Franck-Boston/iStock via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (OTCQB:EVTV) has filed to raise an undisclosed amount in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm designs Class 4 utility electric vehicles for sale in the United States.

EVTV has an order backlog but the industry will see major entrants; the company and CEO are also the subject of a number of legal actions.

I'll provide a final opinion when we learn more IPO details.

Envirotech Overview

Osceola, Arkansas-based Envirotech was founded to develop light utility trucks and vans for the electric vehicle market in the U.S.

Management is headed by Chairman and CEO Phillip W. Oldridge, who has been with the firm since September 2020 and was previously CEO of GreenPower Motor Company, a manufacturer of passenger transit and shuttle buses.

The company's primary offerings include:

Class 4 electric trucks

Class 4 electric cargo vans

Envirotech has booked fair market value investment of $81.9 million as of December 31, 2021, from investors including Gerald Douglas Conrod and the 162315 Family Trust.

Envirotech - Customer Acquisition

The firm seeks customer orders from commercial enterprises seeking electric utility and transport vehicles in the U.S.

As of the end of 2021, the company had orders for 37 Class 4 trucks and 43 Class 4 cargo vans.

General and Administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen slightly as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

General & Administrative Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 2021 403.3% 2020 400.3%

(Source)

The General and Administrative efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of General and Administrative spend, was 0.2x in the most recent reporting period. (Source)

Envirotech's Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by Grand View Research, the global electric truck market was an estimated $1.5 billion in 2019 and is forecast to reach $26.3 billion by 2027.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 43.3% from 2020 to 2027.

The main drivers for this expected growth are an increasing demand from logistics firms, a drop in fuel and maintenance expenses and continuing incentives from governments for their adoption.

Also, below is a chart showing the historical and projected future market growth for the U.S. electric truck market:

U.S. Electric Trucks Market Size (Grand View Research)

According to a Markets And Markets research report, the global electric commercial vehicle market, which includes vans, is expected to grow from 129,000 units sold in 2020 to over 2,000,000 units sold in 2028, a forecast unit volume growth CAGR of 41.1% from 2020 to 2028.

The chart below indicates the reasons for this growth dynamic:

Electric Commercial Vehicle Market (MarketsAndMarkets)

According to the company, major competitive or other industry participants include:

Ford, Nissan, Navistar, Freightliner, Mercedes-Benz, Odyne Systems, Lightning Systems, Nordresa, Workhorse, Mitsubishi/Fuso, BYD, Proterra, TransPower, Lion Electric Company, Rivian, GreenPower Motor Company, General Motors, Blue Bird, Tesla, Volkswagen, Volvo, PeterBilt, Nikola, and Motiv. (Source - SEC)

Envirotech Vehicles' Financial Performance

The company's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue from a tiny base

Increasing gross profit and gross margin

Sharply higher operating losses

Significantly increased cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 2021 $ 2,042,844 2202.2% 2020 $ 88,735 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior 2021 $ 761,376 4917.3% 2020 $ 15,175 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin 2021 37.27% 2020 17.10% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin 2021 $ (7,723,996) -378.1% 2020 $ (410,957) -463.1% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Net Margin 2021 $ (7,652,100) -374.6% 2020 $ (279,521) -13.7% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 2021 $ (12,936,755) 2020 $ 1,526,333 (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source - SEC)

As of December 31, 2021, Envirotech had $4.8 million in cash and $1.6 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, was negative ($13 million).

Envirotech Vehicles' IPO Details

Envirotech intends to raise an undisclosed amount in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

The firm's stock is currently quoted on the OTCQX tier under the symbol "EVTV".

The shares sold in this offering, if successful, would add to the company's shares outstanding and dilute the existing share base.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We currently intend to use the net proceeds to us from this offering primarily for working capital. We may also use a portion of the net proceeds for the acquisition of, or investment in, technologies, solutions or businesses that complement our business, although we have no present commitments or agreements to enter into any acquisitions or investments. (Source - SEC)

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, there are several actions pending against Chairman and CEO Oldridge by his former employer, GreenPower & affiliates and there are other lawsuits against Envirotech Vehicles.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Roth Capital Partners.

Commentary About Envirotech's IPO

EVTV is seeking public investment to fund its working capital needs.

The company's financials have produced increasing topline revenue from a tiny base, growing gross profit and gross margin, much higher operating losses in 2021 and sharply increased cash used in operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, was negative ($13 million).

General and Administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue rose slightly as revenue increased in 2021; its General and Administrative efficiency multiple was 0.2x in 2021.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends on its shares and anticipates that it will use any future earnings to reinvest back into the company.

The market opportunity for utility electric vehicles in the coming years is large and expected to grow at a very high growth rate owing to a desire for reduced or no-emissions vehicles with lower maintenance costs.

Roth Capital Partners is the sole underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (29.0%) since their IPO. This is a lower-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risk to the company's outlook is the significant existing competition as well as new competitors from major car and truck automakers entering the EV space.

Also, the legal actions against the firm's CEO and the company directly are a concern.

When we learn more about the IPO's proposed pricing and valuation assumptions, I'll provide an update.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.