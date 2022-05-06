gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) is a small-cap biotech that should be on everyone's radar. While it is still speculative, it is using cell therapies to target the very large Alzheimer's treatment market space. Specifically, it is using Lomecel-B to see if it can become a disease modifying agent for these patients.

There was some published data from a phase 1 study showing that treatment with this drug was safe and did help patients achieve a slower cognitive decline compared to placebo. The phase 2 study is already recruiting patients and this is a huge program for the biotech.

Even if Longeveron doesn't succeed in Alzheimer's Disease (AD), it still has other shots on goal in using Lomecel-B for acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) in Covid-19 patients and then in treating a rare disease known as Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome. Both of these programs are being advanced in a phase 1 and phase 2 respectively.

Lastly, there is another indication in the pipeline which is risky, but great if it pays off. This would be using Lomecel-B for aging frailty. A phase 1/2 study named HERA is expected to have results released read out by the 1st half of 2022. This is risky, just like the Alzheimer's indication, but it is good to see that Longeveron has four indications in the pipeline being advanced.

Lomecel-B For The Treatment Of Patients With Alzheimer's Disease

The first program to go over in the pipeline is Lomecel-B, which is being developed for the treatment of patients with Alzheimer's Disease. Alzheimer's Disease is a terrible disease whereby there is cognitive loss. These patients have memory loss and then lose the ability to perform simple tasks as well.

At the moment there is no cure, and the drugs currently approved don't help much, if at all. Aricept is one of these such standard of care (SOC) drugs for Alzheimer's, but has a goal of increase acetylcholine levels in the brain by preventing acetylcholine from breaking down in the first place. It is a very large market opportunity. It is expected that the global Alzheimer's Disease (AD) market could reach $25 billion by 2027.

The first drug approved for Alzheimer's Disease (AD) as a modifying agent is Aduhelm. Two major issues with Aduhelm are that it had a possible safety issue with swelling of bleeding in the brain, and the FDA approval of it was surrounded by a huge controversy. Matter of fact, Biogen (BIIB) withdrew an application to receive approval for the drug in AD in Europe. Sales can't really improve either for it, especially since the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services stated it won't pay for Aduhelm outside of clinical trials. In essence, Biogen has to rely on another drug for this indication known as Lecanamab. Data from this study will be out later in fall of this year, so it's important to see how this plays out. Regardless, this means these AD patients need a new treatment option.

Longeveron is hoping that Lomecel-B as a cell therapy can help AD patients improve in several measures. It remains to be seen how well it does in the clinic, but the use of this therapy is being explored in a phase 2a study which was initiated back in December of 2021. This is a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study which is looking to explore Lomecel-B for mild AD. One good thing I like about this study is that Longeveron was able to implement the ability to test out single and multiple doses of Lomecel-B for these patients. This flexibility is good, because if a single dose doesn't achieve the desired efficacy, then it's possible that multiple doses of it may perform better.

The ability to test out multiple doses I believe comes from the excellent safety profile which was observed in a prior phase 1 study. This was a study which used low doses of Lomecel-B for the treatment of these patients with mild AD. It was shown that infusion of this cell therapy from Longeveron didn't cause any treatment-related safety concerns. Even better, there was no trace of a serious issue associated with other classes of Alzheimer's drugs being tested. These other drugs have caused something known as ARIA.

What is ARIA? ARIA stands for amyloid-relating imaging abnormalities. That is, monoclonal antibodies and other classes of drugs may have caused issues such as cerebral microhemorrhage or vasogenic edema. The bottom-line is that Doctors have to monitor such abnormalities that may happen with such class of drugs by using MRI. Longeveron doesn't have to worry about this at all. Secondly, it saw some evidence of being able to help patients achieve a slower decline in cognitive status.

A major endpoint for cognition from this phase 1 study is known as Mini Mental State Exam (MMSE), which is used to evaluate a persons' cognitive abilities. Patients who took Lomecel-B achieved a slower decline in cognition compared to those who took placebo. Clearly not complete tangible proof, but at least showed that the cell therapy is somewhat active.

The good news is that the ongoing phase 2a data should eventually shed light on whether or not Lomecel-B is appropriate for treating mild AD patients. A total of 48 patients will be enrolled in this study and updates by the company on recruitment trial completion are expected later on. According to ClinicalTrials website, this is estimated to have a primary completion date of September 29, 2023. Of course, this is not the final date because it depends how fast these patients are ultimately recruited and then treated in this study.

Financials

According to the 10-K SEC Filing, Longeveron had cash and cash equivalents of $25.7 million, short-term investments of $9.4 million and working capital of $32.7 million as of December 31, 2021. It has primarily raised cash through its IPO back in 2021 and then subsequent offerings it enacted. For its IPO it raised approximately $26.7 million in net proceeds and then another $18.6 million from a 2021 PIPE offering.

The company believes it has enough cash on hand to fund its operations into 2024. I think it is well capitalized at the moment, but it has already prepared to raise additional cash if necessary. It filed an S-3 form with the SEC to possibly use a mixed securities shelf later on if necessary. It is effective with the SEC, and it is possible that it can choose to raise up to $50,000,000 from time to time through the sale of Class A common stock, preferred stock, warrants, and/or purchase contracts.

Risks To Business

The biggest risk to the business of all, I believe, relates to the Alzheimer's study it is running. Why? Because there is a 99% trial failure rate in this space. While it has shown Lomecel-B to have an excellent safety profile and some efficacy early on, there is no guarantee that the phase 2 study will ultimately succeed. I think that this is one hurdle to consider for the AD space. That's because Biogen didn't do well with FDA approval of Aduhelm.

The bottom line is that Longeveron's drug Lomecel-B must provide sufficient evidence of cognitive improvement. If it doesn't, then it may not do well even with FDA approval. The good news is that Lomecel-B is being applied to several other indications. Matter of fact, it is being explored for use in patients with ARDS due to Covid-19, aging frailty and Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome.

The financials aren't at risk at the moment, but I would say that I wouldn't outright rule out a cash raise earlier than anticipated. The fact that Longeveron filed an S-3 form means it intends to possibly use this later on. I would say that if the stock trades higher on the back of good news, then it will take advantage of using this type of cash raise almost immediately.

Conclusion

The final conclusion is that Longeveron is a great speculative biotech to buy. That's because it is targeting the very large Alzheimer's Disease space. At the moment, it is on the right track, because the safety profile was excellent. Even though there was some hint of efficacy, more testing in a lot more patients will be necessary to determine if it wasn't a one-off event. At least cognitive decline slowed more in the Lomecel-B group compared to the placebo group.

However, this effect must eventually be achieved with statistical significance. It has many other large market opportunities such as targeting ARDS due to Covid-19 and aging frailty. It is even using Lomecel-B to go after a rare disease known as Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome. As far as a catalyst that investors can look forward to, one might be the release of results from the phase 2 study using Lomecel-B for aging frailty. Data from this study is expected to be released in the 1st half of 2022.