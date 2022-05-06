Scott Olson/Getty Images News

The joys of the commodity cycle

Exxon CEO, Darren Woods took the helm in 2017. Coming out of the refining/chemical side of the business, he proceeded to plan an aggressive upstream investment program announced in 2019, to little fanfare. Yearly Capex was set to stay in the $30-35bln range for five years, while these huge numbers scared many as it was in stark contrast with what other majors were planning. The chart below is from the 2019 investor day meeting:

Capex Forecast 2019 (2019 Investor Day Presentation)

Then came 2020 and the investment plans were cut faster than you can say "dividend". But they preserved the dividend and increased it by 1c. Taking on $25Bln in debt, Exxon powered on into what looked like a potential disaster.

Not so. Vaccines came around late in 2020 and were rolled out in 2021. Oil demand has nearly recovered to pre-pandemic levels and as those of us - who buy gasoline - know, prices have spiked. Exxon has repaid all of its pandemic debt and then some. The $30Bln number is back again but slated for buybacks, not capex. Capex is forecast to be around $20Bln for the time being.

So management was right initially to want to outpace the industry, then very wrong when the world stopped, then right again today.

In between this roller coaster, Mr. Woods lost (or half lost) a proxy fight that changed some board members. Exxon´s plans now are better laid out as to dealing with a lower carbon future. It is right to focus on carbon capture and storage, as it has the correct expertise for the storage portion of CCS.

Better lucky than good

More recently, we watch and cringe when seeing the write-downs all majors are taking related to their Russia businesses. BP (BP) leading the charge (pun intended) with $25Bln, Shell (SHEL) $5Bln, Total $4.1Bln and Exxon $3.4Bln; only Chevron (CVX) had no exposure to Russia.

We could say Exxon was lucky. Not long ago, its prior CEO, Rex Tillerson was in Russia trying to secure cooperation with Rosneft to develop the Caspian. In fact, prior to Guyana, Russia was the only sizable growth prospect for Exxon other than the Permian. Exxon looked set to spend billions developing the Kara Sea together with Rosneft.

The Obama administration's Crimea sanctions on technology transfer put such plans to rest. Exxon was allowed to continue operating Sakhalin but no more investment would be forthcoming. Sakhalin is the reason for the $3.4Bln write-down recently announced... but this could have been much, much worse.

But being good helps

Then came Guyana. Exxon has absolutely hit it out of the ballpark with the Stabroek block. Already 6 floating production units are planned and a couple already underway, the potential is massive at over 1mbpd.

Guyana Production Forecast (Exxon Mobil 2021 Investor Day)

In typical Exxon form, projects in Guyana are coming in early, at or below budget. Cash breakeven costs are some of the lowest which will gradually shift the whole portfolio breakeven to below $40/Bbl. IRRs at these commodity levels must be fantastic. But the more important point is the resiliency these low-cost barrels will bring to Exxon´s overall production. The roller coaster never ends.

Meanwhile in Brazil, no luck yet. A few years back the offshore Brazil opportunity was touted almost as equal to Guyana in earlier presentations. Now, after several dry holes, it is barely mentioned. It is a tough business.

Valuation

So here we are, back in the $90s/share. A place visited briefly in 2007, 2014 and now. Almost perfect seven-year intervals. Will this time hold? Let's see what is different and what is not.

Incentives and human nature are not different. For now, discipline has prevailed, capital is being returned to owners and even OPEC is largely sticking with its production ramps despite these having been planned well ahead of Russia/Ukraine conflict. Like it has in the past, this "new found" discipline will wane with time.

What is different is gas prices. Henry Hub is brushing against $8/mmbtu. A level not seen since, well, the 2007-08 commodity peak.

Data by YCharts

Gas (in LNG form) is fast becoming a global and physically tradeable commodity, with a relevant spot price and price marker (Platts JKM) set to become the equivalent of "Brent". LNG terminals initially built to supply specific demand will gradually runoff their contracts and compete with each other to supply the large clients in Europe, Japan, China, etc.

Natural gas needs to play an important role to supplant coal in emerging markets, as it already has in the US. Aside from the complexity of building LNG receiving infrastructure, the simplicity of gas power systems vs. coal is very attractive. No trains, no ash, no soot, no crushers, no limestone, etc… gas is simply cleaner, lower carbon and much more efficient than coal.

Exxon has several LNG projects in operation and others in the pipeline. The need to free Europe from Russian gas will push most borderline projects - at Exxon and elsewhere - into FID.

Exxon Mobil LNG (Exxon)

So this is different, the combination of high oil and gas prices is something we have not seen in a while and should support better valuations for the sector.

As of now, Exxon seems destined to earn about $10/share this year, implying a forward P/E of 9. This seems reasonable; especially given the backdrop of $30Bln in repurchases just announced, lower debt and +4% dividend yield.

What a difference a year or two can make.