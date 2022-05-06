Torsten Asmus/iStock via Getty Images

Summary

Amidst current rising yields, falling stocks and skyrocketing inflation, investors are faced with the thorny problem of protecting their portfolios from inflation. In our view, today's environment most resembles the 1970's.

Leading up to 1973, the market fell in love with the Nifty Fifty, a high quality group of growth stocks that were eventually pushed to unsustainable valuations (almost 40x earnings). In October 1973 the Arab oil embargo led to a supply shock that sent oil prices skyrocketing (up 4x). The US was thrown into recession. Add in a long, expensive Vietnam War plus large deficits, and we see a lot of similarities to today: an oil and gas supply shock, war, inflation and high valuations for a handful of growth stocks.

The best means of avoiding the carnage in the markets that was the 1970's was to own commodity names. The Nifty Fifty got destroyed (down 60% on average) as did bonds and even the market. Commodity equities outperformed all else, followed by real estate whose prices generally kept up with inflation that decade (both ran around 9% per year).

Today we recommend a commodity name geared toward higher oil and gas prices (which we think have structural reasons to stay high) in the US and Europe.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) is based in Canada but trades on the NYSE, and fits the bill nicely. The stock trades at an incredibly cheap 4x free cash flow, has a mix of highly valuable energy assets in Europe and North America, and carries an excellent balance sheet (they will be almost debt free by year end).

We peg the upside as 40-50% in 18 to 24 months, but can see the stock doubling or more in 2-4 years at normalized multiples and using normalized estimates of free cash flow.

Remarkably, despite oil prices up 20% since the invasion of Ukraine, and gas prices jumping by 50-90% (Europe and the US), VET stock is up a mere 15%.

We would point out that all E&P companies are riskier endeavors, with boom and bust cycles that can be quite gut wrenching. So, we would put VET in the riskier Special Situations bucket for the more aggressive investor.

Vermilion Capitalization

VET stock has been a disaster since management chose to take on more leverage in the 2014 to 2019 timeframe. Peak leverage on peak cycle earnings turned out to be a colossal mistake.

On the plus side Vermilion has reduced leverage dramatically since the 2020 peak. The goal today is reduce debt to $1.2 billion, from $2.7 billion proforma today. Current leverage is roughly 1.3x proforma for the Corrib and Leucretta acquisitions, which is still very low. Based on guidance of $1.9 billion in 2022 proforma free cash flow, debt would fall to zero by early to mid-2023.

Note that all figures are in Canadian dollars.

Business

Vermilion was founded in 1994 as a Canadian oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) company. The stock was listed in Alberta in April 1994 at $0.30 per share. Including reinvested dividends, which the company started paying in 2003, VET has generated 24% annual returns for shareholders since its listing. It would be trading at the equivalent of $92 per share today with dividends. On a more recent note however, VET is down 32% in the past decade. This is likely still considered a dead money investment despite the massive change in the energy cycle.

Organic drilling and small local acquisitions drove early growth at Vermilion, until management, frustrated by high prices in Canada in the mid 1990's, purchased production in France. French and Canadian drilling boosted production to 26,000 barrels per day by 2002. In 2003, under favorable corporate rules in Canada, 99.9% of shareholders voted to convert Vermilion to a trust. They began paying a $0.17 monthly dividend post vote, a dividend that under new rules would be tax-free in Canada.

Vermilion made numerous acquisitions both in Canada and internationally over the years. The company and the entire Canadian trust energy industry changed again in 2010, when the government decided to withdraw the energy industry's tax-free status on dividends. By then, VET was paying $0.19 in monthly dividends. They became a corporation again.

In 2013, VET listed on the NYSE, paying a $0.20 monthly dividend. VET continued its acquisitive ways, with asset purchases in Ireland (a small Corrib stake was first purchased in the 1990's) as well as the US (the Powder River Basin), Germany, Hungary and Norway.

One of the co-founders of Vermilion, Lorenzo Donadeo, ran the company from the early days until he resigned his operating role in 2016. He took a position as Chairman of the Board. Anthony Marino, who stepped in after Lorenzo moved aside, was fired in 2020 after shareholders (I assume) revolted ex the dividend cut.

Over the years, Vermilion simply used too much debt to fund its acquisitions, while simultaneously paying a large dividend. By the end of 2019, debt reached $2 billion (twice as high as 2013's level), with EBITDA only 13% higher. After years of steady monthly dividends, the pandemic and leverage took their toll. The dividend was cut in half in early March 2020, and discontinued entirely by month's end. The stock was destroyed.

By the end of 2020, Vermilion was 4.0x levered on a debt to EBITDA basis, so management prioritized repaying debt at the expense of even maintaining production. They succeeded, thanks in part to higher commodity prices, but also owing to a modest capital budget and disciplined cost control. By the end of 2021, debt had been cut to 1.8x.

As for management, VET still has no official CEO, and it isn't clear if they will have one. Lorenzo will quit his Chairmanship role in September 2022, with an outsider taking the reins as Lead Director/Board Chair. Dion Hatcher, promoted to President in January 2022, will essentially run the company along with a "CEO Executive Committee." That committee will be headed by Dion, and will also include the CFO and a handful of other top ranking executives.

Here is a glimpse of Vermilion's assets as of today with operations in North America, Europe and western Australia.

While I am a bit wary of far flung operations among any company, at least Vermilion has stuck to developed countries. We don't have to worry about exposure to Nigeria or Russia or other politically unstable regimes.

While international production is only 38% of the total, given exceedingly high gas prices in Europe, 66% of FCF comes from their international ops. 22% of their production is natural gas produced and sold in Europe. These prices are likely to stay quite high barring a rapid de-escalation in Ukraine.

We discussed in some broad brushstrokes the natural gas picture in Europe in our EQT write up. Per this slide (from VET above), Russia sells to Europe roughly 14 Bcf/d (billion cubic feet per day) out of 45-50 Bcf/d of demand. That is ~30% of all EU gas needs.

In addition, the EU and perhaps even the US are starting to recognize that natural gas is the cleanest transition fuel available. Coal is about twice as carbon emitting as natural gas, and even if nuclear regains favor as a source of baseload power, planning, permitting and building a nuclear power plant is considered at least a five year, not to mention a very expensive, endeavor.

Acquisition Strategy

As mentioned, arguably their acquisition strategy using leverage combined with a large dividend payout ratio contributed to the stock's downfall and dividend suspension. The stock dropped to as low as $2.50 per share in March 2020, from a high of $78 in 2013.

Here is another look.

While we prefer organic growth companies, lately we have been impressed.

Last Fall, VET picked up gas assets in Europe by adding to their existing stake in offshore Ireland gas company Corrib. Post closing VET will own 56.5% of the business. It was quite a timely deal that cost them $556 million in cash, and is now expected to generate $500 million in free cash flow this year. Quite a buy.

In February, Vermilion also announced a deal to acquire Leucretta Exploration out of Canada for $477 million. Leucretta currently produces 13,000 boe/d (estimate for 2022 CY), and is expected to grow that to 28,000 boe/d in a few years.

While the decline curve is steep at Corrib, as we estimate it will see roughly 15% declines per year, that will be offset by the strong probability of persistently high natgas prices in Europe (they are tied to the TTP benchmark).

Here are European gas prices. There are no signs of prices weakening.

The Leucretta deal offers more production growth potential than Corrib, but will take time to ramp up.

Both deals were funded with incremental FCF. Per the above, management expects to generate almost $2 billion in FCF in 2022, which we assume works out to a more conservative $1.5 billion this year (proforma of course). The Leucretta deal is expected to close in late May and Corrib will close in the second half of 2022.

Note that these deals were not funded with equity, but merely debt and free cash flow.

There will be a lot of required exploration and development spending in Leucretta's basins, notably the Montney in Canada. Free cash flow will be relatively low in 2022 at only $25 million. But that should improve to $200 million potentially next year using current strip prices. That makes the deal unexciting on near term results, but quite accretive in 2023.

Production Economics

Here is a graph of VET's total production dating back to 2015. Management has forecasted reaching 95 to 100 mboe/d of production by year end, and then maintaining those levels over time.

Production Growth (Thomas Lott spreadsheet)

Above we can see how management prioritized production growth from 2015 to 2019, but subsequently let production decline in order to repay debt/delever.

As mentioned, Vermilion's goal is to get to $1.2 billion in debt from $2.7 billion proforma today. Their stated goal is targeting debt at 1.5x EBITDA using mid-cycle pricing, which works out to $1.2 billion. They should get there by year end.

As for production economics, below is our math (to find and develop new properties on a 3- and 5-year average basis).

F&D Costs (Thomas Lott spreadsheet)

Most analysts do not do this math (we hardly even see sell side analysts break this down), but it is important in gauging the economics of an E&P business.

On a 3 and 5-year basis, Vermilion has added reserves to their portfolio at a $13.30 per barrel cost (this is Canadian dollars still). We doubled checked and the company's math is $13.43 in F&D costs, very close to our $13.30 estimate (in green above). Notice above how F&D costs have steadily declined over time.

The simple economics then look like:

Well Economics (Thomas Lott spreadsheet)

Our assumptions for revenue and lifting costs above are just educated guesses (and forecast to increase along with inflation).

Model and Valuation

Guidance from the company includes the following hedges:

Vermilion is 35% hedged in 2022 and 10% hedged in 2023. The big risk is probably European gas prices, which at $40 per mmbtu, could drop to $20 again should the war in Ukraine end.

That would be a $1.30 per share hit to FCF, which is relatively small given our proforma estimate of $7.52, per our model below.

We believe our model is extremely conservative, as the company's FCF/share guidance is ~$10 this year, proforma for the Carrib and Leucretta acquisitions. Again, we are at $7.52.

This puts the stock at valuations that borderline suggest an energy price collapse. This year's FCF is well above average levels. But an average 8-10x multiple on average FCF implies plenty of upside. We peg 8-10x $3.70 near term, implying $30 to $37 per share. That is 10-35% upside.

Longer term cash flow and perhaps sustained high energy prices could lead to the stock doubling.

The above suggests comps are trading at 5x 2023 FCF. If Vermilion can trade to that level, then the stock would trade up 67%, to $46.

We put forth below a number of scenarios, ones with normalized FCF figures, as oil and gas prices could moderate.

On an EV/EBITDA basis, we assume 4.5-5.0x is fair value and probably conservative.

Here is how VET has traded historically, averaging 6.5x over the past 15 years.

Our base case is 43% upside in two to three years, but it could be much higher.

By the way, we didn't assume much in the way of returning cash to shareholders, but their dividend was recently reinstated. A very large buyback plan in 2023 is possible too.

Risks

Commodity prices: Obviously the risk to Vermilion is that oil and gas prices collapse. 26% of the company's EBITDA is generated from natural gas prices in Europe, which could fall amidst peace in Ukraine or continued supply.

Recession risk: With central banks tightening globally, as well as continued supply chain snafus, consumers may opt to spend less (particularly on big ticket items) and save instead. A recession would cut demand for oil and gas, potentially impacting prices.

Acquisition risk: Management in the past managed their balance sheet poorly. Today the company appears to have learned from prior leverage mistakes, but a large acquisition could put pressure again on the balance sheet and the stock.

Execution risk: Drilling for oil and gas always entails the risk of dry holes or uneconomic production.

Interest rate/market risk: Rates are rising, pushing valuation multiples lower. This one is about as cheap as they come, but bear markets can punish all stocks.

Conclusion

We started buying Vermilion shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine just below $20 (in USD). Despite oil and gas prices significantly rising since then (nearly doubling in the US and up roughly 50% in Europe), Vermilion is up a mere 15%.

We get it that income seeking retail investors have given up on this name, and institutions prefer to focus on ESG darlings. But soon enough VET will have massive share buyback potential. In 2023 for example, if FCF hits their $1.9 billion figure, then the company could buy back 40% of their outstanding shares at current prices! Or implement a large dividend in order to payback investors.

2022 may be a wait and see year for investors as the market flails and investors watch commodity prices and inflation. But once the economics from Leucretta and Corrib kick in and debt gets cut to targeted levels, then investors will likely notice. Should inflation remain persistent, then this name should offer substantial protection to portfolios.