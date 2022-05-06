Alaris Royalty Corp. (ALARF) CEO Steve King on Q1 2022 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Alaris Royalty Corp. (OTC:ALARF) Q1 2022 Earnings Conference Call May 6, 2022 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Steve King – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Amanda Frazer – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jeff Fenwick – Cormark Securities

Zachary Evershed – National Bank Financial

Trevor Reynolds – Acumen Capital Partners

Operator

Hello, and welcome to Alaris Q1 2022 Earnings Release Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. It is now my pleasure to introduce Chief Financial Officer, Amanda Frazer.

Amanda Frazer

Thank you, Andrew. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Alaris Equity Partner's conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results for the three months ended March 31st, 2022. I am Amanda Frazer, Chief Financial Officer of Alaris, and I'm joined on this call by Steven King, President and Chief Executive Officer. After a short presentation from Steve and I, there will be a question-and-answer session. The lines will be placed on mute until then to avoid background noise. Before I begin, I would like to remind our listeners that all amounts given are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. Listeners are cautioned that comments made today may contain forward-looking information.

This forward-looking information is based upon a number of important factors and assumptions. And as a result, actual results could differ materially. Additional information concerning the underlying factors, assumptions, and risks is available in last night's press release and our MD&A for the period under the headings, forward-looking statements and risk factors, copies of which are available on SEDAR @ sedar.com, as well as our website. Non-IFRS data is also presented and it may differ from the way other companies present such data. As with the forward-looking statements, please refer to last night's press release and our MD&A for the period for more clarification regarding non-IFRS [Indiscernible]. I appreciate everyone taking the time to join up this morning, we are excited to present our Q1 results.

I'll begin with a brief summary of the Q1 highlights. Q1 revenue of $39.6 million and cash from operations prior to changes in working capital of $35.4 million were increases of 23% and 40% respectively as compared to the prior period. Both were boosted by higher-than-expected common dividends from FNC, [Indiscernible] and D&M, the additional investments throughout 2021 and follow-on in 2022 and the approximate 2.4% positive reset realized on the portfolio. We deployed a further $65 million in the quarter to BCC.

The follow-on preferred equity contribution attracts an $8.5 million annual distribution. We are happy to report that though it took much longer than anticipated, we received proceeds of $67.1 million from the redemption of Kimco subsequent to Q1. This represents all contractually owed distributions outstanding of $13.7 million. The full value of our preferred investment and exit premium on our units for a total of $35.7 million. A negotiated share of the common equity proceeds of $9 million, only 7.9 million have been recorded until the release of the additional proceeds from escrow. Full payment of all promissory notes of $9.8 million. This represents an unlevered IRR of over 13% on the combined preferred equity and debt.

This was an excellent result for a challenged partner and demonstrate some lessons learned on previous file. Our monitoring team identified challenges and we brought in a third-party to help with an investigation. We move quickly to remove management and brought in our own group to address the identified issues. We waited patiently for the distributions to return to contracted levels while never foregoing unpaid amounts. We stayed involved with new management throughout the process. And when the opportunity to realize this return presented itself, we [Indiscernible] encouraged management to redeem our position.

The net impact from the receipt of 67.1 U.S. from Kimco and the redeployment into BCC is incremental revenue on that capital of $2.9 million annually, a 51% increase over the annual cash paid from Kimco. Q1 is generally a quiet quarter for our fair value adjustments given the proximity to the year-end audit. Our only fair value adjustment was to recognize the $9.9 million or $0.22 per unit gain resulting from the Kimco transaction. As discussed at year-end, in the quarter, we completed a $65 million bought deal offering or -- of senior unsecured debentures that was used to reduce our senior debt outstanding. We currently have a $137 million of capacity available for deployment.

Our portfolio continues to perform extremely well with the weighted average ECR continuing to be over 1.75 times. Fourteen of our 18 partners have an ECR over 1.5 and 10 of those are over two times. Route had settled ECR moved into the 1.2 to 1.5 range with the reporting of their March results, and we expect full payments of all outstanding deferred distributions $2.2 million in the coming weeks. Overall, we're extremely pleased with the continued performance of our partners. Our outlook calls for 38.9 million of revenue in Q2, excluding the 17.2 million Canadian from Kimco for a total revenue in the quarter of $56.1 million. The expected 12-month run rate is a $154.8 million before Kimco. I'll turn it over to Steve now for his thoughts.

Steve King

Great. Thanks, Amanda, and thanks everybody for tuning in. Obviously, we continue to track the growth trajectory that we've been on for the last several quarters now. And for a low volatility cash-flow company that pays an attractive dividend yield being able to produce an increase in operating cash flow by almost 26% on a per unit basis is an exceptional number. Events such as the Kimco redemption and the reinvestment into BCC that the managers discussed have set the stage for continued solid results for the rest of the year.

Despite record level of capital deployment over last 18 months, our balance sheet is in excellent shape, ample room for growth. Full proceeds from Kimco, two different public capital raises in the last year have allowed us to take advantage of our position in the North American private equity industry and provide access to a much sought-after asset class, for the vast majority of investors would never have access to other than through Alaris.

Looking forward, it's difficult to predict how the various market forces are going to play out between the lasting impact of the pandemic to the impacts of the Russian invasion on Ukraine, general supply chain issues and the growing threat of inflation in the industry increases. We're in the midst of a very volatile world, obviously. Given the nature of our partners businesses being largely required service businesses, our exposure to these forces is actually quite limited. The earnings coverage ratio of our partners has remained at historical highs, and they also are quite under-levered. So, the risk of interest rate increases for our partners is quite minimal. We also feel very comfortable that given our dividend Payout ratio was in the low 60s, we're generating a meaningful amount of free cash flow to help fund our ongoing growth, and we will not be able to hold onto a very volatile capital market.

The one place that we're seeing an impact is on the number of quality companies that are going out to the market to access private equity capital. We've noticed a noticeable decrease in the number of opportunities being presented to us by the advisory network over the last two months. But without being said, as a niche player in the broader private equity industry, we've always found unique opportunities to deploy our capital in any scenario.

We're uniquely suited to withstand and inflationary environment as well, given that our cash distributions we received from our partners go up with the revenue that they achieve on an annual basis, and in an inflationary environment, those resets should elevate, giving our company a higher growth rate. Higher interest rates actually helped us quite a bit in our capital deployment program as well because it's less attractive to use traditional private equity options that have high levels of debt involved.

We have not seen a meaningful decrease in the valuations in the private markets as of yet, despite the decline in the public markets. This is largely due in my opinion to the massive amount of undeployed capital that still remains in the private markets. We will continue to be cautious in our growth and stay vigilant to our investment criteria as we work our way through this volatile time. We will only do transactions where we feel that the private company and can successfully navigate all of the risk factors that we see before us. Thank you very much for your time and Andrew will open it up getting questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]. And our first question comes from the line of Jeff Fenwick with Cormark Securities.

Jeff Fenwick

Hi, good morning, guys. So, I thought maybe we just check-in on a couple of the partners there. The BCC investment that you made just recently now makes that your largest partner by a pretty wide margin. Can you maybe just speak to that business in the context of potential cyclical pressures that are there? I think about as being a discretionary consumer, discretionary type of business. So, what's your comfort level around the dynamics of the BCC business?

Steve King

Yeah, a significant Jeff. When we first invested in BCC, just over four years ago, that was one of our main areas of diligence. And if you look back at that industry, even in '08, '09 crash, there was really a very small decline in that industry. They are specialist in liposuction. They don't do some of the larger ticket type of plastic surgery that maybe a little bit more discretionary. They have been full systems though really ever since they got shut down from COVID. They've threw a couple of acquisitions and just tremendous growth. They've actually tripled their earnings over the last three years. So, it's been a huge success story. It's a company with a very high coverage ratio even after our new deployment into them. They don't have any debt on their balance sheet. So, it's certainly one of our safest investments.

Jeff Fenwick

Okay. And this latest investment, it sounded like it was opportunistic. This is I guess an external partner that was like a franchise relationship or what was the background of this transaction that made it attractive for them?

Steve King

Yeah, we have the -- they have all of their stores are corporate stores, it's not a franchise system, but they did have one latency that had licensed their brand from them and has grown to about 14 locations. So, they had a rate of first refusals on that company. The doctor that started it was looking to exit the exercise that [Indiscernible] and bought it and it was extremely accretive for BCC because as a latency it didn't trade at a very high multiple because BCC had full control over whether that license was renewed. So, it didn't command the kind of multiple that -- that BCC would -- so it's a very attractive deal for them and they couldn't have been happier that they used our capital for something like that.

Jeff Fenwick

Great. That's great to know and then maybe one other one here on Planet Fitness. Certainly, I think some pretty positive commentary about people getting back to the gym and activity picking up at Planet Fitness and I guess they're now making those catch-up payments. I assume that this sort of runs rate. I think the plan was to payback over several years the amounts owed but any thought there that there might be a window where they might choose to accelerate those payments if the businesses is doing really well?

Steve King

They could. They're waiting on something that could accelerate that in terms of a rebate from the U.S. government, that could allow us to get a lump-sum but in general, we're not in a rush the company has so many great growth opportunities. We don't want to make some capital constraints just by trying to catch up on our deferred distributions, which we know we're going to get companies in excess of 2019 levels now, pre -COVID. So, all of their metrics are excellent.

Jeff Fenwick

Great. And then maybe one -- more of -- one of the metrics you're referred to here as your operating cash flow before working capital. Just a question on that one, because the CFO pre -working capital, it adds back the finance expense on the income statement, but you don't deduct back-owed the actual cash interest paid. I don't know if that's a question for Amanda or not. Why would you not deduct that from the CFO metric?

Amanda Frazer

What we were trying to replace with this metric was our normalized EBITDA changes in non-GAAP measures don't allow us to remove from EBITDA. Things that occur every quarter, we wanted to remove the unrealized gains, some of the other items. We chose to put that above the interest line, to track something as close to normalize EBITDA as we could. Our previously, what we were disclosing as normalized EBITDA.

Jeff Fenwick

Perfect. Thanks. Okay. That's great. Thanks for the answers. I'll get back in the queue.

Steve King

Okay. Thanks, Jeff.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]

Jeff Fenwick

Morning, everyone congrats on the quarter.

Steve King

Thanks Jeff.

Zachary Evershed

So, with setting Kimco out the door, are there any other partners giving signs for redemption in the near future?

Steve King

There could be. It's interesting because it's something that quite frankly, I would be quite comfortable with in this environment with the cost of our capital going up, especially on the debt side. Having a combination of free cash flow, some recycling of capital through redemptions, and the room on our credit line. I like the fact that I don't think we're going to be in any need to go to the market in the foreseeable future, so, there's a couple of situations where we have some common equity in addition to our [Indiscernible], that we could crystallized some significant gains and I would very much welcome that. We do have the opportunities that in front of us to redeploy that capital so I'm not worried about having declines in our revenue or increases in our pay ratio or anything like that. So, it's really just kind of balancing one financing method versus the other, and -- and like I said, crystallizing from gains especially on some of our common equity positions would be, I think a nice -- a nice thing for us in this year. So, nothing eminent at all, but there are a couple of companies in our -- in our portfolio that we're having discussions with about that, and so yeah, certainly not anything in the next -- next few months, but we will see after that.

Zachary Evershed

That's helpful. Thanks. And then on that opportunity set, what's the rough split between new and follow-on investments in the pipeline?

Steve King

We've got both. As I mentioned, the number of deals being shown to us has gone down, which is not surprising. If you're very really successful, profitable company that isn't desperate, now would not be the time that you would choose to go to the market. So, it's not surprising that we're seeing a little bit of a decrease in the companies that we're looking for. But like I said, we're a niche investor. I think what you can expect is maybe the average deal size to be a little smaller. Have some of the big companies just waited out and some of the more niche, smaller type investments are still going to be there for us. So that's typically the way it's worked, even going through '08, '09, that's what we saw as well. Though that was obviously a much bigger impact than this one, but yeah. We also do have several follow-on opportunities with our current partners as well. I'm still confident in our ability to deploy capital this year, but could be slightly slower than what it's been for the last 18 months.

Zachary Evershed

Got you. And then in terms of your leverage comfort, do you like the balance sheet where it currently stands or would you like to take it a bit higher for efficiency?

Amanda Frazer

I think that where it currently stands is probably a good place to be. There's a lot of interest restrictions and some new maybe limiting factors for deducting interest within Canada. So, I think we're probably in the best place to take advantage of the tax deductibility of the interest on this debt. So, without growing larger, I think that we're probably sitting in a good spot.

Steve King

The other thing I mentioned too is we're feeling pretty good having a decent amount of our debt in fixed public debentures that we did over the last few years. So, we don't have a huge sensitivity to the increasing interest rates.

Zachary Evershed

Great color, guys. Thanks. I'll turn it over.

Steve King

Great. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Trevor Reynolds with Acumen Capital.

Trevor Reynolds

Morning guys.

Steve King

Hi, Trevor.

Trevor Reynolds

Just on the LMS. That is one that you highlighted as being previously as being kind of subject to commodity price risk and inflation. Just wondering where that one sits.

Steve King

Yeah. The steel market continues to be just the wild west. It has gone up dramatically even since we spoke five weeks ago on our last quarter call. And the difficult position for LMS and their customers is that if you're -- say you're building a condo building, you're a condo developer and you had a bid from LMS that the rebar was going to cost X dollars, that rebar triples in price but you've pre -sold all of your condo units to finance the development. You've built in a set margin based on what you thought the cost base was. It's very difficult to pass on some of that volatility immediately for projects that are already underway.

The good news is for LMS is that they've been able to negotiate price -- sorry, cost acceleration clauses into their new contracts. They've been doing this for about 30 years. And that's the first time that customers have agreed to basically take the risk on steel price increases going forward. So long term, I think it's actually going to be very good thing for their business model that they've now been able to have that as the standard contract. But they've probably got about six months where they're going to have to chew through some very low to no margin business because of not being able to pass it on in the very short term. So long term, we don't have any concerns, very strong company, strong demand. But we've got probably a six-month period here before those new types of contracts kick in and they can get back to more regular margins.

Trevor Reynolds

So, expect to maybe see a negative revision on that one in 2023?

Steve King

It's going to be close. I don't think it's going to be anything significant than what we like the decline we had from the last year. But we're not expecting any gains from it, that's for sure, but I don't think it'll be as bad as last year.

Trevor Reynolds

Okay. Great. And then just one more just on the Edgewater, maybe you can just provide an update on -- that's obviously the only one with ECR in the 1-1.2 range. So maybe just an update on that.

Steve King

Yeah, Edgewater actually has improved over the last couple of months, and we're actually very optimistic about their continued recovery. A lot of the Department of Energy sites that they are at have fully reopened, and one of the nice things there is with the Russian - Ukraine war. A lot of the budgets for Department of Defense and Energy have been increased dramatically. And things that usually take a lot of time have been streamlined and put through by the democrats very quickly. And so, they're seeing good gains actually in their pipeline and workflow.

Trevor Reynolds

Those are my questions. Thanks.

Steve King

Great. Thanks very much.

Operator

Thank you. And I'm showing no further questions, so with that I'll turn the call back over to CEO, Steve King for any closing remarks.

Steve King

Well, thank you very much, everybody. I know there is only a few weeks since our Q4, so it wasn't a whole lot to talk about, but we're just ecstatic with how our portfolio is behaving and have kind of where we sit in the market. So, look forward to reporting another good quarter in Q2. Thanks very much.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference call. Thank you for participating and you may now disconnect.