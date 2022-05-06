jiefeng jiang/iStock via Getty Images

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL) plunged as the company announced a very large deal in the midst of very poor market sentiment. My last coverage on the name dates back to the summer of 2020, when I concluded that shares looked interesting, yet I still had many questions.

At the time, the company has seen strong momentum ahead of the pandemic as the impact of the pandemic appeared short-lived. Moreover, the company has made a few interesting deals, which looked interesting but raised questions at the same time.

Back To 2020

In April 2020 MaxLinear announced the $150 million purchase of the Home Gateway platform business from Intel (INTC), an interesting deal with the annual revenue contribution pegged at over a quarter of a billion. That deal lifted shares overnight from $10 to $15 per share, albeit that they traded at the $20 mark ahead of the pandemic.

Ahead of the pandemic, the company posted annual sales of around $317 million sales on which a $22 million GAAP operating loss was posted, yet adjusted for a $57 million amortization charge, the adjusted operating profits came in at $35 million. The company itself posted adjusted operating profits at roughly double that number, but I did not agree with all those adjustments.

Amidst the moving parts of that deal and the pandemic I pegged pro forma net debt at around a quarter of a billion with many question marks still remaining on the pro forma sales and earnings power of the business.

A Big Boom

Shares kept rallying from levels around the $20 mark in the summer of 2020 to end the year near the $40 mark and actually continued to rally to a high of $78 per share around the turn of 2021 into 2022, before a violent pullback was seen. Shares are now down to $42 per share amidst a general worsening environment for stocks as shares are down 20% on the year amidst a big deal being announced now as well.

So what happened? Early in 2021, it became apparent that dealmaking in 2020 and a strong recovery had resulted in a spectacular improvement in the results for the year 2020, despite the raging pandemic. The company posted full year sales of $479 million on which an operating loss of $101 million was posted, but that was too simplistic. Fourth quarter revenues of $195 million already trended at nearly $800 million a year. A GAAP operating loss of $24 million translated into a loss of $0.33 per share as adjusted profits of $0.39 per share were reported, with a huge deal of the difference stemming from amortization expenses, and stock-based compensation to a smaller extent.

In February 2022, the company posted spectacular 2021 results which drove the shares to its highs. The company posted sales of $892 million and GAAP operating profits of $65 million, with 80 million shares working down to earnings of $0.53 per share on a GAAP basis, while adjusted earnings came in at $2.69 per share. Of the more than $2 per share gap, roughly a dollar comes from stock-based compensation expenses, resulting in realistic earnings likely in the middle of both metrics.

The 80 million shares peaked at nearly $80, for a $6.3 billion peak equity valuation, all while net debt of $170 million was limited, resulting in a peak valuation of around $6.5 billion. This worked down to about 8 times sales and a high earnings multiple at around 40 times realistic earnings. The market was willing to pay this as the company guided for first quarter sales for 2022 to trend around a run rate of a billion here, with potential upside to earnings as well.

Soft Results - And A Big Deal

Late April the company posted its first quarter results for the year as revenues fell way short of expectations at $209 million, down a mile from the $260 million midpoint of the guidance issued alongside the release of the 2021 results. GAAP operating earnings only came in at $10 million. Non-GAAP earnings were posted at $50 million, but half the gap stems from stock-based compensation expenses and equity performance awards. At this level earnings trend at $0.30 per share on a realistic basis, or $1.20 per share, down quite a bit from the realistic numbers close to $2 per share in 2021.

The shortfall in sales is not expected to be made up anytime soon with second quarter sales seen at a midpoint of $205 million. The 78 million shares actually rallied from the mid-forties to the $50 mark on the back of the results, levels at which the company was valued at $4 billion including modest net debt. This is equal to about 5 times annualised sales and around 30-40 times realistic earnings.

The big deal arrived early in May as the company has reached a deal to acquire Silicon Motion (SIMO), or actually enter into a merger of equals, in which it values the company at $3.8 billion. Silicon is valued at $114.34 per share, of which $93.54 per share will be paid for in cash and 0.388 shares of MaxLinear will be issued as well, as the big cash component will jack up leverage a great deal.

The deal is driven by the desire to combine MaxLinear's RF, analog/mixed signal and processing capabilities with Silicon´s strength in NAND flash controller technology. With this, the combination aims to benefit from strategic infrastructure convergence, for which a wide range of capabilities is needed. In terms of revenues, Silicon is slightly larger with $1.2 billion in sales versus MaxLinear, while profitability is pretty equal between both firms as the company targets $100 million in cost synergies down the road, actually within 18 months.

The $3.1 billion cash component of the deal makes that MaxLinear´s shareholders hold 86% of the shares of the combination, but it furthermore implies that net debt will jump to $3.3 billion which works down to 4.6 times trailing EBITDA, including synergies, and 5.3 times excluding synergies, based on earnings at a good point in the cycle. The 20% drop, or $11 dollar decline in the price sheds approximately a billion from the pro forma share count, on the back of the skepticism on the deal and its timing. As Silicon holds a modest net cash position, the net debt load might actually come down a bit, as the company targets below 4 times leverage ratios before deal closing.

A Final Call

The timing of the deal is a bit unfortunate, as I am sure that management of MaxLinear has gotten quite some confidence over the past two years, perhaps a bit too much. Right now, the company is making a mega deal in a non-directly related segment of the business, while it is using much cash to finance the deal in order to avoid dilution, all concerning trends if the market turns.

While management should certainly be given some benefit of the doubt given its track record of recent times, the deal simply fells poorly structured and too aggressive, certainly if other contenders might start a bidding war, which remains among the possibilities. Hence, I am taking a wait-and-see approach as the pullback only goes a relative smaller way into de-risking the thesis for now, with much more clarity needed and leveraging to create some comfort down the road.