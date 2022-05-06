shaunl/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Since yesterday, I've gotten a lot of questions from readers, investors, and others that included "did you see this?" in some form. In this case, they were referring to the expected dividend growth rate of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). I have frequently discussed Huntington Ingalls on Seeking Alpha as it's a part of my dividend growth portfolio. I've liked the stock for a number of reasons that I will discuss again in this article. However, a big part of the bull case is that dividend growth will eventually accelerate again as free cash flow expectations look phenomenal.

Yet, this is what the company told investors during the earnings call (it was also written on the PowerPoint slides in different wording) (emphasis added):

[...] our capital allocation priorities, which include significant deleveraging in the near term, along with continued modest dividend growth and balance share repurchases.

The company's definition of modest growth is "low single digits." That's not at all what I wanted to hear and the same goes for a lot of other investors, according to my inbox.

Hence, I will dedicate this article to a key question: should we sell?

All About Free Cash Flow

As usual, I like to start these articles by showing you my dividend growth portfolio breakdown so (new) readers have a bit more background. I have close to 50% industrial exposure. Half of that exposure consists of aerospace & defense companies. Almost all of that exposure is focused on defense instead of commercial aerospace.

Author Portfolio

Huntington Ingalls is my second-smallest defense company and a holding that lets me sleep well at night. If we only look at its business model, there is no way any recession can get me worried about the future of this company.

In my last article, I highlighted the company's incredibly dominant position as the key supplier of the backbone of America's/NATO's global defense capabilities: the US Navy:

The company's stock price goes back to March of 2011. Back then, it was spun off by defense giant Northrop Grumman (NOC). Since then, HII is solely focused on everything that floats. Aircraft carriers are the biggest ships in the Navy's portfolio. Some have a displacement of over 90 thousand tons. They are the cornerstone of the US and allied defense operations these floating fortresses allow the US to engage in military operations all over the world. Huntington Ingalls builds is responsible for all aircraft carriers. In addition to that, the company and its peer General Dynamics (GD) are responsible for the Navy's nuclear submarines. Huntington Ingalls builds the Virginia Class and Columbia Class submarines. Since the 1960s, the company has delivered 62 subs to the Navy. 14 of these are ballistic missile submarines. The company also builds amphibious assault ships as well as surface combatants and national security cutters. Moreover, the company engages in defense and Federal solutions, which include maritime fleet sustainment; intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance; cyber operations; secure enterprise information technology engineering and operations; advanced modeling, simulation, and training; and logistics management.

In the just-published 1Q22 earnings release, the company highlighted its three business units: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Mission Technologies.

Ingalls and Newport are the most straightforward. They focus on a wide range of ships and submarines including aircraft carriers. Mission Technologies is an emerging segment, so to speak, as it includes the acquisition of Alion in 3Q21. This segment is expected to increase the company's own capabilities when it comes to high-tech applications without the need to involve suppliers.

In 1Q22, sales rose from $259 million to $590 million, again, caused by the Alion deal in 2021.

In general, 1Q22 earnings were good as revenues totaled $2.6 billion ($60 million higher than expected). GAAP EPS beat by $0.28 as it came in at $3.50.

Revenue growth of 14% was mainly due to the acquisition. The operating margin declined by 110 basis points to 5.4%. According to the company:

These decreases were largely due to lower segment operating income driven by lower risk retirement at Newport News Shipbuilding, partially offset by more favorable non-current state income taxes and operating fast cash adjustment compared to the prior year.

With that said, I don't care too much about quarterly earnings for one big reason: the numbers are incredibly volatile. I made the case in older articles as well. Because HII is mainly dependent on a number of big projects (i.e., aircraft carriers), it is not able to report a "smooth" earnings history. The same goes for any other financial indicator. If the company were to sell very small boats with a high volume, the situation would be different. And that's OK. It just means we need to incorporate the bigger picture.

One financial metric I care about a lot is free cash flow. Free cash flow is basically operating income minus capital expenditures. It's cash a company can spend on dividends, buybacks, debt reduction, or just to boost cash to do something else with it in the future.

Huntington Ingalls' annual CapEx is close to $300 million, which is roughly 2-3% of annual sales. Moreover, operating cash flow is impacted by working capital (i.e., inventories). When a company expects to work on a big project like a new submarine or aircraft carrier maintenance, it increases its inventories and boosts spending to get the work done.

The graph below shows free cash flow (including expectations) and total shareholder distributions, both indirect using buybacks and direct via dividends. Needless to say, free cash flow is incredibly volatile.

Author (TIKR.com data)

The expectations above are consensus analyst expectations. The company itself expects between $750 and $800 million in 2023 FCF and a boost to the $800 to $900 million range in 2024. In 2022, free cash flow came close to $350 million. This boost is expected to be provided by a $230 million tailwind from advanced progress and FICA repayments in 2022, $200 million in shipbuilding growth and positive working capital developments, $50 million from higher margins, and a slight $30 million headwind from higher taxes.

So, how much is $900 million in expected free cash flow? A lot. It's 10.3% of the company's current $8.7 billion market cap. I'm using 2024 data, which will take more than 2.5 years until we get the actual number, but it makes sense to use 2024 data. After all, FCF is currently down due to a number of operational factors that will fade. Eventually, accelerating free cash flow will find its way to shareholders.

It helps that the company has a very healthy debt load. Next year, net financial debt is expected to fall to $2.3 billion, which is roughly 2.1x EBITDA. Prior to the Alion acquisition, net debt was below $1.2 billion. HII targets less than 2x EBITDA in net debt by the end of 2024.

What this means is that in 2024, the company could technically distribute a 10.3% dividend if it were to use all of its free cash flow for dividends. That won't happen, but it shows how much shareholder value this company can bring to the table. Note that money not spent on dividends will be used on buybacks or net debt reduction. After all, cash on the balance sheet reduces net debt (gross debt minus cash), which lowers the enterprise value (market cap plus net debt). Hence, if the company is able to achieve its FCF targets, the value for shareholders will be good either way.

That said, management targets roughly $1.0 billion in buybacks through 2024. This has been authorized and it could reduce the number of shares outstanding by roughly 11%. That's a big deal. On top of that, we could expect additional buybacks depending on any excess free cash flow.

Based on that context, the graph below shows a breakdown of the distributions I showed in the FCF & distributions chart. Investors benefit way more from buybacks than dividends. Especially prior to the pandemic when supply chains weren't damaged, investors benefited from regular distributions of more than $400 million per year.

Author (TIKR.com data)

While it's hard to see dividend growth in the graph above, the company has raised dividends, on average, by 16.1% per year over the past 5 years. The most recent hike was announced on November 3, 2021, when management hiked by 3.5%. Prior to that, growth rates were in strong, double-digit territory.

I already gave the bad news away, but get used to probably another 3.5% hike this year. 2023 could be weak as well depending on what management considers to be "the near term".

Valuation & Why I'm Not Selling

The company has an $8.7 billion market cap. It also has roughly $760 million in pension-related liabilities and $2.3 billion in expected 2023 net debt. These numbers give us an enterprise value of $11.8 billion. That's roughly 10.7x next year's expected EBITDA ($1.1 billion).

Not only does an implied free cash flow yield of more than 10% indicate that investors are very far from overpaying for free cash flow, but the EV/EBITDA multiple of 10.7x is also a good deal. It's not deep value, but I doubt the stock will get into deep value territory with these free cash flow expectations.

Data by YCharts

So, why am I not selling? I thought very hard about this question and I did try to come up with good reasons - after all, preventing getting biased is key in investing.

First of all, I try to stick to my "never sell" approach. Having this mindset makes it very easy to hold stocks in turbulent times (why picking the right stocks is so important) and it keeps me from overtrading or making any changes that I will regret later.

Moreover, if I were to sell HII, I would want to put it in a similar defense stock. Selling HII and putting it into a riskier stock would increase the risks to my portfolio. Also, I'm already overweight Lockheed Martin (LMT) and Raytheon (RTX), to name two stocks with a similar yield.

Moreover, not getting a double-digit dividend hike isn't the end of the world. Management is taking it slow with regards to dividends until free cash flow is close to $800-$900 million. Repurchases will keep indirect distributions high and getting an implied 2024 FCF yield of more than 10% is almost unheard of in this market - especially among dividend growth stocks.

While I wasn't pleased with an almost guarantee that dividend growth will be disappointing again this year, I will stick to my HII shares. There's simply too much value to sell it to someone else.

Takeaway

In this article, I explained why I won't sell Huntington Ingalls despite an almost guarantee that dividend growth will remain flat for the time being. The company is reducing post-acquisition debt and it is working to improve free cash flow. This will likely see meaningful progress in 2023 and 2024.

If things go smoothly, the company will end up with an implied free cash flow yield of more than 10% using the current market cap. That's a terrific deal and it will allow management to maintain significant share repurchases and double-digit dividend growth in 2024 (hopefully in 2023, but we'll see).

Via this article, I also wanted to achieve that dividend growth investors who are looking for a very safe (sleep well at night) stock have something to add. HII's valuation is good and I have little doubt that long-term total returns will be fantastic.

Also, and on a less serious note, isn't it incredibly cool to own a producer of aircraft carriers and nuclear submarines?!

(Dis)agree? Let me know in the comments!