processors and allows them to process the volume, where third party processors absorb a majority of profits from the transaction. For its gateway strategy, Shift4 controls and handles the pipes, which are essentially the infrastructure layer to connect Shift4's processors and hardware with the legacy systems.

A key for Shift4 is migrating merchants off the gateway platform and onto Shift4's end-to-end platform. When merchants use the end-to-end platform, this enables Shift4 to offer more value-added services at lower costs because its customers don't rely on other parties and integrations, which absorb the profits captured by the legacy payment processors rather than Shift4. Hence, as Isaacman said on the call, the company is in an "enviable" position as its gateway platform currently processes ~$180B in volume that it will look to migrate to its end-to-end platform. Migrating customers to its end-to-end platform from its gateway generates 50% net customer wins for Shift4, while the other 50% comes from entirely new customers.

Shift4 Q1 2022 Shareholder Letter

When merchants in our high-growth core use Shift4's end-to-end solution, we're able to offer them more capabilities at a lower cost because we no longer need to depend on a multitude of other costly vendors to attempt to achieve a comparable solution. So during the first quarter, we began -- we again organically grew our end-to-end payment volume faster than any of our peers, including faster than Visa and Mastercard, as we continue to take share in restaurants, hotels and specialty retailers. One proof point would be the 40% 4-year volume CAGR. Another would be that we grew through an unprecedented pandemic when our end markets have been quite impacted, and some continue to be impacted even today. Additionally, our volume is 288% of pre-pandemic Q1 2019 levels, along with gross revenue less network fees at 224% and adjusted EBITDA at 215% over the same period… By eliminating third-party connections, we free up technology and operational resources to focus on other important growth initiatives. We have almost 2,000 employees now and a large portion of them spend time maintaining connections that are dated, served to benefit our competition and do not help us deliver on our global commerce vision or help us win the next signature merchant relationship." - Jared Isaacman, Shift4 CEO

Every time a new security or EMV protocol comes to fruition, each gateway needs to be updated and handled, which is costly to upkeep and maintain. Isaacman referenced this expense as "quite resource intense" and this is costly for Shift4 as ~50% of Shift4's employees' spend their time maintaining the pipes to each legacy system. This strategy of moving gateway volume to end-to-end volume frees up Shift4's resources to provide better services as employees can focus on the next big client win, versus giving away potential revenues to Shift4's legacy competitors.

We're just going to give notice that at the end of a period of time, we're just going to sunset the [gateway] connection. We'll provide a lot of warning, and we'll probably do some brownouts to make sure everybody -- we have their attention of this relatively small population of customers. And then we'll -- then we will basically put them to the test of do you want to use one of maybe the other to payment platforms that are out there that can serve your vertical? Or do you want to take the easy button and just move to our end-to-end platform because this connection has to go. In our minds, we see this very similar, like forcing Microsoft to support Windows 95 indefinitely. You can't make progress as an organization and think about the new technology, the new innovations that are required if you're continuing to maintain the software and the technology you built 25 years ago. And we have a lot of connections to go through like that. So what we're just saying is we're kind of taking a strategy that was very carrot first, and that's what we've been doing for the last 5 years, and we're introducing some forcing functions to it to kind of pull forward that volume onto our end-to-end platform and kind of liberate some of our resources to work on the next major projects for us." - Jared Isaacman

Shift4 won't just force gateway customers to shift to its end-to-end platform, rather it will look to wedge its clients to make the transition because of the benefits and value-added services Shift4 can offer for end-to-end customers. In 2021, gateway-only revenue totaled ~$70M dollars. When customers convert to the Shift4's end-to-end platform, Shift4 sees a 4 to 5 times lift in gross profit, which implies a $280M to $350M incremental gross revenue opportunity if Shift4 converts 100% of remaining gateway only customers. In 2021, Shift4 generated $278M in gross profit, hence there's a significant opportunity for bottom-line growth as Shift4 converts gateway volume to end-to-end volume.

Shift4 Q1 2022 Shareholder Letter

The Wedge (SkyTab POS)

Shift4's SkyTab POS terminal is currently in its beta and is preparing to be launched for a full release sometime this quarter. SkyTab POS is the next generation of payment terminals and more than 3000 restaurants have signed already for SkyTab POS, which is up by several hundred merchants sequentially and validates the value of SkyTab POS today. SkyTab POS saw a 158% increase in location count from last March and Isaacman acknowledged during the call that SkyTab could have a meaningful impact as soon as this current quarter.

To summarize what I've just covered in our high-growth core, we're excited about the combination of our accelerated gateway-only conversion plan, our new SkyTab POS offering and our unique integration with 425 mission-critical software suites, which leads us to believe our high-growth core will remain the primary contributor to our growth over the next several years. In fact, it's worth mentioning that the above high-growth core initiatives could have quite a meaningful impact as early as the upcoming second quarter." - Jared Isaacman

125,000 restaurants are already Shift4 customers which highlights the opportunity to offer SkyTab POS as a wedge to entice merchants to migrate from Shift4's gateway to its end-to-end platform. What's more exciting about SkyTab POS is that it isn't just for the restaurant vertical and all the volume it processes is through Shift4's end-to-end platform. Shift4 will eventually offer SkyTab POS in sporting arenas, theme parks, and entertainment venues. Shift4 offers value-added services for large entertainment venues, sporting arenas, and many more complex payment environments. For example, Shift4 has integrations with Seatgeek and Ticketmaster to provide ticketing. Shift4 also offers stadiums the benefits of VenueNext for an enhanced eCommerce experience. As Shift4 continues to ramp up the distribution of SkyTab POS, this represents a larger shift of volume migrating to Shift4's end-to-end platform.

Customer Wins For The Quarter

The first quarter was another strong quarter that featured multiple large customer wins. Shift4 will now process all ticketing, food, beverage, retail, and parking transactions at the Wells Fargo Center, which indicates the wide breadth of Shift4's Platform.

Shift4 Q1 2022 Shareholder Letter

The quarter also featured some significant wins in the hospitality and restaurant categories, as seen below.

Shift4 Q1 2022 Shareholder Letter

The customer wins from the first quarter are all using Shift4's end-to-end payments platform, which is a massive win for Shift4. Shift4's end-to-end platform is much more profitable for Shift4 as they don't lose processing volume to third-party acquirers, which allows Shift4 to offer enhanced value-added services, which attracts customers, both new and existing gateway customers, to Shift4's end-to-end platform. With ~$180B in annual volume still on the gateway platform, there is still an ample opportunity for Shift4, just among its existing gateway volume.

Updates On Revenue Expectations & Rollouts

Shift4 extended its fan-first experience to offer a mobile ticketing solution via Ticketmaster, in addition to Seat Geek.

Shift4 offers SaaS services and 85% of customers don't pay any up-lift or fee for SaaS offerings, rather Shift4's fees are based on usage. This differs from other platforms like Toast, which specializes in one platform and charges restaurants for third-party integrations to Uber Eats, Doordash, etc., unlike Shift4.

Shift4 is already processing domestic payments for SpaceX Starlink. Another interesting development is that SpaceX is in talks with Delta to provide them Starlin's internet to one of the major airlines. This would be a win for Shift4 as it processes payments for Starlink, while it could act as a wedge for Shift4 to win Delta airlines as a customer. Delta generates about $30B in revenue, compared to Allegiant Air, which only generated $1.8B last year. If Delta shifted to Starlink, Shift4 could offer an enticing payments solution for Delta to improve the in-flight and pre-flight commerce experience.

Shift4 Q1 2022 Shareholder Letter

The Finaro acquisition is still awaiting regulatory approval which isn't expected until closer to the end of 2022, but Shift4 recently completed its first successful cross-border transaction between the U.S. and U.K. This is a positive step in the right direction as Shift4 will leverage Finaro to process payments through its end-to-end platform internationally. SpaceX already was partnered with Finaro prior to the acquisition for international payments, so the acquisition makes a lot of sense for Shift4 as it expands movies boldly forward with global expansion.

Financial Analysis

Shift4 Q1 2022 Shareholder Letter

Above is a summary of Shift4's key financial metrics, highlighted by 68% growth in end-to-end payments volume of $13.4B. Notice that Shift4's payments volume saw an unexpected drop off in volume towards the end of December of last year due to Omicron. When Shift4 last reported its 2021 fourth-quarter results at the beginning of March, management acknowledged that payment volumes were down due to Omicron in January and early February, but that Shift4 had its first $200M volume day on February 28th, a Monday. What's more? Shift4 continued this setting of weekly volume records in April, indicating that the company is growing rapidly, while more impressive is that Shift4 outperformed all expectations last quarter given the Omicron headwind.

Shift4 Q1 2022 Shareholder Letter

Shift4 also maintained its 2022 guidance, which does not include Shift4's latest acquisitions in The Giving Block and Finaro.

Shift4 Q1 2022 Shareholder Letter

As indicated above, Shift4's operating expenses barely increased year-over-year, while management anticipates that revenue growth continues to significantly outpace the growth in expenses, which naturally results in margin expansion.

So one of the things that we've certainly talked about is how we're balancing top line revenue growth with margin expansion. I think Q1 is a really a good example of being able to put top line growth and margin expansion. I think you're going to continue to see that. There is a cadence across the quarters. Q1 will typically be one of our lower margin quarters, that will certainly expand into Q2 and Q3. And in Q4, you will see a small bit of retraction and all that's just based on seasonality of how the business evolves throughout the course of the year. But we still stand by, our year-over-year margin expansion of 300 basis points. And I think that, the context of that is really kind of threefold. It's one that balances between top-line revenue growth, two margin expansion, and three continued free cash flow production and free cash flow conversion. So, we still feel very confident so that balance is the right balance and puts three of those things at play." - Brad Herring, Shift4 CFO

For the quarter, Shift4 generated $11.9M in FCF with $13.7M in adjusted free cash flow. The company is thriving, while its investment in its in-house acquiring solution, which was rolled out at the beginning of the quarter, is clearly paying off. Shift4 used to rely on Tsys to process its payments for its end-to-end platform but its contract with Tsys was terminated last year. Now, Shift4's expenses for its core operations will remain relatively flat compared to Shift4's top-line revenue growth.

Fair Value & Expected Return

For our valuation, we will use a forward 12-month gross revenue less network fees of $860M, which would represent only represent a ~48% increase over the next 12 months. This should prove conservative as Shift4 just grew this segment of its revenue by 53% in a quarter it faced headwinds due to Omicron. In 2021, Shift4 grew revenue less network fees by 63% annually, while in 2021 it raised its initial guidance for this segment in November to account for the strong growth in this segment. I expect it could do the same in 2022, especially once the Finaro acquisition goes through.

Now, let's use the L.A. Stevens Valuation Model to project a fair value and expected return for Shift4.

Assumptions:

Forward 12-Month gross revenue less network fees [A] (conservative estimate) $860 Million Potential Free Cash Flow Margin [B] 27.5% Average fully-diluted shares outstanding [C] ~85.6 million Free cash flow per share [ D = (A * B) / C ] $2.76 Free cash flow per share growth rate (conservative estimate) 17.5% Terminal growth rate 3% Years of elevated growth 10 Total years to stimulate 100 Discount Rate (Our "Next Best Alternative") 9.8%

L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

At $42 per share, Shift4 is trading at a 65% discount, with an intrinsic value of ~122$. It's expected to generate better than a 27% annualized return over the next 10 years, therefore it is a buy as it's expected to significantly beat our 15% hurdle rate. Even as Shift4's stock craters, the fundamental business performance indicates the strength of its business.

Conclusion

At $42 per share, Shift4 trades at $3.6B in market cap, while the company is generating free cash flow, and in a favorable cash position with convertible notes due in 2025 at $80.48 per share and 2027 at $122.66 per share. The company just finished its share repurchase program, buying $1.8M shares at an average price of $55.08. Trading at less than $4B in EV and well on pace to generate $360M+ in EBITDA over the next 12 months, the company is cheap today, trading at 21x EV/EBITDA and 11x NTM EV/EBITDA.

I rate Shift4 a strong buy at these levels and will look to add to my position after this positive report.

