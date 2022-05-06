Acreage Holdings, Inc.'s (ACRGF) CEO Peter Caldini on Q1 2022 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:ACRGF) Q1 2022 Earnings Conference Call May 6, 2022 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Steve Goertz - Chief Financial Officer

Peter Caldini - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matt Bottomley - Canaccord Genuity

Victor Ma - Cowen & Company

Glenn Mattson - Ladenburg Thalmann

Steve Goertz

Good morning, everyone and welcome to the Acreage Holdings first quarter conference call. Joining me today is Peter Caldini, our Chief Executive Officer. Today's call will be archived on our Investor Relations website at investors.acreageholdings.com.

Before we begin, I would like to remind listeners that today's call contains forward-looking statements subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements. Any such information and statements should be taken in conjunction with cautionary statements in our press releases and risk factor discussions in our public filings found on SEDAR and EDGAR, as well as our investor website. Any forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations as of today's date, and we assume no obligation to update them other than as may be required by applicable securities laws.

I will now turn the call over to Peter.

Peter Caldini

Thank you, Steve, and good morning everyone. In 2021 a significant amount of time and resources was spent on transforming our business into a much stronger company as you are seeing today. That focused effort has generated very positive results. Acreage has changed in a number of ways. For example, in the past year unprofitable, but in 2021, Acreage achieved four consecutive quarters of positive adjusted EBITDA.

Today, we have new leadership with extensive commercial experience to navigate to a complex regulatory environment and capitalize on the significant market opportunities ahead. In the past, we pursued overexpansion without achieving sufficient scale, but now we have a focus strategy behind our highly attractive core market footprint.

In the past we had undisciplined operational folks, while today we have a strong operational and financial discipline, and lastly, in the past, we had liquidity issues, while today, we have a very strong balance sheet.

Now that we’ve established a strong foundation for Acreage, we are carrying that positive momentum into 2022 as we look to capture the significant growth opportunities ahead of us. We will achieve this by continuing to focus on our three strategic priorities, accelerating growth in our core markets, driving profitability and strengthening our balance sheet.

The first quarter of 2022 was a difficult quarter for most of the cannabis industry. Pandemic-related challenges, inflation reducing the disposable income of customers and patients, and continued pricing pressure in competitive markets, all contributed to a challenging revenue environment. Given these conditions, we are pleased to report strong year-over-year revenue growth of 48%.

The year-over-year growth was primarily driven by the acquisitions of Ohio, California and Maine operations over the past 12 months and was somewhat offset by revenue declines due to the divestiture of Florida operations in the April 2021 and the declines within the company’s operations that are being held for sale.

Additionally, total revenue for the first quarter of 2022 declined sequentially by $1.2 million or 2% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Excluding company’s California and Oregon operations however, which are not considered core, revenue for the three months ending March 31, 2022 increased slightly by 0.5% on a sequential basis.

During the first quarter of the year, we delivered fifth consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA despite challenging market conditions. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2022 was $8.6 million, increasing from the $1.6 million reported in the first quarter of 2021 and a slight improvement sequentially from the $8.5 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2021.

In the first quarter of 2022, we also made significant progress on the development of our brand portfolio. A key part of accelerating growth in our core markets is our focus on further developing our house of brands to deliver innovative and differentiated products to our customers. During the quarter, we executed on several product line extensions and introduced our premium cannabis brand Superflux in Illinois, Ohio and Massachusetts.

Superflux was a premium brand focused on honoring the cannabis craft with each step of the development process designed to preserve the essence of cannabis in all product forms, flower, live resin, and cured and dried concentrates. We also launched several new edible products during the quarter including our new edible format in the Ohio market, the Botanist fruit chews.

In Maine, we launched the Botanist Gummies, which are vegan and gluten-free and crafted from natural ingredients. We also launched the Botanist Gummies in Illinois and Massachusetts.

In the vape category, we launched the Botanist Distillate vape cartridges in Massachusetts. These new cartridges include high PHC oil with strain-specific, freshly extracted terpenes. In New York, we introduced the Botanist 85 live vape cartridges, which include bred in-house exclusive strains and live terpenes. The Botanist 85 live vape cartridges are one of the only products of their kind in the New York market.

In addition to our new market-specific products, we also announced a licensing agreement with botanica, the producers of Mr. Moxey's THC and CBD products can manufacture and distribute their award-winning mints across our core footprint in Ohio, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York, Illinois and Maine, as regulations allow.

This agreement will effectively double Mr. Moxey's consumer reach and further diversifies our product selection by bringing these popular products to our core markets. Developing a differentiated and scalable product portfolio is integral to the growth in our core states as it unlocks new wholesale and retail revenue streams and attracts new customers across our footprint.

We intend to further accelerate this growth throughout 2022 with dispensary openings, new product launches and cultivation expansion projects to continue expand our wholesale business. We will also continue to explore potential partnership and accretive acquisitions where we see strong opportunities.

Looking ahead, in New Jersey, we will now begin to see the impact of the adult-use sales, which we officially launched in this market on April 21. We were well prepared for this launch having previously completed a cultivation expansion project at our Egg Harbor location in 2021 that increased our production capacity four-fold. Our two adult-use dispensary locations in Williamstown and Egg Harbor Township saw a significant increase in foot traffic and revenue.

Acreage team in New Jersey did a tremendous job preparing in very short notice for the successful launch of adult sales. Although we are only weeks into the launch of adult-use in New Jersey, we are encouraged by what we are seeing. During the remainder of the year, we will focus on further solidifying our position in this state as a top tier retailer and wholesaler including exploring the opportunity to expand our cultivation further as demand ramps up in the rapidly growing market.

In New York, we are preparing to capitalize on pending adult-use sales. Leveraging our positive experience in New Jersey, we are expanding our cultivation facility in Syracuse, which we expect to be completed at the end of the second quarter of this year. We are also currently looking at our network of retail dispensaries in New York to ensure that we have a solid footprint for the anticipated increase in business that will come at the development of this pending adult-use market.

Turning to Connecticut, we continue to prepare for adult-use in that state and are exploring opportunities to further increase our leadership position including the potential for social equity partnerships. We will continue to focus on the consolidation of our operations in Maine. We recently announced the consolidation and conversion to adult-use of our last retail location operating under a managed service agreement.

Following completion of that conversion, we will turn towards consolidation and conversion of the cultivation facility. In Massachusetts, we are looking into possible increases in cultivation capacity, as well as adding an additional retail location to serve that more mature market.

Next, in Illinois, we completed a cultivation expansion in 2021 and are ramping up our wholesale operation leveraging our significant cultivation and wholesale expertise. In Pennsylvania, we completed a cultivation expansion in 2021, and are focused on maintaining our position in the market as a producer of premium cannabis products that are very much in demand in the wholesale market.

Finally, in our most recent acquired operations in Ohio, we are continuing to increase the quantity of products we produce in the state to further ramp up our wholesale operations. Innovation will also be an important driver for growth in this market having recently introduced edible formats including The Botanist brand’s fruit chews. We were excited to see the meaningful contribution this market will make to our business in the first year of full ownership by Acreage.

During the quarter, we also welcomed new members to our senior management team with the appointment of Dennis Curran as our Chief Operating Officer and the addition of Steve Storm to our Board of Directors. Both have become instrumental members of our team and we are excited to have them on board to help us deliver the growth we expect to achieve during the year. Additionally, last month, we welcomed Corey Sheahan as our new General Counsel.

Before I turn the call over to Steve for a detailed look at our financials for the first quarter of 2022, I want to finish as always, by thanking our team whose work this quarter has been fantastic. This has been a solid start to what is we believe will be a very exciting year for Acreage. We were in an enviable position to capitalize on the tremendous market opportunities ahead of us. The New Jersey market just went live with adult-use sales, New York and Connecticut both have pending adult-use sales and we are growing our premium wholesale operations in southern states across our footprint. I am incredibly excited for all that we will accomplish together in 2022.

I will now turn the call over to Steve to discuss the financial results for the quarter in more detail before we open the call to questions.

Steve Goertz

Thank you, Peter, and good morning to everyone again. As Peter indicated, revenue for the first quarter of 2022 was $56.9 million, a 48% increase, compared to the first quarter of 2021. The year-over-year growth was primarily due to the acquisitions of Ohio, California and Maine operations over the past 12 months and was somewhat offset by revenue declines due to the divestitures of Florida in April 2021, declines within the company’s operations that are being held-for-sale, and the non-recurrence of previously unrecognized management fees in New Hampshire that were reported in the first quarter of 2021.

Excluding these acquisitions and divestitures, the impact of total revenue declines in the company’s Oregon operations and the increased management fees earned in the comparable period, total revenue increased by $4.7 million or 14% for the three months ended March 31, 2022, as compared to fiscal 2021.

The additional revenue available from completion of expansions at several of our cultivation facilities, coupled with increased demand and production across various states drove this revenue increase. Additionally, total revenue for the first quarter of 2022 declined sequentially by $1.2 million or 2% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

Again however, excluding the company’s California and Oregon operations, which are not considered core, revenue for the first quarter of 2022 increased slightly by 0.5% on a sequential basis and the company was able to overcome challenges associated with the pandemic and industry pricing pressures, which negatively impacted revenues.

Retail revenue increased 60% for the quarter, compared to the first quarter of 2021 and was driven primarily by the acquisition of Ohio on October 1, 2021. Excluding the impact of acquisitions and divestitures and the revenue performance of our Oregon operations which are being held for sale, retail revenue increased by 6%.

This organic growth is primarily a result of increased demand and production across various states. Wholesale revenue improved by 51% versus the comparable period in 2021. This was due to our increased capacity, as well as our maturing operations in Pennsylvania and Illinois, which resulted in higher yield and better product mixes in both markets as well as the impact of recent acquisitions.

Excluding the impact of acquisitions and divestitures, wholesale revenue increased by 33%. Gross profit continued to benefit from the vertical integration of our operations as a greater portion of the products sold in our retail dispensaries was sourced internally from our own production and processing operations. Gross profit generated from this internally produced product includes both the wholesale and retail margins.

Excluding other income, which is earned from management fee and as no associated cost of goods sold, gross margin during the quarter was up 200 basis points to 52%, compared to 50% in the first quarter of 2021. Gross margin, additionally was up sequentially from 48% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Total operating expenses for the quarter were $32.2 million, an increase of $13.4 million or 71% from the first quarter of 2021. Excluding equity-based compensation expenses, losses, and write-downs and recoveries, impairments, and depreciation and amortization expenses, all of which are non-cash in nature, total operating expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2022 increased $3.6 million or 19%, compared to the corresponding period of fiscal 2021. The rate of increase of operating expenditures was significantly lower than the rate of increase in revenue and is due to Acreage’s expanded operations through growth and acquisitions.

Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes impairments, equity-based compensation expense, and unusual items that are not expected to recur in future periods was $8.6 million for the first quarter of 2022, increasing 440% compared to the adjusted EBITDA of $1.6 million in the first quarter of 2021, and a small sequential improvement from adjusted EBITDA of $8.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA from core operations, which excludes markets where the company has entered into definitive agreements to exit and startup ventures such as beverages and CBD was $9.2 million for the current quarter, indicating that the company's core markets are still being negatively impacted by its non-core operations.

Consolidated EBITDA during the quarter was $1.3 million, compared to a consolidated EBITDA of 1.6 million in the previous years’ comparable period.

Lastly, net loss attributable to Acreage for the quarter was $12.7 million, compared to a loss of $7.8 million in the first quarter of 2021. Revenue growth and gross margin improvements, combined with reductions in equity-based compensation expenses were more than offset by increased compensation expense due to the company’s expanded operations, and recoveries of prior impairments during the first quarter of the prior year.

After the quarter, we completed the sale of our cultivation and processing facility in Medford, Oregon and closed the dispensary in Powell, Oregon. Total consideration for the sale of Medford cultivation and processing facility was $2 million, including $750,000 paid to Acreage in February 2021; $500,000 due August 1, 2022 and the remaining balance of $750,000 due May 1, 2023. We also completed the consolidation and conversion of a dispensary in Brewer, Maine to adult-use.

Closing with our balance sheet, we ended the quarter with $32.6 million in cash and restricted cash on hand. This cash, together with undrawn amounts under the current debt facility that was arranged in the fourth quarter of 2021 provides funding of $57.6 million until December 31, 2022 at which time the company expects the additional $50 million committed accordion to also be available as well.

With that, I will now have the operator open the line for questions. Operator, please go ahead.

Matt Bottomley

Good morning, everyone. Thanks for taking the questions. Just I wanted to touch on the profitability profile a little bit more. So, clearly over the last four, five quarters, there has been improvement on the adjusted EBITDA line and understandably there is some headwinds in Q1, but can you speak a little bit more to maybe cash flow from operations? There is something a little more in terms of the cash flow metrics to how things have been trending over the last number of quarters since you’ve been adjusted EBITDA positive.

Steve Goertz

Yes. Good morning, Matt. Cash flow is getting close to breakeven from operations. During the quarter, and if you look at the balance sheet, you will see there was a significant build of inventory. I think about $6 million to $7 million increase in the inventory. That was really on the cultivation and the wholesale side building up inventory in a few select markets like Ohio and more specifically in New Jersey in anticipation of adult-use.

If hadn’t been for that item, we were pretty close to a cash flow breakeven for the quarter. The timing of tax payments obviously has the ability to move that quite a bit. So in periods where we’ve got annual tax payments due. It’s going to be a negative cash flow, but based on the results over the last couple quarters, the company is pretty close to operating on a breakeven basis for cash flow from at least operating activities.

Matt Bottomley

Okay. Understood. And then just following up below that line, when you look at the CapEx that was been spent historically, pretty good in New Jersey you guys up for the launch there. Not just specifically on that market, but maybe just speaking to your – what you consider core, just to your current cash position and credit facility in relation to the initiatives, do you think you’ll need to invest in, in the next year or so?

Steve Goertz

Yes. If we look at it, we – 2021 and 2021 were big years of capital, particularly on the cultivation side. We’ve built Illinois. We expanded Pennsylvania. We expanded Ohio. We completed the expansion in New Jersey and we started the expansion in Syracuse. So, as I look out to 2022, we’ve got a complete new expansion in Syracuse.

We are looking at opportunities in Connecticut taking advantages through social equity programs that may involve retail and/or cultivation to be determined in the next little while. We’ve got potential capital expenditures in New Jersey to expand our cultivation footprint. Again, we are looking at some options that are available to us and see some big opportunities there.

And lastly, we are looking at potential dispensaries in New York to get us ready for adult-use sometime in 2023. Our cash forecast stays at with the cash generated by the business, as well as the availability under our lines, we have sufficient capital to meet – cash to meet those capital requirements through the balance of this year.

Matt Bottomley

Okay. Thanks. I’ll get back in queue.

Victor Ma

Hi. Good morning, guys. This is actually Victor Ma on for Vivien Azer and thank you for taking my questions.

Peter Caldini

Good morning, Victor.

Victor Ma

So first, gross margins showed a nice sequential improvement. Gross margins showed a nice sequential improvement of about 400 BPS. Could you please talk about - a little more about some of the drivers behind this extension both the wholesale and the retail up? Thank you.

Peter Caldini

Yeah, we were fortunate we’re not getting impacted as much by price compression that we are some of our competitors face. Markets like Pennsylvania where we offer a premium product even though that entire market have seen some significant price compression. We haven’t experienced nearly the same impact.

Other markets like Ohio where we have both a strong retail and wholesale presence, we produce a premium product that’s in high demand. So, we are able to maintain pricing stability there. And as we improve our production efficiencies and get more volume in other facilities, that’s leading to margin improvements.

But overall, it was a combination of trying to be diligent about pricing not taking discounts unless absolutely necessary to maintain market share. And then getting further efficiencies out of our production facilities, so that we can capture both the retail and a wholesale margin. A greater portion of our product that we are selling at our retail establishments is now coming from internally produced sources.

So that’s leading to margin improvements because we are able to capture both the retail and wholesale margins, whereas in the past, up a larger portion of our retail sales were generated from products that were purchased from third-parties.

So, really the big reason for the margin improvement is some production efficiencies that we are getting but it’s also more other products we sell that’s now being made by ourselves.

Victor Ma

Got it. Thanks for the color. And then, just I guess, to touch upon New Jersey, understanding that it’s still early days, it looks like adult-use product assortment is still limited across the board. Can you offer some line of sight on when you should expect to see additional form factors like edibles in your stores? Thank you.

Peter Caldini

Yeah, thank you, Victor. I mean, so, obviously, for us, New Jersey is a priority market. We are very well positioned in that state as was mentioned the previously result at our cultivation facility. And off to early days, it’s been very positive in terms of revenue and foot traffic. As it relates to the form factors, we continue to look at expanding it.

We had some delays in terms of it from a packaging standpoint. We expect to have more forms on the shelf in the coming weeks. But some of that was just because there were, we didn’t really have a lot of time as you know in terms of the final regulations came through and we had about seven days. So there was a lot of work, but a lot of those form factors should be on shelves very soon.

Victor Ma

Great. Appreciate the color. I’ll jump back into the queue.

Glenn Mattson

Hi. Thanks for taking the question. So, nice to see the gross margin gain sequentially kind of somewhat bucking some of the trends out there, but can you just give a sense of how you expect that number to play out over the course of the rest of the year?

Steve Goertz

Yeah, we continue to say, we expect, given the pricing compression in some markets, but our premium products in other markets, we expect our margin to be somewhere around the 50% mark. It’s a little bit higher now.

As I said, we’ve been inflated somewhat from price competition. I don’t think that’s going to remain, I think we are seeing it across all of the different categories. So, eventually, it’s going to trickle down to us a little bit. So we were satisfied with the overall gross margin of 52%. Long-term, we expect that to come down a little bit, but we expect to stay north of that 50% mark.

Glenn Mattson

Great. And thinking of New Jersey, can you give us a sense of the – how operations ran at the stores in terms of how smooth it was in the lines and stuff like that and just your general sense of what kind of throughput those stores could handle? And maybe just generally speaking, some other people commented to like what New Jersey could mean for them if all goes well in the state which is true that you feel pretty good. So, I guess, I missed kind of getting a sense of like what kind of capacity do you have – what kind of revenue could you support this year in a reasonably good case scenario with the New Jersey launch?

Peter Caldini

Yeah, so, I mean, we’ve been extremely pleased with the initial start in New Jersey as I mentioned before, I think the team did a tremendous job just to prepare for the opening. I think we were very satisfied in terms of our throughput, obviously, in all the dispensaries throughout New Jersey that was along the lines. And I think that was a good indication of the pent-up demand and really the opportunity to a lot of patients and consumers that’s been waiting for us to stay.

I think, we have been very successful in expanding our capabilities to advance the throughput and we’ve reduced the lines significantly and I think we will continue to expand that. And I think there is going to be also a little bit more consistency in terms of the demand. Obviously, that’s sort of a watershed moment for New Jersey.

So, the first couple days there is a lot of interest and I think that’s going to be kind of stabilize over time. But we are working internally to really maximize that and also working with the local authorities in terms of hours, expanding those hours. So, we’ve been very happy with that, and I think, listen, in terms of the market opportunity, over the last 18 months, we really focused on putting ourselves in a position what the turnaround to really capitalize on these market opportunities like New Jersey.

And so, we expect these patients to continue to expand. Right now, it’s primarily a retail market with only a 13 retail dispensaries. So it’s not much of a wholesale opportunity. We have opened up that a little bit more this month. But over time, I think we expect the New Jersey to be a very large market and a critical driver for our growth moving forward.

Glenn Mattson

Great. Thanks, Peter. And another one just on the balance sheet. Just the accordion feature for that debt facility that you expect to be available getting next year, can you say what kind of hurdles do you need to cross things to make that available? Is if you were operating at the rate you are now would that’s the available circumstances or is there anything kind of Hercules and that you need to do to, to get that or doing that?

Steve Goertz

No, there is some financial covenants. But we think those are achievable. The biggest factor is going to be the underlying asset supporting the debt line. Our credit facility is provided by a couple REITs. So they are focused on the real estate and hired asset backing of it.

So, in order to get the next $50 million, we got to show increases in value of the portfolio of assets that we own, either that’s because they’ve increased in value given the operations or we’ve invested more in capital dollars.

So the capital that we’ve got planned over the course of the year as well as the improvements in earnings, we expect both of those things to occur, which should give us sufficient asset-backing to support the larger draws and instant facility.

Glenn Mattson

Great. Thank you. That’s it for me.

Peter Caldini

Yeah. Thank you, everybody for joining and really appreciate the continued support as we mentioned in the opening remarks, Acreage has undertaken a significant transformation and lot of hard work has really put us in a great position for where we are today to accelerate growth in our core markets and capitalizing some of these opportunities.

So, I’d like to close by really thanking everybody on the call and also most importantly, our team, I think this has been a tremendous journey and I really appreciate a lot of the support and hard work to get us to this point and looking forward to what we think is going to be an outstanding 2022. So, thank you very much.

