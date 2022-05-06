Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) delivered a pretty decent Q1 earnings report that beat revenue, with GAAP EPS loss in line with the consensus estimates. Notably, ROKU stock had been battered going into its earnings release. Given the 80% collapse in its stock price from its 2021 highs, we think the market wasn't expecting much from management. As a result, the stock still traded quite close to our previous FQ4 update (down 3.5%, against the S&P 500's decline of 5.4%).

Therefore, we are increasingly convinced that we could have seen the bottom in ROKU stock in the near term. We elucidated in our previous update that the pandemic reset was necessary for Roku to manage forward expectations. Moreover, in its latest earnings call, management reiterated its long-term outlook and communicated its investment cadence.

Notwithstanding, we think near-term execution risks remain as it navigates a negative GAAP EPS outlook throughout FY22-23. In addition, Roku continues to observe massive opportunities in the ad-supported streaming space. But, we think the challenging macro environment could see further near-term headwinds on its supply chain and some ad spending verticals.

Therefore, we think the stock will likely be "dead money" until we exit Q4. Given its negative EPS estimates, the market would probably be parsing its ad spending recovery and expect positive commentary from its investment cadence.

Still, we are convinced that its long-term thesis is intact. However, while we retain our Buy rating, we would like to caution that investors must be willing to hold it out as ROKU stock continues to consolidate.

Why ROKU Stock Has Continued To Crumble

ROKU stock NTM revenue multiples (TIKR) ROKU stock NTM EBITDA multiples (TIKR)

As seen above, ROKU stock growth premium has been digested significantly. It had traded at a substantial premium against Netflix (NFLX) stock over the past two years. But, the market has brutally digested its revenue multiples, as it reached 3.38x recently. However, when looking under the hood, it became apparent why the market unhinged ROKU stock from its highs.

ROKU stock's mean NTM EBITDA multiple of 121.7x over the past year implies significant growth. But, the culmination of macro headwinds, supply chain disruptions, an increasingly competitive landscape, and reduced ad spending impacted Roku's business model.

Furthermore, it also had to lap a highly challenging FY21 comp that had the pandemic pull-forward "confusion," coupled with the reopening headwinds. Therefore, Roku couldn't deliver the expectations required of its growth premium. There were just too many headwinds for Roku to deal with in 2022.

Will ROKU Stock Ever Recover?

Roku revenue change and adjusted EBITDA margins consensus estimates % (S&P Capital IQ) Roku GAAP EPS consensus estimates $ (S&P Capital IQ)

A glance at Roku's revenue growth trend above demonstrated the marked deceleration over the past year. Furthermore, the company doesn't expect the macro and ad spending headwinds to dissipate anytime soon. Nonetheless, Roku expects significant opportunities as ad-supported streaming gains share in the streaming space.

Moreover, we think Netflix's impending entry into the ad-supported space validates the relevance and growth opportunities moving forward. Roku CEO Anthony Wood accentuated (edited):

Advertising is a way to lower the cost of a subscription streaming service, which makes streaming services more appealing to consumers. And so generally, advertising is good, because it lowers the cost of streaming and increases consumer interest in streaming. Note that Roku is a streaming platform, which is a different business model than an individual streaming service. So our business model and the way we make money is to connect consumers with content and with advertisers. And so anything that causes more streaming to flow through the Roku platform is good for us and good for our business. More generally, I think we believe that more ad-supported streaming offerings will accelerate the movement of traditional TV budgets into streaming. (Roku's FQ1'22 earnings call)

Therefore, Roku continues to invest aggressively in the ad-supported space. However, we think it could continue to impact the re-rating of Roku stock as the market parses the success of its investments. As a result, Roku's near-term profitability would be markedly affected. The company guided for Q2 adjusted EBITDA margin at breakeven, also reflected in its consensus estimates of 0.6%.

Notably, given Roku's growth focus, its EPS is estimated to be in the red throughout the rest of 2022 and well into 2023.

Is ROKU Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

We believe that Roku's long-term thesis remains intact. Roku was a prime beneficiary of massive momentum from the pandemic. But, the reopening cadence also turned those tailwinds into headwinds, while it also had to deal with a much weaker macroeconomic environment. Hence, the battering in ROKU stock was justified.

Despite that, it still traded at a premium against the market and its peers. We think Roku stock could gather its growth momentum at the end of 2022 as it consolidates further. But, the stock could be dead money in the near term due to its negative profitability.

As such, we reiterate our Buy rating. But, we need to highlight that investors must be prepared to hold through the consolidation and expect more volatility given its growth premium.