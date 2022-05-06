da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

It's been about 26 months since I wrote my cautious note about Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR), and in that time, the shares have returned about 39% against a gain of about 39.5% for the S&P 500. The shares have dropped dramatically in price recently, and so I thought I'd review the business again to see if it makes sense to change my mind on this name. I'll do that by looking at the most recent financial results, and by looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business. Also, I want to compare the known future cash flows from a 10-year Treasury note to the very unknown future cash flows of this stock to see where I should put my capital at this point.

I write my "thesis statement" paragraph after finishing the article, which makes sense because it's only at the end of the thing do I have a well-formed perspective. I'm going to be honest with you, dear readers. At well over 2,000 words, this one's a monster, and for that reason, I'm going to offer you the highlights now, so you can avoid the "painishment" within. I think Pentair is much more attractively priced now than it was when I last reviewed the stock. Additionally, the company is in a much stronger financial position now than it was in the last Q1 before the pandemic. If rates weren't as high as they currently are, I'd buy. The problem is that the risk-free rate has increased about 240% since August. There are two rather large implications of this reality in my view. First and most obviously, the relative merits of stocks as an asset class have deteriorated, as the TINA argument inverts. Second, as the yield on the 10-year rises, the amount by which we need to discount all future cash flows also increases. Since a stock's value is the net present value of its future cash flows, this is troublesome for our favourite asset class. There you have it. Again, this article is so long that I'm not going to waste time with cheezy jokes, or highlight the fact that I spell properly, or shoehorn in some trivial comparison between our two societies, because there's obviously no time for such frivolity or ballyhoo.

Financial Snapshot

In one way, the recent financial history has been quite good. Specifically, revenue during the quarter just ended was about $133 million, or 15.5% higher than it was during the first quarter of last year. Unfortunately, that's where the positives relative to 2021 end in my view. Net income from continuing operations was actually ~$12.6 million lower during the quarter just ended relative to the year-ago period. Cost of goods sold, SG&A, and R&D were up by 21.2%, 20.13%, and 3.7% respectively. So rising costs swamped rising revenues. At the same time, debt increased by about $158 million from $932 million to $1.09 billion. As my regular readers know, I equate higher debt with higher risk.

Expanding our horizons beyond the "this year to last year" comparison, though, yields a slightly more nuanced picture in my view. When compared to the pre-pandemic period, things over the most recent quarter look very good indeed. Revenue in the first quarter of 2022 was 45% higher than the comparable period in 2019, and net income from continuing operations was fully 126% higher. While I moan about the fact that debt has increased year over year, I have to acknowledge that it's about $280 million lower now than it was during the first quarter of 2019. Given all of this, I'd be very happy taking a position here at the right price.

Pentair Financials (Pentair investor relations)

The Stock

Welcome to the portion of the article where I really let that personality trait shine. It's here where I write about how a reasonably good financial performance like this can be a terrible investment if you overpay for it. A company can make a great deal of money, but the investment can still be a terrible one if the shares are too richly priced. Businesses buy some material and labour inputs, add value to all of that by processing it, and then sell the outputs at a profit. In the final analysis, that's what a business is, stripped down to its essential elements. The stock, on the other hand, is a proxy whose changing prices reflect more about the ever-changing mood of the crowd than anything to do with the business. In my view, stock price changes are much more about the expectations of a company's distant future. This is why I look at stocks as things apart from the underlying business. Our goal as investors is to try to find discrepancies between the expectations currently embedded in the stock's price, and subsequent reality.

If you're one of the people who reads my stuff frequently, you know that one of my pastimes is to "drone on" about things. This tendency really rears its head when I have the opportunity to drone on about something negative. I feel a need to drive this point home by using Pentair stock itself as an example. The company released its most recent quarterly results on the 21st of April. If you bought this stock that day, you're down about 4.7% since. If you waited until May 2nd, you're up about 1.6%. Not enough changed at the firm over these eleven days to justify a 6.3% variance in returns. The differences in return came down entirely to the price paid. The investors who bought virtually identical shares more cheaply did better than those who bought the shares at a higher price. This is why I try to avoid overpaying for stocks.

If you read my stuff regularly, you know that I measure the cheapness of a stock in a few ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value like sales, earnings, free cash flow, and the like. Ideally, I want to see a stock trading at a discount to both its own history and the overall market. In my previous article on Pentair, I remained unimpressed by the fact that the PE ratio was sitting just below 19. It's now about 17% cheaper per the following:

Data by YCharts

I like to go beyond simple ratios and try to unpack what the market is currently "thinking" about a given company's future. This is because this whole investing exercise comes down to trying to spot discrepancies between the current price, and subsequent reality. A necessary precondition for this exercise is to work out what assumptions are embedded in the current price. If the shares are priced too optimistically, for instance, they're more than likely going to drop in price in the future. In order to perform this task, I lean heavily on the work of Professor Stephen Penman and his book "Accounting for Value." In this book, Penman walks investors through how they can apply the magic of high school algebra to a standard finance formula in order to work out what the market is "thinking" about a given company's future growth. This involves isolating the "g" (growth) variable in a fairly standard finance formula. Applying this approach to Pentair at the moment suggests the market is assuming that this company will grow at a CAGR of about 4.3%. This is down about 1% from the last time I reviewed this name, so I'm definitely warming to the idea of buying this stock. In order to make the final determination, I need to put this stock into a broader context.

Let's Get Ready to Rumble!!!!

In the domain of investing, everything is relative. If we buy a stock, by definition we're eschewing countless other stocks. This dynamic applies to different asset classes, too. If you buy stocks, you're not buying gold bars or fine art or farmland or crypto with that capital. I think it's helpful to sometimes review the relative merits of our favourite asset classes and to check our assumptions to see if they are still valid.

For years I've heard the argument that investors must buy stocks because the returns from government bonds are paltry. When the 10-year Treasury note was yielding 1.1% only one year ago, why would you lock in for such a pittance? There was merit to that argument, and some unknowable number of people chose to buy dividend-paying stock who would have otherwise bought bonds. It's a much different world, though. Now that the 10-year note went from "knocking on the door" of 3% to "kicking that door in."

I think it makes sense to review the relative merits of stocks versus bonds for a few reasons. First, by explicitly comparing the cash flows from bonds and stocks, we begin to understand by what amount stocks need to rise in price until we're indifferent between owning stocks and bonds. Second, a general acknowledgement of a near trebling of the risk-free rate drives home for us the idea that all future cash flows (including dividends) are now more heavily discounted than they were until very recently. Since stocks are a function of the present value of future discounted cash flows, this is significant in my view.

I'm about to share one of the approaches that I take when comparing stocks to bonds, and I recommend you perform a similar exercise for yourself that takes your own risk preferences, tax situation, etc. into account. I think the "everything's relative" way of thinking is powerful, but I think it's particularly useful when it's tailored to your own situation.

In terms of specifics, I compare the future cash flows from a $20,000 investment in a 10-year note to $20,000 invested in Pentair. I run two scenarios. In the first, the Pentair dividend remains constant. In the second, the dividend grows over the next decade at the same rate as it has between 2019 and the present. Please note that this may be an excessively optimistic forecast in light of the fact that the dividend is now much lower than it was in 2017. I'm not trying for precision. Rather, I'm trying to work out the delta between absolute guarantee from Uncle Sam versus the less knowable dividend.

Here's what I found:

Under the most optimistic circumstances, if the dividend grows at the same rate over the next decade as it did between 2019 and the present, the stock investment will need to grow by ~11% for the investor to be indifferent between a Treasury Note and the stock. This assumes none of the reductions we've seen in the dividend recently. Put another way, the Note buyer receives $2,218 more cash over the next 10 years than the stockholder. Assuming the dividend doesn't grow, the shares need to grow by 14.3% over the next decade for the investor to be indifferent between the shares and the Treasury Note.

I don't expect this to be a "to the penny" accurate forecast. That said there's value here in my view. I don't perform forecasts to try to predict the future. I perform forecasts in order to compare the assumptions embedded in current circumstances. Holding all else constant, the shares are going to need to grow between 11-14% over the next decade to make an investor indifferent between owning stock and owning treasuries.

Relative cash flows of 10 Year Treasury v Stock under 2 scenarios (Author calculation based on public sources)

After Action Report

Here are my thoughts about this comparison in no particular order:

When I ran this comparison on last year's 10-year treasury yield of ~1.1%, the stock was the clear winner. That's dramatically flipped in a very short time, which has implications for stocks in general. There's value to predictability. While the stock has some uncertainty attached, an investor knows that in 10 years, Uncle Sam will return 100 cents on the dollar. This obviously can't be said for the stock which is impacted by dividend sustainability, the capriciousness of the overall market, macroeconomic forces etc. If investors don't value predictability, they should in my view. Inflation is a monster that impacts all future cash flows, including dividend payments, and the future stock price return. Individuals need to take tax differences into account. For my part, all foreign income sources are taxed at the same (very high) rate. When the risk-free rate climbs dramatically, the discount rate we have to apply to all future cash flows rises, which causes them to fall. Like inflation, this affects all asset classes.

When you run your own analysis, apply the various tax costs, and tax shields to each type of return.

Conclusion

If it weren't for the relative merits of the 10-year Treasury Note, I'd be buying Pentair this morning. The problem is that in the domain of investing, everything's relative, and Treasuries look relatively good at the moment. They offer predictability that no stock offers. Additionally, we need to remember that when treasury yields rise, the TINA argument is inverted, and the net present value of future cash flows has to decline. I'd need shares to become even more pessimistically priced before putting capital to work here.