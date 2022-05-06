Dikuch/iStock via Getty Images

It has been over a year since my last discussion of Pyxis Tankers or "Pyxis"(NASDAQ:PXS, NASDAQ:PXSAP, PXSAW), a small, Greece-based operator of product tankers.

The company currently owns a fleet of five MR2 tankers with an average age of 8.5 years and is controlled by its largest shareholder Valentios "Eddie" Valentis.

Company SEC-Filing / Compass Maritime

Pyxis Tankers gained its Nasdaq listing in late 2015 by a reverse merger with the shell of LookSmart, once a leading search engine back in the early days of the World Wide Web. After the remains of LookSmart were transferred into a privately held entity, Pyxis Tankers was merged into the empty shell.

The stock has been quite volatile ever since the company went public, mostly due to its small free float and generally unfavorable market dynamics in the product tanker segment over the past couple of years.

Company SEC-Filings

Occasionally, shares have been chased by momentum traders, mostly as a side-play to current or former momentum crowd favorites like Castor Maritime (CTRM), Performance Shipping (PSHG), Top Ships (TOPS), Globus Maritime (GLBS), and Seanergy Maritime (SHIP).

In the past, the company largely failed to capitalize on these mostly short-lived but often violent moves but last year, management seized the opportunity and sold 14.3 million new common shares in a private placement for gross proceeds of $25 million. The agreed purchase price of $1.75 per share represented an almost 200% premium to estimated net asset value per share ("NAV") at that time.

Pyxis Tankers has used the funds to acquire two additional MR2 product tankers last year (Pyxis Lamda and Pyxis Karteria).

Particularly the $32 million related party purchase of the Pyxis Lamda doesn't look great due to a number of issues:

The purchase price was approximately 8% above market value The vessel was delivered to the company with its 5-year special survey due Partial payment in discounted common shares

Earlier this year, the company sold its small tankers Northsea Alpha and Northsea Beta for an aggregate purchase price of $8.9 million. After the repayment of associated indebtedness and settlement of various transaction costs, net cash proceeds amounted to $2.7 million.

Improving Product Tanker Market Conditions

After years of languishing, product tanker charter rates have experienced a massive uptick as of late.

According to competitor Ardmore Shipping Corporation or "Ardmore" (ASC), dislocations in product tanker positions driven by the Russia-Ukraine conflict amid low levels of global product inventories and a seasonal surge in South American diesel demand have boosted charter rates.

As of May 4, 2022, Ardmore had fixed approximately 50% of its total MR revenue days for the second quarter of 2022 at an average time charter equivalent ("TCE") rate of approximately $25,500 per day, a more than 60% sequential increase.

Danish competitor Norden also provided a bullish outlook on Thursday:

Q2 rates for especially MR vessels started strong. Based on a tight oil market, volatility in product tanker rates is expected to remain high across regions, with global stock levels nearing historically low levels. Particularly the Ukraine-Russia war and sanctions against Russia are altering trading patterns, creating strong MR demand. The strong product tanker rates are expected to continue in coming quarters.

While Pyxis' stock price has increased approximately 50% from its January lows, unlike most of its peers the company is still trading at a substantial discount to estimated net asset value ("NAV") per share:

Compass Maritime / Company SEC-Filing

Unfortunately, two of the company's vessels remain on time charter contracts at less-than-stellar rates with redelivery currently scheduled for later this month and July respectively.

Given this issue, the company's second quarter results are unlikely to fully reflect the current market strength but with charter rates expected to remain at healthy levels, Q3 should see further improvement with the entire fleet back in the spot market by July.

Please remember that Pyxis Tankers will be required to conduct a reverse stock split until June 13 to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement which might present a decent opportunity to open a position in the common shares.

Investors looking for a somewhat less risky investment in Pyxis Tankers should consider taking a position in the company's Series A Convertible Preferred Shares (PXSAP) which are ranking senior to common stock and paying a rather juicy 10.7% annualized cash dividend at current levels.

In addition, the preferred shares are convertible into new common shares at a price of $1.40 at any time. Should product tanker charter rates remain strong going into 2023, the embedded call option might very well move into the money at some point going forward.

Bottom Line:

Suffice to say, recent geopolitical events have changed product tanker dynamics materially with the strong charter rate environment now widely expected to persist for at least the next couple of quarters.

While Pyxis Tankers remains a small player, the company should start to generate meaningful cash flow from operations this quarter.

Unlike most of its larger peers, Pyxis still trades at a substantial discount to NAV thus offering some decent upside.

With the company being required to conduct a reverse stock split until June 13, speculative investors might be soon provided the opportunity to initiate a position in the common shares at even lower price levels.

Investors looking for a somewhat less risky investment in Pyxis Tankers should consider taking a position in the company's Series A Convertible Preferred Shares (PXSAP).